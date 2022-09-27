ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawling, NY

Obituary, Rae Place

Rae Place, age 95 of Wells, NY and formerly of Pawling, NY passed away on September 27, 2022 at the Nathan Littauer Hospital in Gloversville, NY following a brief illness. Born in the Bronx, New York, she is the daughter of the late Victor Krochmal and Anna Weiss. She was a high school graduate and worked 30 years as a bookkeeper for a lumber and oil company in Pawling.
Local Medical Students Receive White Coats

OLD WESTBURY, NY (09/28/2022)– New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYITCOM) welcomed its newest medical students during ceremonies where members of the Class of 2026 received their first white coats. Local medical students coated include:. Zhuo Qian from Patterson. Sabina Zarod from Poughquag. The white coat...
Cow Chip Bingo Winner

The Pawling Rotary Club was proud to present $1000 to Anastasia (Stasi) Amelio at the club’s regular lunch meeting. Ms. Amelio was the winner of Cow Chip Bingo at the club’s Fall Fest on September 24th at Lakeside Park. Six hundred community members attended this event full of fun, games, food, raffles and prizes, Children enjoyed pony rides, a bouncy tiger house, balloon animals, face painting, pumpkin painting, a hay maze, soccer fun, and a children’s concert with a Grammy nominated Brady Rymer and the Little Band that Could, which was brought to the Fest through its partnership with the Pawling Library. Pawling Rotary also partnered with Pawling Recreation in order to bring this event to the Pawling community. Proceeds from this event will be donated to organizations in Pawling that support community children, and to Rotary International’s efforts to support needy children worldwide.
