Thursday in Portland: OSFM, Red Cross send volunteers to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane IanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees successEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealerEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Co-founder of Dave's Killer Bread invests in Portland makerspace for ex-consEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Proposal to increase 911 dispatcher overtime pay narrowly survives City Council
PORTLAND, Ore. — In the past three years, the call load for 911 dispatchers in Portland has increased 25%, this as staffing levels within the Bureau of Emergency Communications (BOEC) are shrinking. In 2020, Lisa St. Helen, the emergency communications operations manager, says BOEC lost 11 employees. In 2021,...
Oregon City & West Linn's Arch Bridge Centennial Celebration
It's a once-in-a-hundred-years celebration! Kerri Williamson got a preview of The Arch Bridge Centennial event on Saturday October 1st. The event runs from 9am – 1pm in West Linn and Oregon City. For more information click here. This segment was sponsored by Clackamas County Tourism.
Portland Police Bureau hires four already-trained police officers
PORTLAND, Ore. — In just two months, the Portland Police Bureau has hired four lateral police officers ready to hit the ground running. "Getting four through in a few-month period was a Herculean kind of lift by our personnel office," said Aaron Schmautz, the president of the Portland Police Association.
Portland neighbors ask: Is there a connection between traffic and gun violence?
PORTLAND, Ore. — Gun violence and traffic - is there a connection?. That’s the question from some Portlanders living in a neighborhood riddled by gun violence this year: Hazelwood. “I live in the northwest corner of the Hazelwood Neighborhood,” said Bob Earnest, a member of the Hazelwood Neighborhood...
Pickleball frenzy comes with noise complaints and lawsuits
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Pickleball, invented in the Northwest, is sweeping the country, and even the world. The sport, if you haven't seen it, is played on a court -- a bit smaller than a tennis court and a bit bigger than ping pong table, and it has its own set of rules.
Parents voice public safety concerns after shooting near Portland elementary school
PORTLAND, Ore. — Security on campus was a big question at Chapman Elementary over the last 48 hours. This follows a shooting at Wallace Park right next to the school. Portland police said someone shot and killed a 26-year-old woman there on Friday. Then on Monday, Portland Public Schools told KATU it decided to add security to the Chapman Elementary School staff.
Rockaway Beach health advisory posted; citizens urged to stay out of the water
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority is issuing a public health advisory for unsafe levels of fecal bacteria in ocean waters at Rockaway Beach in Tillamook County. Officials say people should avoid direct contact with the water in this area until the advisory is lifted. Unsafe levels of...
Stanford's at Jantzen Beach temporarily closes, citing security and safety concerns
PORTLAND, Ore. — A popular Portland restaurant is closing its doors. Stanford's Restaurant at Jantzen Beach just announced it's closing temporarily to ensure the safety and security of guests and its team. "If you take a look around there, the amount of homeless challenges in that area was significant,"...
Bat found in Salem home tests positive for rabies
Public health officials issued asked people to take precautions Thursday after a rabid bat was found in a Salem home. According to the Oregon Health Authority, bats are the most common carriers of rabies in Oregon with between 8-10% of the bats tested for rabies found positive each year. You...
Driver crashes into school bus in Beaverton, no students on board
BEAVERTON, Ore. — A driver was injured after crashing into a Beaverton School District bus on Thursday morning, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. No students were on the bus at the time, deputies said. The crash was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m. Thursday along Southwest 185th Avenue...
Have You Seen Him? Deputies seek man who walked away from Marion County Transition Center
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help to locate a man who left a transition center Monday afternoon. Dezmon Urbina, 24, left the Marion County Transition Center without authorization. Officials have not said why he was at the center. Urbina is...
Victim's twin brother charged with his murder; arrested by U.S. Marshals in Renton, Wash
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say the man who was shot and killed on Sunday morning was related to the suspect, now identified as his twin brother. PAST COVERAGE: Police identify man shot, killed outside NE Portland motel. Police have identified the killer from the Sunday morning shooting at...
Portland Police stop stolen vehicle; search turns up guns, cash, rainbow fentanyl
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police Officers from East Precinct stopped a stolen vehicle Tuesday night and inside was a treasure trove of weapons, cash, and drugs. Police stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Malden Street. Police say the vehicle was taken at gunpoint...
Man shot multiple times early Tuesday morning in Portland's Centennial neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police were called to the 15900 Block of Southeast Stark Street early Tuesday morning on the report that someone had been shot. When officers arrived just after 12:35 a.m., they found a man that had been shot multiple times and they immediately began emergency aid.
Police identify woman shot, killed at Northwest Portland's Wallace Park
The person who was shot and killed at Northwest Portland’s Wallace Park on Friday night has been identified as a 26-year-old woman. Erika Caroline Walker Evans, 26, died of a gunshot wound, the medical examiner’s office said. Her death was ruled a homicide. The shooting happened at about...
Family relieved to have answers in 20-year-old cold case
PORTLAND, Ore. — A family is relieved to finally have answers after a 20-year-old cold case was solved using forensic genealogy. James Johnson Sr.’s body was found in January 2002 in Ridgefield. The cause of death is still a mystery. Candy Hallanger, Johnson’s former wife, told KATU on...
Family finds some closure 20 years after father goes missing, thanks to forensic genealogy
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — Authorities have identified a man who was found dead in Clark County on January 13, 2002, giving a family some closure after twenty years. The Clark County Medical Examiner said forensic genealogy from a DNA sample helped them identify the body found in Ridgefield two decades ago as James Orin Johnson Sr.
Captain Ankeny's Pizza in Old Town Portland to close its doors for good
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Old Town Portland staple will be closing its doors for the last time on September 30. Captain Ankeny’s Pizza announced on Facebook that they have decided to close for good. The statement that was posted on September 23 reads: “Sad to announce after nearly...
Brothers arrested, accused of shooting Salem homeowner in late August
Detectives with the Salem Police Violent Crimes Unit arrested two bothers on Tuesday nearly a month after they allegedly shot a woman outside her Salem home. The shooting took place on the night of August 28 in the 400 block of 24th Street Northeast. The victim told police that she and a family friend were outside the home when they were approached by two men, and they “exchanged words," which led to a shooting.
Oregon State Police traffic stop leads to major drug bust, multiple weapons seized
PORTLAND, Ore. — On September 2, around 5:00 p.m., an Oregon State Police trooper stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in Clackamas. During the traffic stop, the driver showed signs of impairment and after a subsequent investigation, the driver was taken into custody for DUII. Police identified the...
