Brenham, TX

Community Impact Houston

New Nacho Birria location open on Sawdust Road

Nacho Birria offers a selection of Mexican food items including nachos, taquitos, tacos, burritos and quesadillas. (Courtesy Nacho Birria) A second Nacho Birria food truck opened Sept. 2 at 1102 Sawdust Road in Spring, joining the original truck in Willis. Previously, the second truck would appear at different locations throughout The Woodlands area, but it will now permanently be open on Sawdust. Nacho Birria offers a selection of Mexican food items including nachos, taquitos, tacos, burritos and quesadillas. 832-963-9734. www.nachobirria.com.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

3 FM 1488 projects underway in the Magnolia area

Multiple projects are ongoing along the FM 1488 corridor in Magnolia, the first of which has been ongoing since November 2020. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Multiple projects are ongoing along the FM 1488 corridor in Magnolia, the first of which has been ongoing since November 2020. Projects below are included as of a Sept. 1 update from the Texas Department of Transportation, the latest information available.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Brenham, TX
Brenham, TX
Government
Eater

People and Their Pups Get Spoiled at This Over-the-Top Dog Cafe in Katy

Pucci Café & Boutique is Katy’s newest destination for doggies and their humans, and the offerings are quite lavish. The retail store and cafe, which officially opened on September 19 at 23501 Cinco Ranch Boulevard, Suite N200, is headlined by a dog bakery and a supervised fenced-in play area.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

10 latest commercial permits filed in Montgomery and Willis, including Shipley Do-Nuts

Shipley Do-Nuts serves several doughnut types, including glazed, chocolate, iced and jelly filled. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) Several new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Montgomery and Willis areas. The following projects have been filed through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, and information may be subject to change.
WILLIS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Costco files permits for location in Tomball

Costco filed permits for a store and fuel station at the northeast corner of Hwy. 249 and Holderrieth Road in Tomball. (Courtesy Costco Wholesale) Costco is planning a store and fuel station at the northeast corner of Hwy. 249 and Holderrieth Road in Tomball next year, according to documents submitted to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
TOMBALL, TX
#Scarecrow#Extravaganza#Ktex Kwhi#Hermann Furniture#The Canyon Chick
inforney.com

Council meeting this Thursday

City Council will hold its regular meeting on Thursday to discuss and possibly act upon it’s second reading adopting the budget for the fiscal year beginning on Oct. 1, 2022, and ending on Sept. 30, 2023. Council will then act upon the second reading of an ordinance levying property...
BRENHAM, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

RESIDENT HOLDS ILLEGAL DUMPERS FOR POLICE

Monday afternoon a resident in the Magnolia Bend area witnessed two Hispanic males with a dump trailer dumping construction material on Red Bud Lane. After opening the rear doors they started to drive letting lumber and bricks from what appeared to be new construction fall out onto the ground. They then dumped the remainder of the material. The resident called the police then went out with his weapon and held them at bay until Precinct 2 Constables arrived. Arrested were Margarito Jimenez Jr., 24, of 2228 Shady Tree in Conroe, and Anthony Eliseo Leon-Sanchez, 21, of 11440 Ehlers Road in Conroe. Both were charged with Illegal dumping over 1000 pounds, a State Jail Felony. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Commissioners Office sent crews to clean the mess up which was a total of 5,360 pounds. It was loaded on county trucks and transported to the landfill at the expense of the Montgomery County taxpayers. This has been an ongoing issue in the county for several years. Commissioner Metts said he appreciates the resident taking the initiative to contact law enforcement and report the incident.
CONROE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

TEEN NOW STABLE AFTER BEING RUN OVER BY JET SKI ON LAKE CONROE

Just before sunset Sunday 15-year-old twins Jonathan and Joseph were riding their 3-person Sea-Doo jet ski with their 27-year-old brother. They were heading back to their home in Walden and were close to the Walden bridge when another teen started running past them spraying water on them. This happened several times causing Joseph to fall off into the water. The other teen then made another pass very quickly striking Joseph in the water. As Jonathan jumped into the water to help his brother the other teen stopped. After realizing what happened he sped off toward Del Lago on a red and white jet ski. The brother called EMS who responded to their home where they brought their brother. He was transported to the hospital. He required 15-stitches in his head. Several people have messaged the twins telling them that a kid named Pablo who goes to Lakeside High was bragging about the incident. Sgt. Higginbotham with Texas Parks and Wildlife is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Texas Parks and Wildlife or Montgomery County Precinct One Constables Lake Patrol.
CONROE, TX
News Break
Politics
Panr

204 Tejas Blvd

Home in Conroe for lease, walking distance to lake - Property Id: 998201. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home for lease in Conroe. Perfectly located within walking distance to the lake, local shopping, dining and more! Home offers a split floorplan with large kitchen open to living area and oversized 2-car garage. Gorgeous vinyl plank flooring in wet areas with carpeted bedrooms and living area. Primary bath has double sinks, garden tub and separate shower with large walk-in closet. Call to schedule a viewing today, won't last long!
CONROE, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

MCTXSheriff Attempting to Identify Diesel Fuel Theft Suspect in Spring

SPRING, TX -- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect and or vehicle pictured above. On September 27, 2022, at around 03:00 am, the male entered the Texaco Station located at 24627 Interstate 45, Spring, Texas and provided a credit card in order to have the fuel pumps activated. After pumping $500 of diesel fuel the male re-enters the store and the payment card is declined multiple times. The male leaves the location without rendering payment.
SPRING, TX
inforney.com

Save the Water Tower

On Sept. 9, the Chappell Hill Water Supply Corporation initiated a Go Fund Me page to support their “Save the Water Tower” campaign. The iconic water tower is in serious need of repair. Built-in 1967, the water tower has provided water for customers in the Chappell Hill area for over 55 years.
CHAPPELL HILL, TX
KCEN

Authorities in Bryan searching for missing girl

BRYAN, Texas — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for help to find Hailey Morgan, a teenager from Bryan who has been missing since Sept. 9. Little information has been given about the situation, but the center has released a description of Morgan to aid in the search.
BRYAN, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING IN MAGNOLIA

Just after 11 am Montgomery County received a call from a female on Beyette Road in Magnolia that she was shot by her husband. Units responded and encountered a male on the porch of the home with a rifle. He was ordered to drop it and did not. Deputies engaged him and he was sho multiple times.
MAGNOLIA, TX
KHOU

Katy Freeway reopens after hazmat spill from overturned truck

KATY, Texas — The Katy Freeway has reopened after a a HazMat spill shut down all lanes of I-10 approaching Cane Island Parkway early Tuesday morning. The cement truck was leaking fuel on the freeway after turning over, which led to the shutdown. All of the eastbound lanes were closed as crews worked to clean it up. The freeway was fully reopened just before 10 a.m.
KATY, TX
kwhi.com

MICHAEL MIZE TABBED AS NAVASOTA’S NEW POLICE CHIEF

Navasota’s interim police chief has been chosen to fill that role on a permanent basis. On Monday, the City of Navasota announced that Michael Mize has been appointed as chief of police, after serving as the interim chief since April. Mize, who has been with the Navasota Police Department for over 16 years, was one of three finalists from over 11 applicants from across the country.
NAVASOTA, TX

