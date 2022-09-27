Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Commentary: State Agency Is Making Rules for Inslee’s Permanent Vaccine Mandate
It’s heartbreaking that in this third year of COVID-19, with all we know about the virus and the vaccines’ strengths and limitations, there are still people fearing they won’t be allowed to keep their livelihoods because of an outdated public policy that offers no demonstrable public health benefit. Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate on some state employees, which is being made permanent via a governor directive, is not patient-centered and cannot take credit for Washington state’s COVID-19 outcomes. It should be ended immediately.
Chronicle
Gov. Inslee Declares Emergency Due to Damaged State Route 506 Bridge
Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday declared an emergency in Lewis County due to damage that occurred on Sept. 22 to the state Route 506 bridge over Interstate 5 when it was struck by an oversized logging truck. The damage requires the replacement of one span of the structure, which was...
Chronicle
Rural Communities in Washington's 3rd Congressional District Say 'We Want to Be Heard'
Clark — Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (35.92 percent) and Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (21.48 percent) out of 140,028 ballots cast. Cowlitz — Perez (23.33 percent) and Herrera Beutler (23.3 percent) out of 31,514 votes. Lewis — Joe Kent (32.33 percent) and Herrera Beutler (26.32 percent) out of 24,266 votes...
Chronicle
Tropical Storm Ian is making its way to North Carolina. Here’s what Duke can expect
Follow The Chronicle's live updates here for the most up to date information on Duke's preparation ahead of Tropical Storm Ian. Tropical Storm Ian may cause heavy rain and flooding starting Thursday night, but as of now Homecoming Weekend and Saturday's football game against Virginia will take place as scheduled.
Chronicle
Film room: Duke football must seek to tighten tackling to limit Virginia in ACC opener
Duke returns home to Wallace Wade Stadium Saturday to host its first ACC game of the year against Virginia at 7:30 p.m:. The Blue Devils fell to Kansas last weekend to mark their first loss in what has otherwise been a booming start to the season. Duke traveled to a sold-out stadium in Lawrence, Kan., and leaned heavily on what, or more importantly who, has made it so successful this season: Riley Leonard.
Chronicle
Former Miss Lewis County Wins Pageant, Will Compete for National Title
Emily (Parnham) Skeers, competing as Mrs. Olympia, was crowned Mrs. Washington in the United States of America’s Miss Oregon and Washington Pageant on Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Richard E. Wildish Community Theater in Springfield. Skeers, who served as Miss Lewis County in 2008, is a stay-at-home mom, a...
Chronicle
5 things to know before Duke football begins ACC slate at home against Virginia
Duke suffered its first defeat of the 2022 season at the hands of Kansas and quarterback Jalon Daniels. How will the Blue Devils respond this weekend when they return home to face Virginia? Here are five things to know as Duke attempts to bounce back from last week’s loss.
Chronicle
Remains Identified in 2002 Southwest Washington Cold Case
The remains of a man found 20 years ago in Ridgefield have been identified as 32-year-old James Orin Johnson. The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office announced Tuesday that staff had linked Johnson's family's DNA to that of the remains found Jan. 13, 2002. Staff submitted a DNA sample from the...
Chronicle
Duke women's soccer's Friday match against Virginia rescheduled for Sunday due to Tropical Storm Ian
Duke's match against Virginia at Koskinen Stadium has been rescheduled for Sunday due to the approach of Tropical Storm Ian, per a team release Thursday. The tilt between the second-ranked Cavaliers and fourth-ranked Blue Devils, originally set to kick off Friday at 7 p.m., will instead begin at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Chronicle
Western Washington Could See Its Warmest Start to October in Decades
Sweet children of summer, a reprieve from fall is on its way for you. With temperatures predicted to be near or at 80 this weekend and in the high 70s next week, the Puget Sound region is looking at the warmest start to October in three decades, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.
Chronicle
Man Who Died in Fiery Crash on Interstate 5 in Thurston County Has Been Identified
A man who died Monday morning after he drove off Interstate 5 in Tumwater and hit a tree has been identified, according to the Thurston County Coroner. About 5:20 a.m. Sept. 26, Pedro Herrera Jr., 27, of California, was headed south on I-5 when troopers say he drove off the road to the right and hit a tree.
Chronicle
Man Wounded, Robbed During Machete Attack at Southwest Washington Homeless Encampment
A man was suffered multiple wounds Monday when he was attacked with a machete and robbed of his bicycle at a homeless camp in Hazel Dell, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office. The incident was reported about 5:45 p.m. behind a business in the 800 block of Northeast Minnehaha...
