ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Comments / 0

Related
news4sanantonio.com

Uvalde families say applications for helpful funds are too difficult

UVALDE - As Uvalde families continue to mourn, they say the more than $16 million donated to help them is caught up in bureaucracy. "We need transparency and accountability.” Lexi Rubio’s mother Kimberly said Monday. “We need resources that are readily and easily available." It has been...
UVALDE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Uvalde CISD still in the process of reviewing its police department, the district says

UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde Consolidated School District is still in the process of having its police department reviewed in the aftermath of the tragedy on May 24, 2002. Parents of the 21 victims and their supporters are protesting outside the Uvalde CISD district office, calling for accountability of the officers who waited in the hallways of Robb Elementary amid the school tragedy.
UVALDE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Two dead after major three vehicle crash in Uvalde

UVALDE, Texas – Two people are dead following a major three vehicle crash involving undocumented immigrants. The accident happened on Main & Getty St around 6:30 p.m. We're told the accident started when a pickup truck went around a checkpoint and plowed through a fence. Border patrol began to pursue and that’s when the truck sped through an intersection hitting an 18-wheeler and another pick-up. According to officials, undocumented immigrants were in one of the pickup trucks.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
Uvalde, TX
Society
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Uvalde, TX
Government
news4sanantonio.com

CBP officers seize mixed narcotics worth over $500K at the Eagle Pass International Bridge

EAGLE PASS, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers recently intercepted narcotics worth more than $578,456 of alleged fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine. According to a news release, officers came across a 22-year-old man driving a black Chevrolet Aveo making entry from Mexico. After searching the vehicle, officers discovered a total of 17 packages concealed. The packages contained seven pounds of alleged fentanyl, 20.9 pounds of alleged cocaine, and 14.9 pounds of alleged methamphetamine.
EAGLE PASS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy