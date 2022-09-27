Read full article on original website
Related
9to5Mac
Apple Watch Ultra siren: 4 ways to activate this new SOS feature
One of the unique safety features built into Apple Watch Ultra is an 86-decibel siren. It uses two different sound patterns to attract help with the alert being heard up to 600 feet away. Here are 4 ways to use Apple Watch Ultra siren, plus how to turn it off.
9to5Mac
Apple explains why it removed the ad-free Instagram app from the App Store
Earlier this week, a new third-party Instagram app dubbed “OG App” launched on the App Store. This app offered an ad-free Instagram experience, among other improvements. Just a day after its launch, however, Apple removed OG App from the App Store, and we now have more details on the reasoning behind this removal.
9to5Mac
Edit iMessages: Here’s how the new iOS 16 iPhone feature works and its limitations
The Messages app gets some slick upgrades with iOS 16. One of the headlining features is the ability to edit iMessages on iPhone after sending them. Read on for a hands-on look at how the feature works and its limitations. Brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform....
9to5Mac
Apple Music Classical app references again spotted in iOS code, as deadline approaches
More Apple Music Classical app references have been spotted in Apple Music code, as we get closer to the company’s self-imposed launch deadline of the end of the year. Previous references have been spotted in an iOS 15.5 beta, and in the Android version of Apple Music …. Apple...
IN THIS ARTICLE
9to5Mac
Send Later with Mail: How the new scheduling feature works in iOS 16
The Mail app gets some valuable enhancements with iOS 16. One of the headlining features is the ability to schedule emails to be sent at a specific time. Follow along for a hands-on look at how it works to Send Later with Mail on iPhone. Apple’s Mail app has gotten...
9to5Mac
M2 MacBook Air now $150 off in Tuesday’s best deals, Apple Watch Leather Link bands, more
Tuesday is delivering a fresh batch of new discounts today, with the best prices yet on Apple’s M2 MacBook Air leading the way at up to $150 off. That’s alongside a chance to elevate the look of Apple Watch Series 8 with official Leather Link bands from $65, and the second-best price yet on Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones of $249. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac
watchOS 9.1 beta 3 now available to developers, here’s what’s new
Apple is now seeding watchOS 9.1 beta 3 to developers. This build comes alongside new versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS Ventura, and tvOS. Here’s everything you need to know about this upcoming operating system for the Apple Watch. Today’s build is 20S5055e. Apple doesn’t disclose what’s new with watchOS...
Apple’s next big car milestone is assembling its team once again
When will Apple unveil its car? That’s the question customers have been asking for years. With executives leaving Project Titan and Apple having to rearrange the team over and over, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the company has set a date to rearrange its car team yet again. In a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
9to5Mac
How to watch The Greatest Beer Run Ever movie
The Greatest Beer Run Ever is the latest Apple Original Film, now streaming on the Apple TV+ streaming service. The movie stars Zac Efron as Chickie Donohue, telling the incredible true story of a man who volunteers to go to Vietnam, during war time, just to give his allied soldiers a beer. It’s based on a written memoir of the same name.
9to5Mac
Figma free tier will remain if Adobe’s $20B acquisition is approved
Adobe has said that the Figma free tier will remain available if the company’s planned acquisition of the collaborative design platform is approved by shareholders and antitrust regulators. The company has also offered some additional reassurances …. Adobe announced its agreement to purchase Figma earlier this month. The deal...
9to5Mac
Why Endpoint Security on Macs used at work goes beyond traditional Antivirus
Macs are on pace to become the top endpoint in the enterprise in the coming years. If you entered the workforce in the last 5-6 years, there’s a good chance you were given a Mac on your first day and you likely don’t remember a world where the only Macs that an organization generally had was in the graphic design department.
9to5Mac
Square launches Tap to Pay on iPhone support: Here’s how it works
The popular payment platform Square has officially launched support for Tap to Pay on iPhone to all of its merchants. This feature, which allows businesses to use an iPhone to accept contactless payments, was announced by Apple in February and is slowly starting to gain traction. Head below for the details on how it works.
9to5Mac
PSA: Don’t try to use iOS 16’s iCloud Shared Photo Library yet
Apple is close to launching a major new feature in the Photos app that makes it much easier to share photos and videos with loved ones. iCloud Shared Photo Library lets you automatically or manually share your whole library or parts of it. But while the feature is available in the iOS 16.1 public and developer beta, you can’t share with anyone running the public iOS 16.0.2 release or earlier.
9to5Mac
Apple @ Work Podcast: The 13th annual JNUC
Sponsored by Jamf: Get complete management and security solutions for your organization that are enterprise secure, consumer simple, and protect personal privacy with Jamf. Learn more at jamf.com/9to5mac. Apple @ Work is brought to you by Hexnode. Hexnode UEM offers an award-winning Unified Endpoint Management solution for Android, iOS, Windows,...
9to5Mac
Twitter link previews on iMessage seem to be down again
If you’ve noticed something missing while sharing tweets over iMessage, you’re not alone. Twitter link previews on iMessage appear to be broken for the second time this year. The issue affects Apple’s rich media preview feature on Messages for iPhone, Mac, etc. Normally, the link preview includes the...
9to5Mac
Samsung clones iOS 16 Lock Screen customization in latest OneUI 5 beta update
IOS 16 Lock Screen customization is the main feature that arrived with iOS 16. This feature, combined with the iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island, is surely giving a fresh look to iPhones and helping its customers to bring their own look to their most personal devices. While some Android manufacturers...
Phone Arena
Apple moved iPhone 14 production out of China in mere weeks
Apple is trying to diversify its supply chain away from China on rolling pandemic lockdowns there, as well as geopolitical headwinds between US and China, on one hand, or China and Taiwan, on the other, as that's where the headquarters of its main assembler Foxconn is located. Foxconn, however, has...
DisplayBuddy lets you control the brightness of external displays from your Mac
When you use your Mac connected to an Apple display or an LG UltraFine (which is officially supported by Apple), changing the brightness of the external display is just as easy as doing it on your Mac’s display. However, most third-party displays don’t have macOS integration – but this is something you can fix with DisplayBuddy.
AirPods Pro 2 scans reveal potential hidden purpose of new lanyard loop
AirPods Pro 2 launched last Friday as Apple’s first new version since their original launch in 2019. Some of the biggest changes are for the accompanying charging case, with a new lanyard holster, Find My integration, and built-in speakers. A new CT scanner look at the AirPods Pro 2...
9to5Mac
AirPods Pro 2 iFixit teardown: You break it, you buy it… again [Video]
In the last teardown video of Apple’s Far Out event announcements, iFixit has now dissembled the brand-new AirPods Pro 2. Three years after the first AirPods Pro was announced, was Apple able to make this second generation a little bit more repairable? Er… no. iFixit’s video shows how...
Comments / 0