UVALDE, Texas – Two people are dead following a major three vehicle crash involving undocumented immigrants. The accident happened on Main & Getty St around 6:30 p.m. We're told the accident started when a pickup truck went around a checkpoint and plowed through a fence. Border patrol began to pursue and that’s when the truck sped through an intersection hitting an 18-wheeler and another pick-up. According to officials, undocumented immigrants were in one of the pickup trucks.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO