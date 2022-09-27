Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: OSFM, Red Cross send volunteers to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane IanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees successEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealerEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Co-founder of Dave's Killer Bread invests in Portland makerspace for ex-consEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
KATU.com
Uber offering free rides to shelters, Expedia booking rooms for Hurricane Ian evacuees
Free rides and help booking safe places to shelter are a few ways some companies are chipping in to help Florida residents as Hurricane Ian looms near the western coastline. According to tweets sent by Secretary of Economic Opportunity Dan Eagle, the state is holding daily calls to ensure access to supplies and help.
KATU.com
Weyerhaeuser employees on strike rally outside Seattle HQ, demand better wages
SEATTLE — A group of Weyerhaeuser employees gathered outside the company's headquarters in Seattle Thursday ahead of a meeting between the company and the union. More than 1,100 employees who work for the timber company in Washington and Oregon have been on strike since Sept. 13. On Sept. 2,...
KATU.com
Hurricane Ian strands Hillsboro family at Walt Disney World
PORTLAND, Ore. — A family from Hillsboro is stuck in Orlando after Hurricane Ian dropped huge amounts of rain the area. “We’ve had this trip planned for a year and a half, so had no idea this was gonna be what we were heading into, but here we are!” said Katie Cooper from her hotel room.
KATU.com
Oregon spent millions on kids never enrolled in preschool
SALEM, Ore. — Millions of dollars meant to help low-income families send their children to preschool did not meet Oregon’s enrollment requirements, according to state records obtained by KATU News. The Early Learning Division, part of the Oregon Education Department, spent about $26 million on preschool slots over...
KATU.com
Oregon to recieve $1.1 billion in funds for Medicaid, including food, housing, climate
PORTLAND, Ore. — The State of Oregon will receive $1.1 billion in new federal funds to address the health-related social needs of Oregonians through the federal approval to pilot first-in-the-nation changes to the state’s Medicaid program. Officials say that under the new waiver, Oregon is the first state...
KATU.com
OHA lifts public health advisories for Short Sand, Rockaway beaches
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority on Thursday lifted public health advisories for Short Sand and Rockaway beaches in Tillamook County after test results showed lower bacteria levels in ocean waters. OHA issued the advisories earlier this week after tests found higher than normal levels of fecal bacteria...
KATU.com
Portland Police Bureau hires four already-trained police officers
PORTLAND, Ore. — In just two months, the Portland Police Bureau has hired four lateral police officers ready to hit the ground running. "Getting four through in a few-month period was a Herculean kind of lift by our personnel office," said Aaron Schmautz, the president of the Portland Police Association.
KATU.com
Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon: Health Insurance for Young People
Many young adults have been covered by their parent’s health insurance for the majority of their lives. But when they turn 26, they’ll lose their current coverage. Renee Balsiger, Vice President of Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon, joined us to share how to make the process of choosing a new health plan a little less daunting.
KATU.com
Pickleball frenzy comes with noise complaints and lawsuits
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Pickleball, invented in the Northwest, is sweeping the country, and even the world. The sport, if you haven't seen it, is played on a court -- a bit smaller than a tennis court and a bit bigger than ping pong table, and it has its own set of rules.
KATU.com
Captain Ankeny's Pizza in Old Town Portland to close its doors for good
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Old Town Portland staple will be closing its doors for the last time on September 30. Captain Ankeny’s Pizza announced on Facebook that they have decided to close for good. The statement that was posted on September 23 reads: “Sad to announce after nearly...
KATU.com
Rockaway Beach health advisory posted; citizens urged to stay out of the water
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority is issuing a public health advisory for unsafe levels of fecal bacteria in ocean waters at Rockaway Beach in Tillamook County. Officials say people should avoid direct contact with the water in this area until the advisory is lifted. Unsafe levels of...
KATU.com
Bat found in Salem home tests positive for rabies
Public health officials issued asked people to take precautions Thursday after a rabid bat was found in a Salem home. According to the Oregon Health Authority, bats are the most common carriers of rabies in Oregon with between 8-10% of the bats tested for rabies found positive each year. You...
KATU.com
New fund to assist agricultural workers
Oregon Worker Relief just announced a new fund to assist agricultural workers. The Climate Change Fund will be paid to employees wanting to avoid unsafe heat or smoke pollution. The initiative is part of a larger drought relief measure that included $40 million for farmers. Advocates say low wages often...
KATU.com
Sweet Home woman heads to Florida to help with hurricane relief efforts
SWEET HOME, Ore. — A Sweet Home woman is flying to Florida ahead of "Hurricane Ian" to help with relief efforts. Jacki Nicklous is one of seven people from the Red Cross Cascades region that is volunteering. She departed from the Eugene Airport earlier Tuesday and headed to Orlando.
KATU.com
Three Oregon Hospitals sue state over wait times for patients committed against their will
SALEM, Ore. — Three Oregon hospitals have filed a lawsuit against the Oregon Health Authority, which manages the state hospital, claiming that it is violating the rights of patients who are committed against their will because of severe mental health issues. Legacy Health, Providence Health & Services, and PeaceHealth...
KATU.com
Proposal to increase 911 dispatcher overtime pay narrowly survives City Council
PORTLAND, Ore. — In the past three years, the call load for 911 dispatchers in Portland has increased 25%, this as staffing levels within the Bureau of Emergency Communications (BOEC) are shrinking. In 2020, Lisa St. Helen, the emergency communications operations manager, says BOEC lost 11 employees. In 2021,...
KATU.com
'Spirit of Halloweentown' in St. Helens prepares for Saturday's Big Halloween Parade
Just in time for spooky season, St. Helens is hosting its annual Halloween Parade on October 1. The 1998 Disney movie “Halloweentown” was filmed in the small city along the Columbia River, located about 30 miles northwest of Portland. Since then, the town keeps the “Spirit of Halloweentown”...
KATU.com
Family finds some closure 20 years after father goes missing, thanks to forensic genealogy
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — Authorities have identified a man who was found dead in Clark County on January 13, 2002, giving a family some closure after twenty years. The Clark County Medical Examiner said forensic genealogy from a DNA sample helped them identify the body found in Ridgefield two decades ago as James Orin Johnson Sr.
KATU.com
OHSU COVID forecast raises concerns about flu season, looming 'twindemic'
The Oregon Health and Science University's latest COVID-19 forecast warns of a difficult influenza season, projecting the flu will outpace COVID by December. With health precautions in place during the pandemic being lifted, medical experts say viruses like the flu are now more likely to spread. Dr. Paul Cieslak with...
KATU.com
Oregon City & West Linn's Arch Bridge Centennial Celebration
It's a once-in-a-hundred-years celebration! Kerri Williamson got a preview of The Arch Bridge Centennial event on Saturday October 1st. The event runs from 9am – 1pm in West Linn and Oregon City. For more information click here. This segment was sponsored by Clackamas County Tourism.
