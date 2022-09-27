ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Is the Boston accent disappearing?

By David Wade
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37zxF4_0iBOl6Tc00

As the city's population grows, is the Boston accent endangered? 03:53

BOSTON --  Today it feels like Boston has more cranes than colleges, more transplants than traffic jams. The city is changing, you can see it and hear it.

There appears to be a strange phenomenon occurring: people are pronouncing their Rs. Is the Boston accent endangered?

It's always been a Boston birthright to talk a little funny. We have the ability to dump our Rs like tea in the Boston Harbor.

Marjorie Feinstein-Whittaker studies language and coaches professionals who are trying to work on their accents. She has noticed a change in Boston.

"I think we are much more diverse and people are from all over the world living and working here. And I think it's just not as concentrated as it was at one time," said Feinstein-Whittaker.

Boston's population grew from 617,594 in 2010 to 675,647 in 2020. By 2030, Boston is predicted to grow at least another 50,000 to 724,000.

You don't have to be Will Hunting to do that math -- that's a lot of new accents.

Jay-Shawn grew up in Roxbury and loves Boston. He wants to celebrate that not everyone looks or sounds the same in the city.

"We have different races out here. Everybody is trying to come into the neighborhood. They love it. They love the food, they love the activities, brings a smile to kids' faces, it's great," he said.

In Southie, you can see the buildings and accents are changing quickly. You just have to stand outside an upscale coffee shop and ask how newcomers and old-timers take their coffee.

"Maybe cold brew with vanilla," says Charlotte from Connecticut.

"With cream and sugah," says Manny, a local. "Four sugahs."

Yes, our city is ever-evolving but the accent is Boston, and strong. It just might get "watuhed" down.

"I think it will always be here just because there's something that people feel really proud about and I don't think it will be gone but I don't think it's as prevalent or as strong as it used to be," said Feinstein-Whittaker.

Comments / 4

Related
CBS Boston

Town outside Boston makes list of best places for families

BROOKLINE - Fortune magazine says one of the best places in America for families to live is "parked in Boston's backyard."Brookline was No. 16 on the magazine's list of the "25 Best Places to Live for Families."Fortune says it ranked about 2,000 communities based on education, aging resources, general wellness, financial health and livability."The town of Brookline truly combines the best of urban and suburban living," Fortune wrote, highlighting the town's walkability, public transit access, schools and senior groups.Town administrator Chas Carey said it was an honor for Brookline to be "recognized as a great place to live and raise a family.""We pride ourselves on being a vibrant and diverse community, one that aims to support residents of all ages and walks of life," Carey said.     Living in Brookline isn't cheap of course - Fortune noted that the median sale price for a single family home is just over $930,000.Coming in first was Ann Arbor, Michigan. Click here to see the full list. 
BROOKLINE, MA
NECN

The First Black Woman-Owned Cannabis Shop in Boston Has Opened

For Nike John, trailblazing is the name of the game. At age 30, John has become first Black woman — and youngest person — to open a cannabis dispensary in Boston. The Heritage Club opened on Cambridge Street in Charlestown on Sept. 6 with plans to change the course of the industry through education, diversity and quality products.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roxbury, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
State
Connecticut State
Eater

One of Greater Boston’s Best Thai Restaurants Is Moving

Cha Yen Thai Cookery, one of Greater Boston’s best Thai restaurants and a particular favorite for its ice cream, is expanding across the street, according to an Instagram post. The updated address will be 620 Mt Auburn St, Watertown, the former home of Andrea’s House of Pizza, which closed August 19 after 40 years when the owners retired. Cha Yen owner Manita Bunnagitkarn, who also runs masterful Kala Thai Cookery in the heart of Boston, says in the video she’s hoping to finish renovations in about six months and add new menu items in the new space, as well as hang onto the old venue for another project.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

NBC10 Boston Responds and the Broken Elevator

Hauling boxes and storage bins up and down three flights of stairs is back-breaking work. It pushed a Woburn man to contact our NBC10 Boston Responds team for help. Kevin Sanchez rents out a storage space at CubeSmart Self Storage near his apartment in Woburn. "What I really have in...
WOBURN, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Friends rally to help a workingman’s family

A year ago, Ciaran Moore was a man on the go – a construction foreman who loved Irish hurling and the 12 Bens Tavern and was living in Lower Mills with his wife and fully involved in raising three active children. A violent incident in the early morning hours...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Accent#Boston Harbor#Accents
CBS Boston

"Damage is insane": Univ. of Tampa student from Hingham describes Hurricane Ian

TAMPA -- In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, some residents are picking up the pieces of their lives, while others are lucky to be spared."From what I see on Twitter, the damage is insane," says Terrence Concannon, a Hingham native who goes to school at the University of Tampa. "The storm surge completely wiped anything out."Concannon believes he may be one of the only students from the school who stayed behind in Tampa instead of fleeing. He has been surviving on what little he could muster from the grocery store, which is mostly chocolate milk and watermelon."If I were to...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

Tewksbury is home to America's first Public Health Museum

TEWKSBURY -- Just about a three-minute drive from the doors of Tewksbury Hospital is America's first Public Health Museum."We exist to try to convey to the public what public health is all about," museum president Dr. Al DeMaria told WBZ-TV. Public health is defined as the science of protecting and improving the health of people and their communities."Back in the 1960s and 70s, some very visionary people thought having a physical museum would be a way of bringing people in and having a place to honor and educate about public health," said DeMaria. The museum opened in 1994 and has fascinating artifacts...
TEWKSBURY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Boston

First responders were called to a Boston roadway Wednesday night after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, according to the Boston Police Department. According to BPD, the car collided with the pedestrian in the area of Spice and Cambridge Street. The victim was conscious and alert when they were...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
94.9 HOM

This New England Town Named Most ‘Family-Friendly’ in the US

It’s a proud day for actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing, and the late, great Julia Child. Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been named the most family-friendly city in the United States. According to the digital platform Opendoor, Boston’s across-the-river neighbor takes the top spot...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts wastewater data shows big increase in COVID levels

BOSTON -- Wastewater data in Massachusetts has revealed a recent spike in COVID levels across northern and southern parts of the state. According to the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority, areas north of the city have experienced roughly a 100 percent jump in the last week.Meanwhile, COVID levels in areas south of Boston have increased to their highest point since mid-May.Samples are taken at the Deer Island Treatment Plant three times a week. The wastewater tested flows in from 43 communities around Boston. Testing detects the virus from people who have symptoms and from people who don't.In Boston, there was a 104.5% increase in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Will Tropical Storm Ian Impact Boston? Here's What to Expect

We’ve enjoyed a day with temperatures rising into the mid to upper 60s, and only a few high clouds linger in and persist south. With a high-pressure dome dominating over New England, temperatures will cool down Thursday night to reach lows in the 40s south and 30s north. A...
BOSTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

In the news: Karina Teixeira

The YMCA of Greater Boston has announced Karina Teixeira as the new executive director of the Huntington Avenue branch. Having worked with the YMCA of Greater Boston for over 15 years, Teixeira will help drive the organization’s mission and commitment in the South End, Back Bay and Fenway communities.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
86K+
Followers
27K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy