Tampa Bay Buccaneers will relocate to Miami to train at the Dolphins' facilities for the rest of the week ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Ian... but their game against the Kansas City Chiefs is still scheduled to go ahead

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be temporarily moving to South Florida with Hurricane Ian set to move over Florida's west coast Wednesday into Thursday, the team confirmed Monday.

Ian has been strengthened to a Category 2 storm that is approaching Cuba. It's expected to make landfall near Tampa sometime Thursday morning and the Bucs are slated to host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

Earlier on Monday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said the team is in talks with the league about the impending arrival of Hurricane Ian and its potential effects on their Week 4 game.

'Right now we're still monitoring things, but we're working things out with the league and we should have a decision hopefully later on today about what we're going to do,' Bowles said.

The Buccaneers confirmed later Monday that the team will travel to Miami on the players' day off Tuesday and practice at the Dolphins' facility the rest of the week.

So far, there has been no change to the Buccaneers' game against the Chiefs, which is scheduled for Sunday at 8.20 pm at Raymond James Stadium. The NFL, along with the team and local officials, will monitor the situation.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor on Monday announced mandatory evacuations for some parts of the city already.

Bowles also addressed comments made by Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers that he saw something on the Jumbotron at Raymond James Stadium ahead of the Bucs' failed two-point conversion attempt late in the fourth quarter.

Rodgers told Fox Sports afterward that he passed on what he saw to Packers coach Matt LaFleur.

'But sometimes you see things in the game. Sometimes the Jumbotron shows things they probably shouldn't show, even at home,' Rodgers said Sunday. 'I saw something. I just passed on the information.'

The Bucs were called for delay of game ahead of their first conversion attempt and then Tom Brady misfired on the second attempt from the 7, giving the Packers the 14-12 win.

Bowles said a meeting is taking place Monday with the team operations staff. He was asked if Rodgers was able to glean some sort of advantage from the Jumbotron.

'I don't know. I'll have to see it and talk to the people first,' Bowles said.