Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Mariners outlast Rangers in 11, close in on playoff berth
SEATTLE -- — Mitch Haniger and Jarred Kelenic both homered twice, J.P. Crawford singled home the winning run in the 11th inning and the Seattle Mariners closed in on their first playoff berth in 21 years by beating the Texas Rangers 10-9 Thursday night. The Mariners moved a half-game...
ESPN
New York Yankees expect DJ LeMahieu back Friday; Giancarlo Stanton unlikely to be in outfield mix come postseason
TORONTO -- New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is expected to be activated off the injured list before Friday's series opener against Baltimore. LeMahieu has not played since Sept. 4 because of a sore toe on his right foot. He is batting .262 with 12 homers and 46 RBIs in 120 games.
ESPN
Ace Shohei Ohtani takes no-hit bid into 8th inning, Los Angeles Angels defeat Oakland Athletics
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Shohei Ohtani has provided Angels fans with plenty of highlights this season. He almost topped them all Thursday night. Ohtani, the Angels' two-way phenom and the reigning AL MVP, pitched no-hit ball into the eighth inning and extended his hitting streak to 14 games as Los Angeles pushed its winning streak to four with a 4-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics.
ESPN
The biggest regular-season series in a decade? Why Mets-Braves showdown could shake up October
The fact that there is a division title hanging in the balance as the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves meet this weekend might come as a surprise for anyone who was watching the National League East standings earlier this season. What was once a 10.5-game lead for New York in early June and still as large as seven games on Aug. 10 has turned into a down-to-the-wire battle, with both teams chasing 100 wins in one of the best division races of the wild-card era.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ESPN
Arizona Cardinals QB Colt McCoy pays off Texas Tech Red Raiders-Texas Longhorns bet
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Colt McCoy paid his debt Tuesday. Three days after his Texas Longhorns lost to the Texas Tech Red Raiders -- the alma mater of his head coach, Kliff Kingsbury -- the Arizona Cardinals' backup quarterback had to wear a Texas Tech hat, shirt and shorts. But it...
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
ESPN
Gavin Escobar, former Dallas Cowboys tight end, one of two climbers found dead
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar was found dead Wednesday in an apparent rock climbing accident near Idyllwild, California. He was 31. The Riverside County sheriff's coroner's office on Thursday identified Escobar along with one other climber, 33-year-old Chelsea Walsh. Firefighters found them dead after a climbing accident involving two people was reported around noon Wednesday near Tahquitz Rock in the San Bernardino National Forest.
ESPN
The NWSL's final week has never been so competitive. Here's what's at stake and who should reach playoffs
The final round of regular-season games is upon the National Women's Soccer League, and there is almost nothing set about the playoff picture. Some of the most ridiculous potential scenarios that were at least mathematically possible a week ago (a six-way tie for first?) can no longer happen, but much still needs to be decided in the league's most competitive season yet.
MLS・
RELATED PEOPLE
ESPN
Cleveland Guardians stop Tampa Bay Rays from clinching AL wild-card spot, rally to win 2-1
CLEVELAND -- Small plastic strips dangled from the ceiling in Tampa Bay's clubhouse, which had been cleared of furniture and prepped over the final innings for what was supposed to be wild, wet celebration. The Guardians had other plans. "We don't want people celebrating in our house, right?" Cleveland starter...
ESPN
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge hits 61st home run of season, tying Roger Maris' mark
TORONTO -- New York Yankees star Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the season Wednesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays, tying Roger Maris' American League record. It took Maris until Oct. 1, the final game of the 1961 season, to hit his 61st, which broke Babe Ruth's single-season mark of 60 home runs set in 1927.
ESPN
Scenes from a Texas college football Saturday amid the possible demise of regional rivalries
ARLINGTON, Texas -- On a September Saturday in 2022, the Southwest Conference had itself a weekend. In Dallas, SMU had a record crowd on hand to greet the traitor Sonny Dykes, who had jumped ship to rival TCU, only to watch the Horned Frogs come away with the Iron Skillet in their 101st meeting.
ESPN
Cedric Tillman of Tennessee Volunteers recovering from 'tightrope' ankle surgery, sources say
All-SEC receiver Cedric Tillman underwent "tightrope" surgery on his left ankle early last week with the hopes of not being out an extended period of time, sources told ESPN. Tillman missed the Vols' matchup against Florida this past weekend after suffering a high ankle sprain in the team's 63-6 win over Akron in Week 3. He had 17 catches for 246 yards in his first three games.
Comments / 0