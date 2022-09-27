ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power back on in Richland after transformer blows

RICHLAND, Wash.- A widespread power outage had a large swath of Richland in the dark Thursday morning. The outage stretched from Aaron Drive to Saint Street. According to Lt. Damon Jansen with the Richland Police Department, the power has been fully restored and the outage was caused by a blown transformer.
KIRO 7 Seattle

One person trapped in Lacey rollover crash

LACEY, Wash. — Crews in Lacey are working to rescue a victim in a crash. Lacey Fire District 3 tweeted about the rollover crash near Lacey Boulevard and Fraz at 10:13 a.m. on Thursday. Firefighters are trying to extricate one person from a vehicle. Lacey Boulevard is down to...
102.7 KORD

Another Blown Stop Sign Leads to Kennewick Rollover Crash

Fortunately, no serious injuries occurred in this dramatic crash. There will likely be a failure to yield citation coming after this one. Kennewick Police and fire units responded Tuesday to the intersection of South Rainier and West 19th Ave. and found these two destroyed vehicles. The area of the crash is pictured below.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bar fight leads to shots fired by suspect, Tacoma officer

TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma police officer fired shots during a confrontation with a suspect at a bar late Wednesday. Shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, South Sound 911 received a call about a fight at The Office Bar and Grill on Pacific Avenue near South Eighth Street. A caller told emergency dispatchers that a man had fired a gun inside the bar, according to Tacoma police.
elkhornmediagroup.com

Body recovered from Columbia River

KENNEWICK – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office was notified Tuesday by a fisherman of possible human remains located in the Columbia River near the shoreline east of the Cable Bridge. Detectives, deputies and the Benton County Coroner’s Office coordinated the recovery effort using the sheriff’s office boat.
NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why

The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
kptv.com

Twin charged in brother’s death at NE Portland hotel

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – US Marshals have arrested and charged a Washington man for the shooting death of his twin brother in NE Portland. According to the Portland Police Bureau, Martre Tirik Oliver, 26, was taken into custody in Renton, Washington for the murder of Martese Oliver, 26. Officers...
thejoltnews.com

Ready for a major airport south of Yelm Highway?

In less than two weeks, the State will choose one of three sites they want to create an airport the size of SeaTac. A location near Rainier in Thurston County is one of them. The State Legislature decided 'we' need a new airport to serve the expected 40 million passengers that SeaTac and Paine Field will not be able to handle. The consulting firm hired to choose the spots, Kimley-Horn, is specifically targeting rural, agricultural land. There are thousands of homes, farms, ranches and wildlands there.
Nationwide Report

27-Year-Old Kevin J Hinojosa Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash on US 395 (Kennewick, WA)

Washington State Patrol responded to a motor vehicle crash on US 395 on Monday night. The victim was identified as 27-year-old Kevin J Hinojosa. Hinojosa was stopped in his car after a collision with another vehicle on 395 southbound at milepost 18. A semi-truck heading south crashed into Hinojosa’s stopped car at around 6:30 in the evening. According to WSP, Hinojosa was pronounced dead at the scene.
