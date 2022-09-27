Read full article on original website
Related
eastcountytoday.net
San Pablo Police Arrest Two With Guns and Drugs
The San Pablo Police Department announced Wednesday that after some investigative police work from their Special Investigative Unit, a search warrant was served which resulted in two arrests. Police said the suspects were in possession of rifles, shotguns, pistols, revolvers and drugs. The drugs included marijuana, heroin, meth, and cocaine.
SFist
More Details Emerge About Shocking Double Homicide In Which Sheriff's Deputy Is the Sole Suspect
The double homicide that took place earlier this month in a Dublin, California subdivision has sent shockwaves across the law-enforcement community — and sent a cadre of state inspectors to examine the hiring practices of the sheriff's department for whom the suspect was working. We know that 24-year-old former...
eastcountytoday.net
Pleasant Hill Police Catch Escaped Inmate With Drugs and Shaved Keys
The Pleasant Hill Police Department announced that graveyard officers have taken escaped inmate Jorge Garcia-Escamilla into custody. On September 4, Jorge Garcia-Escamillia and Gerardo Ramirez-Vera escaped from the Marsh Creek Detention Facility. Several days later, Ramirez-Vera was caught in Vallejo. According to Pleasant Hill Police, officers found a Suburban going...
crimevoice.com
Solano County Woman Accused of Identity and Mail Theft; Police Identify 29 Victims So Far
Solano County authorities have arrested a Suisun woman on suspicion of identity theft, as well as at least twenty-nine suspected incidents of mail theft. Fairfield police opened an investigation in August after a woman reported that her newly issued driver’s license had never been delivered, and that she believed it had been stolen in the mail.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
crimevoice.com
Suspects Arrested for Robbery at Bank of America
BRENTWOOD —A man and woman were arrested in connection with robberies at a Bank of America parking lot. Officers also recovered two firearms and other evidence linking the suspects to two separate robberies of bank customers this month. Both robberies took place outside the bank at 6261 Lone Tree...
crimevoice.com
Man Arrested for Dog Attacks on Pedestrians near San Rafael Transit Center
SAN RAFAEL — James R. Kinslow, 58, was arrested for allegedly commanding his dog to attack pedestrians near San Rafael Transit Center. One victim needed medical treatment at a hospital for a severe dog bite. Police responded to reports of a man with a dog attacking persons downtown during...
sftimes.com
Rape suspect arrested, identified at Nordstrom Rack
A rape suspect has been arrested and identified after a standoff in a Pleasant Hill Nordstrom Rack. The suspect was identified as Joseph Alan Ramos, 26, of Concord. According to the police, they surrounded the Nordstrom Rack in Pleasant Hill for 13 hours before leaving at 7 a.m. Wednesday. Officers...
crimevoice.com
Man Arrested in Connection to String of Auto Burglaries in Napa County
A man was recently arrested on numerous charges related to multiple alleged auto burglaries in Napa County. Michael Anthony Sean Phan-Sanchez of Fairfield, age 18, is reportedly facing ten counts of burglary, twelve counts of vandalism, and other charges after being identified as a suspect in approximately twenty vehicle burglaries committed in the early morning hours of Friday, September 16.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sfstandard.com
Murder Charges for Fentanyl Dealers? That’s What SF Prosecutors Under DA Jenkins Are Threatening in Court
Prosecutors are threatening to pursue murder charges against fentanyl dealers as part of a new approach to San Francisco’s drug epidemic under District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. Jenkins’ policy is already playing out in court as part of a broader effort by her office to hold serious drug dealers accountable,...
Police looking for man who shot at detectives, crashed on freeway
MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — A carjacking suspect shot at Milpitas Police Department (MPD) detectives who attempted to stop a car burglary early Thursday morning, MPD said in a press release. The detectives were not struck and did not return fire. MPD said that detectives were near the 1200 block of Edsel Drive where they saw […]
davisvanguard.org
Suspension of 47 Alameda Deputies ‘Horrifying’ and ‘Disturbing,’ Charges Ella Baker Center
OAKLAND, CA — A Bay Area social justice group Monday said news that 47 Alameda County Sheriff’s Office deputies were suspended – but still getting paid – after an internal audit revealed about “10 percent of the active deputies working for ACSO received failing psychological exams dating back to 2016” was “horrifying” and “disturbing.”
SFist
Manslaughter Charges Have Been Filed Against Alleged Sideshow Participant Who Caused June Death In East Oakland
A 19-year-old whose reckless driving was implicated in the death of a 28-year-old Oakland man and injuries to his family members has been charged with felony vehicular manslaughter. As KTVU reports, earlier this month, 19-year-old Arnold Azeael Linaldi was charged by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office for the June...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 robbed with assault rifle after Portola while waiting for rideshare: SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were robbed while waiting for a ride after the Portola music festival in San Francisco last weekend, the San Francisco Police Department said. Two suspects were arrested for the incident. The robbery happened at 3rd Street and Burke Avenue, according to police. The two suspects used an “AR type […]
Retired SFPD officer pleads no contest to San Mateo drug store robbery
SAN MATEO – A retired sergeant with the San Francisco Police Department on Monday has pleaded no contest to robbing a San Mateo drug store last year for prescription pain killers.According to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office, 56-year-old Davin Lyle Cole of San Mateo pleaded no contest to two counts of felony second degree robbery. Prosecutors said on November 3, 2021 Cole walked into a RideAid pharmacy on Concar Drive and handed a pharmacy tech a note. Cole's note said he had a gun, not to push the alarm and demanded pills for Norco, a highly-addictive pain killer.The...
9-hour SWAT standoff continuing at Pleasant Hill Nordstrom Rack after suspect ran into store Tuesday
A nine-hour SWAT standoff at the SunValley Mall in Pleasant Hill is ongoing after police say a high-speed car chase ended in the area and a suspect ran inside of the Nordstrom Rack, forcing the store to be evacuated.
San Jose police raid 2 brothels in residential areas; 1 arrested
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose broke up two brothels this week being operated out of residential areas, the department announced Thursday.The investigation began after police received multiple tips from community members about the brothels. Police said on was located on the 90 block of Bassett St. just north of downtown between Coleman Ave. and N. First Street. The second was operated out of a residence on the 500 block of Winterberry Avenue between Moorpark Avenue and Interstate Highway 280 in West San Jose.Police said the two brothels, about 12 miles apart, are believed to be associated with one...
SFist
Alameda Sheriff's Deputy Arrested In Double Murder Failed His Psych Exam; Now 47 Other Deputies On Leave Due to Failed Exams
We now know that all was perhaps not so well with the Alameda County Sheriff's deputy whom the sheriff's office had previously said had a spotless record, after he turned himself in for a double murder. The shocking double-homicide occurred in a quiet subdivision in Dublin on September 7, and...
47 NorCal sheriff's deputies stripped of guns, duties due to 'unsatisfactory' psych exam scores
The Alameda County Sheriff's Office says these scores were due to immaturity and the deputies will undergo a new round of screening.
crimevoice.com
Police Arrest Woman for Alleged Assault with Wine Bottle
Originally Published By: City of Palo Alto Webpage:. “Palo Alto, CA – Police arrested a woman on Saturday afternoon after she attacked two men with an empty wine bottle before robbing a third of property. Police recovered the property and booked her into jail. One victim sustained minor physical injury.
Rape suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in East Bay Nordstrom
An over 13-hour long police standoff in Pleasant Hill is winding down after a rape suspect, who barricaded himself inside a Nordstrom Rack, was arrested.
TheAlmanac
Menlo Park, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT
News and information for Menlo Park, CAhttps://www.AlmanacNews.com
Comments / 0