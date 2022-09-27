Read full article on original website
Bruins inching closer to David Pastrnak deal after latest update on contract talks
David Pastrnak was among those rumored to be on the move ahead of last season’s NHL trade deadline, but the Boston Bruins ultimately kept the forward, with the expectation that the front office and the player will be able to strike an extension deal in the offseason. It appears that that is where David Pastrnak […] The post Bruins inching closer to David Pastrnak deal after latest update on contract talks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Maple Leafs’ new Mitch Marner role experiment will leave fans dumbfounded
The Toronto Maple Leafs are already shorthanded on defense as the preseason gets underway, leaving Sheldon Keefe searching for answers. Among the moves he’s mulling experimenting with is potentially playing Mitch Marner on defense. According to Luke Fox, Toronto is experimenting with using Marner as a situational defenseman, describing the role as being something like an “offensive-minded right shot at the point.”
