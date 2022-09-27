ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chronicle

Commentary: State Agency Is Making Rules for Inslee’s Permanent Vaccine Mandate

It’s heartbreaking that in this third year of COVID-19, with all we know about the virus and the vaccines’ strengths and limitations, there are still people fearing they won’t be allowed to keep their livelihoods because of an outdated public policy that offers no demonstrable public health benefit. Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate on some state employees, which is being made permanent via a governor directive, is not patient-centered and cannot take credit for Washington state’s COVID-19 outcomes. It should be ended immediately.
Chronicle

Film room: Duke football must seek to tighten tackling to limit Virginia in ACC opener

Duke returns home to Wallace Wade Stadium Saturday to host its first ACC game of the year against Virginia at 7:30 p.m:. The Blue Devils fell to Kansas last weekend to mark their first loss in what has otherwise been a booming start to the season. Duke traveled to a sold-out stadium in Lawrence, Kan., and leaned heavily on what, or more importantly who, has made it so successful this season: Riley Leonard.
Chronicle

Remains Identified in 2002 Southwest Washington Cold Case

The remains of a man found 20 years ago in Ridgefield have been identified as 32-year-old James Orin Johnson. The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office announced Tuesday that staff had linked Johnson's family's DNA to that of the remains found Jan. 13, 2002. Staff submitted a DNA sample from the...
Chronicle

Western Washington Could See Its Warmest Start to October in Decades

Sweet children of summer, a reprieve from fall is on its way for you. With temperatures predicted to be near or at 80 this weekend and in the high 70s next week, the Puget Sound region is looking at the warmest start to October in three decades, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.
