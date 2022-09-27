Read full article on original website
'Not leaving': He lost his son at Robb Elementary and is done waiting for accountability
UVALDE, TEXAS — A father who lost his son in the Robb Elementary mass shooting is being joined by parents of the 21 victims as well as supporters in setting up camp outside the Uvalde CISD district office. They said they’re not leaving until the district agrees to certain...
Uvalde families say applications for helpful funds are too difficult
UVALDE - As Uvalde families continue to mourn, they say the more than $16 million donated to help them is caught up in bureaucracy. "We need transparency and accountability.” Lexi Rubio’s mother Kimberly said Monday. “We need resources that are readily and easily available." It has been...
Uvalde CISD still in the process of reviewing its police department, the district says
UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde Consolidated School District is still in the process of having its police department reviewed in the aftermath of the tragedy on May 24, 2002. Parents of the 21 victims and their supporters are protesting outside the Uvalde CISD district office, calling for accountability of the officers who waited in the hallways of Robb Elementary amid the school tragedy.
Two dead after major three vehicle crash in Uvalde
UVALDE, Texas – Two people are dead following a major three vehicle crash involving undocumented immigrants. The accident happened on Main & Getty St around 6:30 p.m. We're told the accident started when a pickup truck went around a checkpoint and plowed through a fence. Border patrol began to pursue and that’s when the truck sped through an intersection hitting an 18-wheeler and another pick-up. According to officials, undocumented immigrants were in one of the pickup trucks.
CBP officers seize mixed narcotics worth over $500K at the Eagle Pass International Bridge
EAGLE PASS, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers recently intercepted narcotics worth more than $578,456 of alleged fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine. According to a news release, officers came across a 22-year-old man driving a black Chevrolet Aveo making entry from Mexico. After searching the vehicle, officers discovered a total of 17 packages concealed. The packages contained seven pounds of alleged fentanyl, 20.9 pounds of alleged cocaine, and 14.9 pounds of alleged methamphetamine.
