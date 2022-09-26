Read full article on original website
Related
'The whole place is active' | Walk with the dead in Old Town Spring
SPRING, Texas — If you’ve heard of any haunted place in Spring, it’s probably Wunsche Bros. Cafe, most notably that those brothers, Charlie and Del, like to "visit." But Old Town Spring is full of so many more stories and sightings. "It’s been – can’t believe it...
New Nacho Birria location open on Sawdust Road
Nacho Birria offers a selection of Mexican food items including nachos, taquitos, tacos, burritos and quesadillas. (Courtesy Nacho Birria) A second Nacho Birria food truck opened Sept. 2 at 1102 Sawdust Road in Spring, joining the original truck in Willis. Previously, the second truck would appear at different locations throughout The Woodlands area, but it will now permanently be open on Sawdust. Nacho Birria offers a selection of Mexican food items including nachos, taquitos, tacos, burritos and quesadillas. 832-963-9734. www.nachobirria.com.
Wood-Fired Pizza Truck Getting New Magnolia Storefront
Sauced Up specializes in Neapolitan-style pizza, and the new restaurant will feature a full bar.
3 FM 1488 projects underway in the Magnolia area
Multiple projects are ongoing along the FM 1488 corridor in Magnolia, the first of which has been ongoing since November 2020. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Multiple projects are ongoing along the FM 1488 corridor in Magnolia, the first of which has been ongoing since November 2020. Projects below are included as of a Sept. 1 update from the Texas Department of Transportation, the latest information available.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woodlands Online& LLC
Kirby Ice House grand opening brings the heat to The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Woodlands residents and visitors may have noticed construction at the former site of the annual – and temporary – ice rink next to The Woodlands Mall. This new building, however, wasn’t a new ice rink; it was a new ice house. Newest...
Eater
People and Their Pups Get Spoiled at This Over-the-Top Dog Cafe in Katy
Pucci Café & Boutique is Katy’s newest destination for doggies and their humans, and the offerings are quite lavish. The retail store and cafe, which officially opened on September 19 at 23501 Cinco Ranch Boulevard, Suite N200, is headlined by a dog bakery and a supervised fenced-in play area.
10 latest commercial permits filed in Montgomery and Willis, including Shipley Do-Nuts
Shipley Do-Nuts serves several doughnut types, including glazed, chocolate, iced and jelly filled. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) Several new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Montgomery and Willis areas. The following projects have been filed through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, and information may be subject to change.
Costco files permits for location in Tomball
Costco filed permits for a store and fuel station at the northeast corner of Hwy. 249 and Holderrieth Road in Tomball. (Courtesy Costco Wholesale) Costco is planning a store and fuel station at the northeast corner of Hwy. 249 and Holderrieth Road in Tomball next year, according to documents submitted to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
inforney.com
Council meeting this Thursday
City Council will hold its regular meeting on Thursday to discuss and possibly act upon it’s second reading adopting the budget for the fiscal year beginning on Oct. 1, 2022, and ending on Sept. 30, 2023. Council will then act upon the second reading of an ordinance levying property...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
RESIDENT HOLDS ILLEGAL DUMPERS FOR POLICE
Monday afternoon a resident in the Magnolia Bend area witnessed two Hispanic males with a dump trailer dumping construction material on Red Bud Lane. After opening the rear doors they started to drive letting lumber and bricks from what appeared to be new construction fall out onto the ground. They then dumped the remainder of the material. The resident called the police then went out with his weapon and held them at bay until Precinct 2 Constables arrived. Arrested were Margarito Jimenez Jr., 24, of 2228 Shady Tree in Conroe, and Anthony Eliseo Leon-Sanchez, 21, of 11440 Ehlers Road in Conroe. Both were charged with Illegal dumping over 1000 pounds, a State Jail Felony. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Commissioners Office sent crews to clean the mess up which was a total of 5,360 pounds. It was loaded on county trucks and transported to the landfill at the expense of the Montgomery County taxpayers. This has been an ongoing issue in the county for several years. Commissioner Metts said he appreciates the resident taking the initiative to contact law enforcement and report the incident.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
TEEN NOW STABLE AFTER BEING RUN OVER BY JET SKI ON LAKE CONROE
Just before sunset Sunday 15-year-old twins Jonathan and Joseph were riding their 3-person Sea-Doo jet ski with their 27-year-old brother. They were heading back to their home in Walden and were close to the Walden bridge when another teen started running past them spraying water on them. This happened several times causing Joseph to fall off into the water. The other teen then made another pass very quickly striking Joseph in the water. As Jonathan jumped into the water to help his brother the other teen stopped. After realizing what happened he sped off toward Del Lago on a red and white jet ski. The brother called EMS who responded to their home where they brought their brother. He was transported to the hospital. He required 15-stitches in his head. Several people have messaged the twins telling them that a kid named Pablo who goes to Lakeside High was bragging about the incident. Sgt. Higginbotham with Texas Parks and Wildlife is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Texas Parks and Wildlife or Montgomery County Precinct One Constables Lake Patrol.
Iola ISD, loved ones to celebrate life of 13-year-old killed in FM 39 crash
"The world lost a beautiful soul," Family members, along with Iola ISD, will be celebrating the life of 13-year-old Tessa Clae Shive one week after she died in an FM 39 crash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Panr
204 Tejas Blvd
Home in Conroe for lease, walking distance to lake - Property Id: 998201. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home for lease in Conroe. Perfectly located within walking distance to the lake, local shopping, dining and more! Home offers a split floorplan with large kitchen open to living area and oversized 2-car garage. Gorgeous vinyl plank flooring in wet areas with carpeted bedrooms and living area. Primary bath has double sinks, garden tub and separate shower with large walk-in closet. Call to schedule a viewing today, won't last long!
Woodlands Online& LLC
MCTXSheriff Attempting to Identify Diesel Fuel Theft Suspect in Spring
SPRING, TX -- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect and or vehicle pictured above. On September 27, 2022, at around 03:00 am, the male entered the Texaco Station located at 24627 Interstate 45, Spring, Texas and provided a credit card in order to have the fuel pumps activated. After pumping $500 of diesel fuel the male re-enters the store and the payment card is declined multiple times. The male leaves the location without rendering payment.
inforney.com
Save the Water Tower
On Sept. 9, the Chappell Hill Water Supply Corporation initiated a Go Fund Me page to support their “Save the Water Tower” campaign. The iconic water tower is in serious need of repair. Built-in 1967, the water tower has provided water for customers in the Chappell Hill area for over 55 years.
Authorities in Bryan searching for missing girl
BRYAN, Texas — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for help to find Hailey Morgan, a teenager from Bryan who has been missing since Sept. 9. Little information has been given about the situation, but the center has released a description of Morgan to aid in the search.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING IN MAGNOLIA
Just after 11 am Montgomery County received a call from a female on Beyette Road in Magnolia that she was shot by her husband. Units responded and encountered a male on the porch of the home with a rifle. He was ordered to drop it and did not. Deputies engaged him and he was sho multiple times.
KHOU
Crazy video of fight inside Paetow High School in Katy
Video sent to us by a concerned mom shows a chaotic scene inside the Katy ISD school as security guards fought with students. Dozens of other students watched.
KHOU
Katy Freeway reopens after hazmat spill from overturned truck
KATY, Texas — The Katy Freeway has reopened after a a HazMat spill shut down all lanes of I-10 approaching Cane Island Parkway early Tuesday morning. The cement truck was leaking fuel on the freeway after turning over, which led to the shutdown. All of the eastbound lanes were closed as crews worked to clean it up. The freeway was fully reopened just before 10 a.m.
kwhi.com
MICHAEL MIZE TABBED AS NAVASOTA’S NEW POLICE CHIEF
Navasota’s interim police chief has been chosen to fill that role on a permanent basis. On Monday, the City of Navasota announced that Michael Mize has been appointed as chief of police, after serving as the interim chief since April. Mize, who has been with the Navasota Police Department for over 16 years, was one of three finalists from over 11 applicants from across the country.
Comments / 0