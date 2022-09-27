ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

KATU.com

Hurricane Ian strands Hillsboro family at Walt Disney World

PORTLAND, Ore. — A family from Hillsboro is stuck in Orlando after Hurricane Ian dropped huge amounts of rain the area. “We’ve had this trip planned for a year and a half, so had no idea this was gonna be what we were heading into, but here we are!” said Katie Cooper from her hotel room.
HILLSBORO, OR
KATU.com

Oregon spent millions on kids never enrolled in preschool

SALEM, Ore. — Millions of dollars meant to help low-income families send their children to preschool did not meet Oregon’s enrollment requirements, according to state records obtained by KATU News. The Early Learning Division, part of the Oregon Education Department, spent about $26 million on preschool slots over...
OREGON STATE
Portland, OR
Beaverton, OR
Beaverton, OR
KATU.com

OHA lifts public health advisories for Short Sand, Rockaway beaches

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority on Thursday lifted public health advisories for Short Sand and Rockaway beaches in Tillamook County after test results showed lower bacteria levels in ocean waters. OHA issued the advisories earlier this week after tests found higher than normal levels of fecal bacteria...
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Portland Police Bureau hires four already-trained police officers

PORTLAND, Ore. — In just two months, the Portland Police Bureau has hired four lateral police officers ready to hit the ground running. "Getting four through in a few-month period was a Herculean kind of lift by our personnel office," said Aaron Schmautz, the president of the Portland Police Association.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon: Health Insurance for Young People

Many young adults have been covered by their parent’s health insurance for the majority of their lives. But when they turn 26, they’ll lose their current coverage. Renee Balsiger, Vice President of Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon, joined us to share how to make the process of choosing a new health plan a little less daunting.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Pickleball frenzy comes with noise complaints and lawsuits

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Pickleball, invented in the Northwest, is sweeping the country, and even the world. The sport, if you haven't seen it, is played on a court -- a bit smaller than a tennis court and a bit bigger than ping pong table, and it has its own set of rules.
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Bat found in Salem home tests positive for rabies

Public health officials issued asked people to take precautions Thursday after a rabid bat was found in a Salem home. According to the Oregon Health Authority, bats are the most common carriers of rabies in Oregon with between 8-10% of the bats tested for rabies found positive each year. You...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

New fund to assist agricultural workers

Oregon Worker Relief just announced a new fund to assist agricultural workers. The Climate Change Fund will be paid to employees wanting to avoid unsafe heat or smoke pollution. The initiative is part of a larger drought relief measure that included $40 million for farmers. Advocates say low wages often...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

OHSU COVID forecast raises concerns about flu season, looming 'twindemic'

The Oregon Health and Science University's latest COVID-19 forecast warns of a difficult influenza season, projecting the flu will outpace COVID by December. With health precautions in place during the pandemic being lifted, medical experts say viruses like the flu are now more likely to spread. Dr. Paul Cieslak with...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Oregon City & West Linn's Arch Bridge Centennial Celebration

It's a once-in-a-hundred-years celebration! Kerri Williamson got a preview of The Arch Bridge Centennial event on Saturday October 1st. The event runs from 9am – 1pm in West Linn and Oregon City. For more information click here. This segment was sponsored by Clackamas County Tourism.
WEST LINN, OR

