Effective: 2022-09-30 01:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-30 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Crawford; Southern Erie FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southern Erie and Crawford Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO