TVOvermind
5 Shows to watch if you like Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
If you love every minute of the show, Rings of Power, then you’ll like the recommendations we have for you in this article. The Rings of Power is an American fantasy spin-off series of the popular movie franchise, The Lord of the Rings, based on popular novels by J.R.R. Tolkien set in middle earth.
TVOvermind
Tom Hanks Doesn’t Understand Why Tim Allen Was Replaced For Lightyear
One of the more shocking releases in 2022 is Pixar’s Lightyear. The Toy Story franchise has been a cash cow for the brand since the first film in 1995. The story follows the wild adventures of Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the toy gang has resonated with most of the world, and the series has been a smashing success with each film. In what many thoughts were going to be a mistake, Toy Story 4 didn’t turn out to be the disaster that many believed it would be. Toy Story 3 was pretty much deemed the final film of the franchise, with Andy finally going off to college and Woody, Buzz, and the crew finding a new place to call home. Toy Story 4 was praised by both fans and critics and made an astounding $1.079 billion worldwide.
TVOvermind
5 of The Most Self-Centered Marvel Superheroes
Heroes aren’t always the nicest guys, no matter that they strive to do the most good they can for everyone. Some of them are quite arrogant and believe themselves to be the better of those around them and even go so far as to build themselves up in ways that add to their conceit and give them a reputation for being among the most selfish individuals in the world. Villains get away with this quite often since people tend to expect this from them, but when this type of behavior is displayed by heroes, it’s considered to be against type more often than not since a lot of people don’t believe that heroes should act like this. The paragons of virtue that people want to idolize and look up to aren’t supposed to be capable of alienating others in such a convincing fashion. But it does happen a little more often than people think, and when it does, some people kind of gloss over the fact and make allowances for it.
TVOvermind
She-Hulk: The Retreat-Recap
If there was any doubt that the MCU is hitting a low point at this time, then this episode of She-Hulk should make that fairly clear since the show has gone full-blown huggy-feely in a way that a lot of people might like, but others might be getting frustrated with. About the only saving grace for this episode is the fact that the man that Jen met, Josh, does eventually turn out to be less than she wanted, which is bound to shatter her sense of self-worth once again and maybe remind her that she’s a lot better off as She-Hulk than she as Jen. But for the sake of this episode, it would appear that Emil Blonsky is still on the level as he’s set up his own retreat and invited some rather interesting characters to partake of his type of therapy. When Jen is called up by the man in charge of Emil’s ankle inhibitor, she’s reminded once again that her role as She-Hulk is valued no matter how much she considers it to be a pain in the neck. Before she’s called up, however, she does manage to go on a few dates with Josh, which eventually result in him spending the night at her place. Unfortunately, three days later, he hasn’t called her, and she’s doing everything she can to not appear desperate by texting him back over and over. Ah yes, the problems of a superhero…in some way.
TVOvermind
Gracie Dizenny Speaks On The Importance of Diversity and Complex Female Characters On First Kill
Gracie Dzienny came from a rich television background before starring in the Netflix exclusive, First Kill. The actress got started on the Nickelodeon series Supah Ninjas, which surprisingly isn’t about a couple of ninjas from the hood. The kid’s show ran for two seasons, following three high school students – Mike Fukanaga, Owen Reynolds, and Amanda Mckay – who turn into vigilante ninjas after the death of Mike’s grandfather. Once the show was canceled, that didn’t stop Dzienny’s acting career as the actress appeared in the ABC Family drama Chasing Life as the love interest of Brenna. Two years later, Dzienny made a splash on another drama series, Zoo, and then dived into the world of superheroes with Jupiter’s Legacy. The actress also rubbed elbows with feature films as she co-starred as Tina Lark in Bumblebee; The Transformers spin-off had a stacked cast that included John Cena, Hailee Steinfeld, Martin Short, Angela Bassett, and Jorge Lendeborg Jr.
TVOvermind
Who is Lena Headey? 5 Things You Didn’t Know About the Actress
With most of the world in awe and on the edge of their seats, it was hard to let go of an electrifying TV series like Game of Thrones. Amongst several others, one character that undoubtedly stood out was Cersei Lannister. In retrospect, it isn’t easy to imagine someone else embodying the character as Lena Headey did.
TVOvermind
Why John Boyega has the Right Attitude to Disrupt the Status Quo in Hollywood
John Boyega’s first love is acting, and his second love is setting the internet on fire with his opinions. Every time he speaks, the power of his words divides sentiments and views and sends the media into a frenzy. When an actor has that level of influence, we know we have found a superstar that will affect the trend and culture of things to come.
TVOvermind
Miles Teller Explains What Made Whiplash A Really Great Movie
Miles Teller has come a long way since his first role as Jason in Rabbit Hole. Currently, the actor is on top of the world as Top Gun: Maverick, where Teller plays Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, is the top-grossing film of 2022, garnering a staggering $1.454 billion worldwide. In a world when The Batman has his first solo feature since The Dark Knight Rises (which came out in 2012), Marvel returns with two powerhouse films: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($955.8 million) and Thor: Love and Thunder ($759 million), Maverick managed to beat every popular superhero on the market and unless Black Panther: Wakanda Forever or Avatar: Way of the Water blows the box office numbers past Top Gun: Maverick, then the Tom Cruise sequel will likely take the crown for the biggest film of 2022.
TVOvermind
What if Ivan Vanko Had Won?
Quite often, the MCU comes under fire for one thing or another when it comes down to their storytelling methods. One of the more irritating aspects seen over the years is the lack of development that some of their characters receive. One could chalk this up to the idea that they might be seeing what works and what doesn’t, but along the way, it still feels as though a few characters have suffered needlessly for no reason when it comes to development and overall effectiveness. This has been happening since Iron Man first came out, and the Iron Man movies started, in the MCU, with the trend of using a villain once before tossing them to the side. The excuse of wanting to differentiate themselves from the comic books that inspired the MCU is all well and good, but by eliminating the villains that have caused the heroes so many problems over the years, the MCU is doing its characters a huge disservice. One villain that comes to mind is Ivan Vanko, or Whiplash, who was the main villain in Iron Man 2 but was taken out by Iron Man and War Machine before the end of the movie.
TVOvermind
Imagine a Movie With Indiana Jones, Nathan Drake, and Lara Croft
First, it’s completely understood that this type of crossover couldn’t happen since the fact is that Indiana Jones, Nathan Drake, and Lara Croft are separated by quite a few years, meaning that Jones would be dead or far too infirm to be of much help to the two younger treasure hunters. But just for fun, putting the three of these treasure seekers together would be a lot of fun just to see what might happen. When one takes a good look at their attributes, it’s easy to see that all three of them are scholars, though only one of them is a teacher. Their gathered knowledge is impressive enough to make one believe that any expedition they might undertake would be a successful one since any information one of them lacked, the others might be able to fill in the blanks. As far as trusting each other, it would be intriguing to see if Lara would place her trust in the two men without reservation, as it’s not beyond the realm of possibility that Jones would think of her as a novice at first or that Drake would give her his puppy dog look that appears to come naturally.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Sweet Girl
Action movies are always bound to stick around since the fanbase that enjoys this genre is always on the lookout for the next big thing, or sometimes, just whatever can get them by. Since he started in the business, Jason Momoa has become a huge name that a lot of people look forward to seeing. The thing about this, however, is that as much of a blockbuster star as he is, it’s certain that he’s going to show up in smaller movies that may or may not be the same caliber as something along the lines of Aquaman or other action movies that he’s starred in. Sweet Girl is one of the movies he’s starred in that isn’t exactly a blockbuster but is still a lot of fun to watch since it shows him as the family man once again, but also as someone that knows how to survive and how to really hurt people when he’s motivated to do so. He’s the kind of father figure you’d like to have simply because he could take care of his family without the need for bravado.
TVOvermind
A King’s Landing Problem: Ser Criston’s Hero to Villain Story
If you have followed the series all through the eight seasons of Game of Thrones into the new House of the Dragon (HOTD), there’s almost a common theme in King’s Landing—everyone is looking to find alliances for personal, selfish, and moral gains. It doesn’t matter how endearing or loathed the character is; everyone seeks new alliances and makes changes every once in a while.
TVOvermind
Wanda Could Still Be Alive in the MCU
One thing that people should continue to keep in mind is that if one doesn’t actually witness the death of a character on screen, then there’s always a shadow of a doubt that they might still be alive. Movie magic can accomplish a lot, and so can the desire to keep using a character that hasn’t been completely developed yet. Some might think that the Scarlet Witch has been fleshed out completely and there’s not much left to tell, but the truth is that her exploits in the Marvel Universe are legendary and still haven’t been explored fully. Plus, if Kevin Feige is going to hint at the possibility that she might be able to come back, then there’s a good chance that the collapse of the tower at Wundagore wasn’t the end of this character. The red flash that was seen before the tower’s collapse could have meant a lot of things, but if rumors are flying, it would likely mean that Wanda isn’t gone and that she could pop up somewhere else down the line. But the question now is: will she be a villain, or will she do an about-face at some point?
TVOvermind
Casting a Soul Calibur Movie
Talking to anyone, or trying to, about SoulCalibur is bound to earn a confused look as many people don’t know enough about this fighting game to care or even realize how great the story could be if the right director could grab hold of it and run with the original tale. The original story, Soul Blade, features several core characters that would hopefully be included in the initial movie if more than one managed to be made. As a series, it might even be fun since there’s a lot to this story and a lot of room to add on if the desire ever arose to see more. This story has gained a lot more traction overseas than in America, but it has also run afoul of the same problem that many video games have. It’s added in several other characters over the course of its existence, as it’s included characters from Tekken, Star Wars, and even The Witcher. But casting would likely be a bit of an issue since there are plenty of talented individuals that could fit the bill for several roles.
TVOvermind
The Trailer For Donald Sutherland’s Mr. Harrigan’s Phone Has Been Released
The Emmy winner is featured in Stephen King’s latest movie adaptation. Starring the billionaire John Harrigan, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone follows a young boy named Craig. The kid manages to befriend Sutherland’s character because of their love for books, but unfortunately, Mr. Harrigan dies; however, his spirit lives on thanks to Craig’s iPhone in what’s being billed as a supernatural coming-of-age story. The Netflix exclusive also stars Jaeden Martell (Knives Out, It), Joe Tippett (Elementary, Mare of Eastown), and Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Cruella, Silent Night). The film is helmed by John Lee Hancock, who also directed The Blind Side, The Rookie, and most recently, The Little Things.
