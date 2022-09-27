ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
Matthew C. Woodruff

Former Pres. Trump’s son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.

Jared Kushner has agreed to pay a $3.25 million fine to the state of Maryland and to reimburse potentially tens of thousands of tenants of his 9000 rental units in Baltimore. The restitution will take the form of refunds to tenants who were charged illegal fees such as excessive application fees, improper agent fees, writ fees and unreturned security deposits.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Daily Mail

Surveillance footage captures missing Texas middle school teacher getting out of her Lexus SUV in New Orleans - amid fears 'confused' mother-of-three has 'wandered into the Mississippi River in a delirious state'

A missing Texas middle school teacher was caught on surveillance footage parking her Lexus SUV in New Orleans and walking away just one day after she disappeared. Those looking are concerned that Reynolds may have wandered into the water in a delirious state. A nonprofit search and rescue organization is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Stephanopoulos
Person
Alec Baldwin
Salon

Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fbi#Violent Crime#New Mexico Da#The Santa Fe New Mexican#The Los Angeles Times#Carmack Altwies
The Repository

Letter to the editor: Judge Baldwin should take down his Facebook page

With former President Trump’s promise to appoint only Supreme Court justices who would overturn Roe v. Wade coming to fruition, the line between an independent judiciary and the promotion of political objectives has continued to blur in this country. Many citizens now unfortunately see judges as partisan politicians who wear robes instead of business suits. Potentially contributing to this image is the publicly open and accessible Facebook page of Judge Craig Baldwin, which clearly identifies him...
OHIO STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
185K+
Followers
77K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy