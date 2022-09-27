ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9to5Mac

Apple explains why it removed the ad-free Instagram app from the App Store

Earlier this week, a new third-party Instagram app dubbed “OG App” launched on the App Store. This app offered an ad-free Instagram experience, among other improvements. Just a day after its launch, however, Apple removed OG App from the App Store, and we now have more details on the reasoning behind this removal.
9to5Mac

M2 MacBook Air now $150 off in Tuesday’s best deals, Apple Watch Leather Link bands, more

Tuesday is delivering a fresh batch of new discounts today, with the best prices yet on Apple’s M2 MacBook Air leading the way at up to $150 off. That’s alongside a chance to elevate the look of Apple Watch Series 8 with official Leather Link bands from $65, and the second-best price yet on Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones of $249. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac

watchOS 9.1 beta 3 now available to developers, here’s what’s new

Apple is now seeding watchOS 9.1 beta 3 to developers. This build comes alongside new versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS Ventura, and tvOS. Here’s everything you need to know about this upcoming operating system for the Apple Watch. Today’s build is 20S5055e. Apple doesn’t disclose what’s new with watchOS...
9to5Mac

How to watch The Greatest Beer Run Ever movie

The Greatest Beer Run Ever is the latest Apple Original Film, now streaming on the Apple TV+ streaming service. The movie stars Zac Efron as Chickie Donohue, telling the incredible true story of a man who volunteers to go to Vietnam, during war time, just to give his allied soldiers a beer. It’s based on a written memoir of the same name.
9to5Mac

Figma free tier will remain if Adobe’s $20B acquisition is approved

Adobe has said that the Figma free tier will remain available if the company’s planned acquisition of the collaborative design platform is approved by shareholders and antitrust regulators. The company has also offered some additional reassurances …. Adobe announced its agreement to purchase Figma earlier this month. The deal...
9to5Mac

Why Endpoint Security on Macs used at work goes beyond traditional Antivirus

Macs are on pace to become the top endpoint in the enterprise in the coming years. If you entered the workforce in the last 5-6 years, there’s a good chance you were given a Mac on your first day and you likely don’t remember a world where the only Macs that an organization generally had was in the graphic design department.
9to5Mac

Square launches Tap to Pay on iPhone support: Here’s how it works

The popular payment platform Square has officially launched support for Tap to Pay on iPhone to all of its merchants. This feature, which allows businesses to use an iPhone to accept contactless payments, was announced by Apple in February and is slowly starting to gain traction. Head below for the details on how it works.
9to5Mac

PSA: Don’t try to use iOS 16’s iCloud Shared Photo Library yet

Apple is close to launching a major new feature in the Photos app that makes it much easier to share photos and videos with loved ones. iCloud Shared Photo Library lets you automatically or manually share your whole library or parts of it. But while the feature is available in the iOS 16.1 public and developer beta, you can’t share with anyone running the public iOS 16.0.2 release or earlier.
9to5Mac

Apple @ Work Podcast: The 13th annual JNUC

Sponsored by Jamf: Get complete management and security solutions for your organization that are enterprise secure, consumer simple, and protect personal privacy with Jamf. Learn more at jamf.com/9to5mac. Apple @ Work is brought to you by Hexnode. Hexnode UEM offers an award-winning Unified Endpoint Management solution for Android, iOS, Windows,...
9to5Mac

Twitter link previews on iMessage seem to be down again

If you’ve noticed something missing while sharing tweets over iMessage, you’re not alone. Twitter link previews on iMessage appear to be broken for the second time this year. The issue affects Apple’s rich media preview feature on Messages for iPhone, Mac, etc. Normally, the link preview includes the...
Phone Arena

Apple moved iPhone 14 production out of China in mere weeks

Apple is trying to diversify its supply chain away from China on rolling pandemic lockdowns there, as well as geopolitical headwinds between US and China, on one hand, or China and Taiwan, on the other, as that's where the headquarters of its main assembler Foxconn is located. Foxconn, however, has...
