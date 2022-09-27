The Pawling Rotary Club was proud to present $1000 to Anastasia (Stasi) Amelio at the club’s regular lunch meeting. Ms. Amelio was the winner of Cow Chip Bingo at the club’s Fall Fest on September 24th at Lakeside Park. Six hundred community members attended this event full of fun, games, food, raffles and prizes, Children enjoyed pony rides, a bouncy tiger house, balloon animals, face painting, pumpkin painting, a hay maze, soccer fun, and a children’s concert with a Grammy nominated Brady Rymer and the Little Band that Could, which was brought to the Fest through its partnership with the Pawling Library. Pawling Rotary also partnered with Pawling Recreation in order to bring this event to the Pawling community. Proceeds from this event will be donated to organizations in Pawling that support community children, and to Rotary International’s efforts to support needy children worldwide.

PAWLING, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO