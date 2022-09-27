Effective: 2022-09-30 01:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-30 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Genesee; Jefferson; Livingston; Monroe; Niagara; Northern Erie; Orleans; Oswego; Southern Erie; Wyoming FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. The lowest temperatures will be further inland and away from the lakeshores. * WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Oswego, Jefferson, Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO