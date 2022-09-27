Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
First Responders Recognized For Delivering Healthy Baby Boy In Glen CarbonMetro East Star Online NewspaperGlen Carbon, IL
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
How to Avoid Crime in St. LouisTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
St. Louis American
A purposeful festive evening
If ever there were a time to celebrate the importance of education in the African American community, it is now. Black history is under attack from the far right. School boards are banning books Black teachers and school administrators are addressing that challenge as well as doing all they can to help Black students succeed.
St. Louis American
Harlan Hodge named DEI director at UHSP
Harlan Hodge was selected as the director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy in St. Louis, where he is leading campus wide DEI efforts. His work is focused on creating a community and culture of belonging on campus, while partnering with groups on and off-campus to recruit and retain students and expand educational development opportunities. Prior to this role, Hodge served as Senior Manager of Diversity and Inclusion at BJC HealthCare. He is a 2019 recipient of a St. Louis American Foundation Salute to Young Leaders award.
Rosati-Kain High School Should Stay Open, Leave Archdiocese
One alumna argues for her school to leave the Archdiocese and operate independently
St. Louis American
Salute to honors Dr. Regina Ware
Dr. Regina Ware is known for treating her students like her own children. From her classroom parties to the tutoring sessions for students during summer break, Dr. Ware, an educator in Hazelwood School District for 26 years, is known for making an impact on the students, staff and school communities she serves.
laduenews.com
Miles' Davis' former East St. Louis home becomes educational nonprofit center
Musical giant Miles Davis’ former residence, which faced demolition at one point, now operates as a nonprofit and an incubator for youthful learning. The House of Miles East St. Louis (“HOME,” that is) stands as a nonprofit tribute to Miles Davis, the influential American trumpeter, bandleader and composer – whom “The Encyclopedia of Jazz” calls “the most consistently innovative musician in jazz from the late 1940s through the 1960s,” according to his capsule bio on the St. Louis Walk of Fame website.
St. Louis American
Big Mama’s serving more than BBQ to ESL community
When you walk into Big Mama’s BBQ in East St. Louis, the first thing you’ll notice is a huge menu filled with year-round summertime style BBQ. For starters, there is the snoot, pork ribs, hot links, and pork steak. Soul music flows through the speakers, making you feel like doing the “two-step” or “four corners” dance moves.
What Are You Doing About It? Twilight Thursdays, Lot 49, Caturday
ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. You can celebrate the musical genius of Prince at the final Twilight Thursdays of 2022. The Missouri History Museum will host local artists at Honoring Prince and the Music of Minneapolis-St. Paul.
Shocked, sad, angry, upset: Catholic school leaders react to school closures
This week, the St. Louis Archdiocese announced that two Catholic high schools, St. Mary’s and Rosati-Kain, are closing as part of their “All Things New” strategic plan.
St. Louis American
Roland Martin to keynote ESL Freedom Fund Banquet
Television and radio personality Roland Martin will host the East St. Louis NAACP 68th Freedom Fund Banquet at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at the Marriott St. Louis Grand Hotel, 800 Washington. The 2022 theme is “This is Power: Illuminating Justice by Blazing an Equitable Path." Martin has...
This Is Missouri's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Best Place to Hide Behind Your Mask: Schnucks
One of the best things about St. Louis is that if you live here for long enough, you’ll see people you know wherever you go. But one of the worst things about St. Louis is that if you live here for long enough, you’ll see people you know everywhere you go. It’s a big-little town like that. One of the places this will always happen is your local Schnucks. You just want to stop in and grab some chips for a barbecue and then — bam — you’re stuck talking to someone you barely remember from high school for the next 45 minutes. But if you wear your mask, you get to escape so many time-consuming and/or awkward social situations. Long-lost acquaintances won’t even recognize you behind the mask (especially if you add sunglasses to the look), and you can just breeze out of there and avoid being dragged into pointless small talk. Score. —Jaime Lees.
St. Louis American
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
Sealed bids for the District 6-Northwest CRS Pavement Rehabilitation, St. Louis County Project No. CR-1867, will be received electronically thru the County’s Vendor Self Service portal at https://stlouiscountymovendors.munisselfservice.com/Vendors/default.aspx, until 2:00 p.m. on October 26, 2022. Plans and specifications will be available on September 26, 2022, from the St. Louis County Web Site (www.stlouiscountymo.gov) or by contacting Cross Rhodes Print & Technologies, 2731 South Jefferson Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63118 (314) 678-0087. DIRECTOR OF PROCUREMENT AND ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Best Place to Spend $10: Gustine Market
Whatever it is you need, Gustine Market (3150 Gustine Avenue, 314-932-5141) has it. Coffee beans? Eggs? Milk? Almond milk? Wine? A pack of four laundry-detergent pods? Regulars can count on one hand the number of times a run to Gustine failed to deliver and a second stop at a larger store was required. The market specializes in the sort of essentials you realize you’re out of at the exact moment you need them, such as flour and sugar. And everything comes in small sizes. You can’t pick up a box of Pop-Tarts, but you can buy a foil package of two Pop-Tarts. In lieu of a box of trash bags the shop stocks a small bag of four or five. It also has a phenomenal selection of wine and beer. A nice bottle or six pack comes in right around $10. Personally, we’d spend our Hamilton on a Diet 7 Up, a black-and-white cookie, a single fun-size seasonal Reese’s and — oh, I don’t know — some dryer sheets. —Ryan Krull.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Best Cannabis Strain (Sativa): Helium by Cookies
The celebrated cannabis company Cookies (11088 New Halls Ferry Road, Florissant; 314-882-2569) entered the Missouri medical-marijuana market with considerable fanfare earlier this summer, partnering with Sinse to bring its proprietary strains to the state and with 3Fifteen to open a dedicated dispensary in Florissant. The latter saw lines wrapped around the building for its grand opening, and some deranged criminals evidently wanted to get their hands on its offerings so badly that they drove a car into the building in August, causing a temporary closure. That sucks for sure, but one taste of its Helium strain makes abundantly clear what all the fuss was about. A cross between the less-than-appealingly-named (yet well-celebrated) strains Cheetah Piss and Sour Cookies, Helium socks you in the face with a Lemon Pledge aroma upon opening the package and delivers a strong fuel-like flavor with floral notes on inhale. After just a few exceptionally smooth hits, it’s time to strap in for an energetic and brain-scrambling high that will send you floating away like a Mylar balloon. Just don’t overdo it, or you just may find yourself in outer space. —Tommy Chims.
KSDK
St. Louis public schools push attendance incentives for teachers as shortage continues
ST. LOUIS — School systems across the country continue have struggled with teacher shortages exacerbated by the pandemic and St. Louis Public Schools is no exception. On Tuesday, the district's communications director George Sells told 5 On Your Side there were currently 76 openings with 111 at the beginning of the year.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Best Grocery Store: Ruler Foods
While grocery shopping, do you enjoy examining the virtues of numerous varieties of each item, ending up with a cart full of esoteric ingredients? If you answered yes, skip this entry. Everyone else, buckle up. From the outside, Ruler Foods (multiple locations including 2700 South Grand Boulevard, 314-772-1410) — simply “Ruler” for those who know — looks like nothing special, and perhaps even dubious. Inside, however, shoppers will find something akin to a cleaner, neater, more organized and less expensive version of that well-known grocer that rhymes with “baldy.” Ruler is owned by Kroger (most packaged items are store brand) and carries most basic groceries (though not all), along with a good selection of higher-end options. Want organic produce and eggs, whole-wheat tortillas, tofu, non-dairy milk and protein ice cream? Ruler has that. Prefer your basic ground beef, Cheerios, frozen pizza, tortilla chips, sandwich bread, peanut butter and rice? Ruler has that, too. Prices are shockingly low. Be warned: First-time shoppers have been known to wander the aisle muttering, “But … how is this so cheap?” —Jessica Rogen.
St. Louis Board of Alderman still prohibited from meeting in person
St. Louis Alderman Jack Coatar joins the Mark Reardon Show to discuss why the St. Louis Board of Alderman is still meeting virtually and is prohibited from meeting in person with very few exceptions.
Illinois Business Journal
Free computers available at SIUE’s East St. Louis Learning Resource Center
Free personal computers for those who qualify will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Learning Resource Center, located at 601 James R. Thompson Blvd. The LRC is partnering with PCs for People to bring affordable technology...
The trick to find the best Chinese food in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – How do you find a new restaurant? There are a lot of online reviews, but it can be hard to determine which ones really matter. One man has a way to find the best food. A viral TikTok video by Freddie Wong reveals a method...
New St. Louis Store Lets You Color Karens, 'the Woke' and More
Really Big Coloring Books' storefront brings divisive offerings — and more — to a retail space
