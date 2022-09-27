Read full article on original website
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Father of WSP trooper shot in face credits son’s tattoo with surviving
Barely a week after his Washington State Patrol (WSP) cruiser was rammed in eastern Washington by a suspect who later shot him several times in the face, Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. continues to recover at Harborview Medical Center, where he was airlifted after driving himself to a Walla Walla hospital.
3 lives saved. These ordinary Tri-Cities workers jumped in to help during emergencies
“No one wakes up in the morning thinking, ‘Today’s the day I will safe a life.’”
nbcrightnow.com
Power back on in Richland after transformer blows
RICHLAND, Wash.- A widespread power outage had a large swath of Richland in the dark Thursday morning. The outage stretched from Aaron Drive to Saint Street. According to Lt. Damon Jansen with the Richland Police Department, the power has been fully restored and the outage was caused by a blown transformer.
Tacoma construction crew turned first responders honored for 'lifesaving' efforts
TACOMA, Wash. — The three men working on Sound Transit’s light rail expansion turned into first responders on the morning of March 4. The state honored Matt Tannahill, Jeff Mikeska and Colton Ward with Governor's Lifesaving Awards for helping out on a fiery crash on I-5 near Northgate.
Woman attacked in West Richland, suspect found hiding nearby
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — Concerned community members who intervened when they saw a woman being attacked played a pivotal role in the man’s arrest, as outlined by the West Richland Police Department via social media. According to their Facebook post, officers responded to Crown Dr & W Van...
KIRO 7 Seattle
One person trapped in Lacey rollover crash
LACEY, Wash. — Crews in Lacey are working to rescue a victim in a crash. Lacey Fire District 3 tweeted about the rollover crash near Lacey Boulevard and Fraz at 10:13 a.m. on Thursday. Firefighters are trying to extricate one person from a vehicle. Lacey Boulevard is down to...
'The law has let us down': Family of man killed by Olympia police want legislative change
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The mother of a man killed by an Olympia Police Department (OPD) officer in August said she always worried her son would die at the hands of police. “This very thing, I feared,” Millie Green said. Her son, Timothy Green, was shot and killed by...
Another Blown Stop Sign Leads to Kennewick Rollover Crash
Fortunately, no serious injuries occurred in this dramatic crash. There will likely be a failure to yield citation coming after this one. Kennewick Police and fire units responded Tuesday to the intersection of South Rainier and West 19th Ave. and found these two destroyed vehicles. The area of the crash is pictured below.
Body found by a Columbia River fisherman was a woman
Her body was found east of the bridge Tuesday afternoon.
Bar fight leads to shots fired by suspect, Tacoma officer
TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma police officer fired shots during a confrontation with a suspect at a bar late Wednesday. Shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, South Sound 911 received a call about a fight at The Office Bar and Grill on Pacific Avenue near South Eighth Street. A caller told emergency dispatchers that a man had fired a gun inside the bar, according to Tacoma police.
Bodies of floatplane passengers, 80% of wreckage recovered off Whidbey Island
OAK HARBOR, Wash. — Some victims who were killed in a deadly floatplane crash in early September were recovered from the water off Whidbey Island Thursday, according to Island County Emergency Management. Ten people were killed when the floatplane took a nosedive into the water in Mutiny Bay on...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Body recovered from Columbia River
KENNEWICK – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office was notified Tuesday by a fisherman of possible human remains located in the Columbia River near the shoreline east of the Cable Bridge. Detectives, deputies and the Benton County Coroner’s Office coordinated the recovery effort using the sheriff’s office boat.
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why
The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
kptv.com
Twin charged in brother’s death at NE Portland hotel
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – US Marshals have arrested and charged a Washington man for the shooting death of his twin brother in NE Portland. According to the Portland Police Bureau, Martre Tirik Oliver, 26, was taken into custody in Renton, Washington for the murder of Martese Oliver, 26. Officers...
Bolt Creek Fire: US 2 reopens in Skykomish, evacuation levels downgraded
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — A four-mile stretch of US 2 that was shut down earlier this week has reopened Thursday evening, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). Three miles of the road near Skykomish were shut down on Monday and then an additional mile was shut down...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
55-Year-Old Arrested for Allegedly Throwing Rocks and Other Debris at Cars on SR900 in Western Washington
RENTON - On the morning of Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at approximately 10:30 a.m., multiple troopers with the Washington State Patrol arrested a 55-year-old man for allegedly throwing rocks and other debris at vehicles on State Route 900, just outside the city of Renton. According to the WSP, the arrest...
thejoltnews.com
Ready for a major airport south of Yelm Highway?
In less than two weeks, the State will choose one of three sites they want to create an airport the size of SeaTac. A location near Rainier in Thurston County is one of them. The State Legislature decided 'we' need a new airport to serve the expected 40 million passengers that SeaTac and Paine Field will not be able to handle. The consulting firm hired to choose the spots, Kimley-Horn, is specifically targeting rural, agricultural land. There are thousands of homes, farms, ranches and wildlands there.
King County Metro drivers concerned with crime, drug use on buses
SEATTLE — A suspect accused of bringing Molotov cocktails onto a Metro bus was charged in a King County court after prosecutors "rush filed" the case. The incident is part of a larger issue on local buses. Drivers say crime and drug use is only increasing. Driving through the...
27-Year-Old Kevin J Hinojosa Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash on US 395 (Kennewick, WA)
Washington State Patrol responded to a motor vehicle crash on US 395 on Monday night. The victim was identified as 27-year-old Kevin J Hinojosa. Hinojosa was stopped in his car after a collision with another vehicle on 395 southbound at milepost 18. A semi-truck heading south crashed into Hinojosa’s stopped car at around 6:30 in the evening. According to WSP, Hinojosa was pronounced dead at the scene.
