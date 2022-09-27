ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

ESPN

Mariners outlast Rangers in 11, close in on playoff berth

SEATTLE -- — Mitch Haniger and Jarred Kelenic both homered twice, J.P. Crawford singled home the winning run in the 11th inning and the Seattle Mariners closed in on their first playoff berth in 21 years by beating the Texas Rangers 10-9 Thursday night. The Mariners moved a half-game...
SEATTLE, WA
ESPN

Ace Shohei Ohtani takes no-hit bid into 8th inning, Los Angeles Angels defeat Oakland Athletics

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Shohei Ohtani has provided Angels fans with plenty of highlights this season. He almost topped them all Thursday night. Ohtani, the Angels' two-way phenom and the reigning AL MVP, pitched no-hit ball into the eighth inning and extended his hitting streak to 14 games as Los Angeles pushed its winning streak to four with a 4-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics.
OAKLAND, CA
ESPN

The biggest regular-season series in a decade? Why Mets-Braves showdown could shake up October

The fact that there is a division title hanging in the balance as the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves meet this weekend might come as a surprise for anyone who was watching the National League East standings earlier this season. What was once a 10.5-game lead for New York in early June and still as large as seven games on Aug. 10 has turned into a down-to-the-wire battle, with both teams chasing 100 wins in one of the best division races of the wild-card era.
QUEENS, NY
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
DALLAS, TX
ESPN

Gavin Escobar, former Dallas Cowboys tight end, one of two climbers found dead

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar was found dead Wednesday in an apparent rock climbing accident near Idyllwild, California. He was 31. The Riverside County sheriff's coroner's office on Thursday identified Escobar along with one other climber, 33-year-old Chelsea Walsh. Firefighters found them dead after a climbing accident involving two people was reported around noon Wednesday near Tahquitz Rock in the San Bernardino National Forest.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
ESPN

The NWSL's final week has never been so competitive. Here's what's at stake and who should reach playoffs

The final round of regular-season games is upon the National Women's Soccer League, and there is almost nothing set about the playoff picture. Some of the most ridiculous potential scenarios that were at least mathematically possible a week ago (a six-way tie for first?) can no longer happen, but much still needs to be decided in the league's most competitive season yet.
MLS
ESPN

Cedric Tillman of Tennessee Volunteers recovering from 'tightrope' ankle surgery, sources say

All-SEC receiver Cedric Tillman underwent "tightrope" surgery on his left ankle early last week with the hopes of not being out an extended period of time, sources told ESPN. Tillman missed the Vols' matchup against Florida this past weekend after suffering a high ankle sprain in the team's 63-6 win over Akron in Week 3. He had 17 catches for 246 yards in his first three games.
KNOXVILLE, TN

