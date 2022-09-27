ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo County, CA

eastcountytoday.net

San Pablo Police Arrest Two With Guns and Drugs

The San Pablo Police Department announced Wednesday that after some investigative police work from their Special Investigative Unit, a search warrant was served which resulted in two arrests. Police said the suspects were in possession of rifles, shotguns, pistols, revolvers and drugs. The drugs included marijuana, heroin, meth, and cocaine.
SAN PABLO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Pleasant Hill Police Catch Escaped Inmate With Drugs and Shaved Keys

The Pleasant Hill Police Department announced that graveyard officers have taken escaped inmate Jorge Garcia-Escamilla into custody. On September 4, Jorge Garcia-Escamillia and Gerardo Ramirez-Vera escaped from the Marsh Creek Detention Facility. Several days later, Ramirez-Vera was caught in Vallejo. According to Pleasant Hill Police, officers found a Suburban going...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspects Arrested for Robbery at Bank of America

BRENTWOOD —A man and woman were arrested in connection with robberies at a Bank of America parking lot. Officers also recovered two firearms and other evidence linking the suspects to two separate robberies of bank customers this month. Both robberies took place outside the bank at 6261 Lone Tree...
BRENTWOOD, CA
sftimes.com

Rape suspect arrested, identified at Nordstrom Rack

A rape suspect has been arrested and identified after a standoff in a Pleasant Hill Nordstrom Rack. The suspect was identified as Joseph Alan Ramos, 26, of Concord. According to the police, they surrounded the Nordstrom Rack in Pleasant Hill for 13 hours before leaving at 7 a.m. Wednesday. Officers...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
crimevoice.com

Man Arrested in Connection to String of Auto Burglaries in Napa County

A man was recently arrested on numerous charges related to multiple alleged auto burglaries in Napa County. Michael Anthony Sean Phan-Sanchez of Fairfield, age 18, is reportedly facing ten counts of burglary, twelve counts of vandalism, and other charges after being identified as a suspect in approximately twenty vehicle burglaries committed in the early morning hours of Friday, September 16.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Police looking for man who shot at detectives, crashed on freeway

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — A carjacking suspect shot at Milpitas Police Department (MPD) detectives who attempted to stop a car burglary early Thursday morning, MPD said in a press release. The detectives were not struck and did not return fire. MPD said that detectives were near the 1200 block of Edsel Drive where they saw […]
MILPITAS, CA
davisvanguard.org

Suspension of 47 Alameda Deputies ‘Horrifying’ and ‘Disturbing,’ Charges Ella Baker Center

OAKLAND, CA — A Bay Area social justice group Monday said news that 47 Alameda County Sheriff’s Office deputies were suspended – but still getting paid – after an internal audit revealed about “10 percent of the active deputies working for ACSO received failing psychological exams dating back to 2016” was “horrifying” and “disturbing.”
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
Public Safety
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

Retired SFPD officer pleads no contest to San Mateo drug store robbery

SAN MATEO – A retired sergeant with the San Francisco Police Department on Monday has pleaded no contest to robbing a San Mateo drug store last year for prescription pain killers.According to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office, 56-year-old Davin Lyle Cole of San Mateo pleaded no contest to two counts of felony second degree robbery. Prosecutors said on November 3, 2021 Cole walked into a RideAid pharmacy on Concar Drive and handed a pharmacy tech a note. Cole's note said he had a gun, not to push the alarm and demanded pills for Norco, a highly-addictive pain killer.The...
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose police raid 2 brothels in residential areas; 1 arrested

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose broke up two brothels this week being operated out of residential areas, the department announced Thursday.The investigation began after police received multiple tips from community members about the brothels. Police said on was located on the 90 block of Bassett St. just north of downtown between Coleman Ave. and N. First Street. The second was operated out of a residence on the 500 block of Winterberry Avenue between Moorpark Avenue and Interstate Highway 280 in West San Jose.Police said the two brothels, about 12 miles apart, are believed to be associated with one...
SAN JOSE, CA
crimevoice.com

Police Arrest Woman for Alleged Assault with Wine Bottle

Originally Published By: City of Palo Alto Webpage:. “Palo Alto, CA – Police arrested a woman on Saturday afternoon after she attacked two men with an empty wine bottle before robbing a third of property. Police recovered the property and booked her into jail. One victim sustained minor physical injury.
PALO ALTO, CA
