Oregon City, OR

KATU.com

Oregon City & West Linn's Arch Bridge Centennial Celebration

It's a once-in-a-hundred-years celebration! Kerri Williamson got a preview of The Arch Bridge Centennial event on Saturday October 1st. The event runs from 9am – 1pm in West Linn and Oregon City. For more information click here. This segment was sponsored by Clackamas County Tourism.
WEST LINN, OR
KATU.com

Portland Police Bureau hires four already-trained police officers

PORTLAND, Ore. — In just two months, the Portland Police Bureau has hired four lateral police officers ready to hit the ground running. "Getting four through in a few-month period was a Herculean kind of lift by our personnel office," said Aaron Schmautz, the president of the Portland Police Association.
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon City, OR
KATU.com

Pickleball frenzy comes with noise complaints and lawsuits

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Pickleball, invented in the Northwest, is sweeping the country, and even the world. The sport, if you haven't seen it, is played on a court -- a bit smaller than a tennis court and a bit bigger than ping pong table, and it has its own set of rules.
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Parents voice public safety concerns after shooting near Portland elementary school

PORTLAND, Ore. — Security on campus was a big question at Chapman Elementary over the last 48 hours. This follows a shooting at Wallace Park right next to the school. Portland police said someone shot and killed a 26-year-old woman there on Friday. Then on Monday, Portland Public Schools told KATU it decided to add security to the Chapman Elementary School staff.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Bat found in Salem home tests positive for rabies

Public health officials issued asked people to take precautions Thursday after a rabid bat was found in a Salem home. According to the Oregon Health Authority, bats are the most common carriers of rabies in Oregon with between 8-10% of the bats tested for rabies found positive each year. You...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Driver crashes into school bus in Beaverton, no students on board

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A driver was injured after crashing into a Beaverton School District bus on Thursday morning, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. No students were on the bus at the time, deputies said. The crash was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m. Thursday along Southwest 185th Avenue...
BEAVERTON, OR
KATU.com

Police identify woman shot, killed at Northwest Portland's Wallace Park

The person who was shot and killed at Northwest Portland’s Wallace Park on Friday night has been identified as a 26-year-old woman. Erika Caroline Walker Evans, 26, died of a gunshot wound, the medical examiner’s office said. Her death was ruled a homicide. The shooting happened at about...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Family relieved to have answers in 20-year-old cold case

PORTLAND, Ore. — A family is relieved to finally have answers after a 20-year-old cold case was solved using forensic genealogy. James Johnson Sr.’s body was found in January 2002 in Ridgefield. The cause of death is still a mystery. Candy Hallanger, Johnson’s former wife, told KATU on...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
KATU.com

Brothers arrested, accused of shooting Salem homeowner in late August

Detectives with the Salem Police Violent Crimes Unit arrested two bothers on Tuesday nearly a month after they allegedly shot a woman outside her Salem home. The shooting took place on the night of August 28 in the 400 block of 24th Street Northeast. The victim told police that she and a family friend were outside the home when they were approached by two men, and they “exchanged words," which led to a shooting.
SALEM, OR

