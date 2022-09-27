It’s heartbreaking that in this third year of COVID-19, with all we know about the virus and the vaccines’ strengths and limitations, there are still people fearing they won’t be allowed to keep their livelihoods because of an outdated public policy that offers no demonstrable public health benefit. Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate on some state employees, which is being made permanent via a governor directive, is not patient-centered and cannot take credit for Washington state’s COVID-19 outcomes. It should be ended immediately.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO