Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you.
Hurricane Ian evacuee upset over Jupiter hotel price hike
A Hurricane Ian evacuee called WPTV about a price hike at a Jupiter hotel. She wanted to know if the price hike in Jupiter was a case of price gouging.
Click10.com
What you should know about Florida’s insurance market, with Ian likely to add more turmoil
MIAMI – Florida’s already volatile insurance market is set to be thrown into even more turmoil after Hurricane Ian left a path of damage through a wide swath of the state, an expert says. Just last month, Local 10 News reported on the state of Florida’s homeowners insurance...
HURRICANE IAN UPDATES: Eye of Cat. 4 storm making landfall near Sanibel, Captiva islands
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian strengthened into a powerful Category 4 storm Wednesday morning. Ian made landfall in southwest Florida just after noon on Wednesday and is expected to bring significant impacts to Central Florida. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. >>> DOWNLOAD OUR FREE APPS TO...
Hurricane Ian: Death Toll in the ‘Hundreds’ in a Single Florida County
Floodwaters have slowly begun to recede in various regions across Florida, a result of the Category 4 storm, Hurricane Ian. In the aftermath of the historic flooding, officials have finally begun to reveal the true extent of storm damage. Less than 24 hours after Ian made landfall, one Florida county has already reported a death toll in the “hundreds.”
stupiddope.com
Jungle Boys 2nd Florida Dispensary Now Open In Orlando, Florida
The world’s most respected cannabis company, Jungle Boys, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its second Florida medical marijuana dispensary and fifth retail dispensary store in the United States, Jungle Boys Orlando. Located at 11401 University Blvd, Orlando, FL 32817, Jungle Boys’ new Orlando location is open...
click orlando
VIDEO: Naples firehouse floods due to Hurricane Ian
NAPLES, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian was pounding Florida’s southwest coast, firefighters were having a tough time getting to their equipment. Video shows Naples firefighters wading through pretty deep floodwater at a fire station in downtown Naples. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
Hurricane Ian live updates Wednesday: Palm Beach under tropical storm warning as Ian hits coast
The Palm Beach Post has continued our live coverage of Ian Thursday. Catch up with the latest here. The Palm Beach Post has made this article free of charge for all readers in the interest of public safety. Consider supporting the Post with a digital subscription. A devastating high-end Category 4 Hurricane Ian continues to move inland across Florida's...
WPBF News 25
Just how big is Hurricane Ian? Video from space station shows incredible size, scope
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Just how big is Hurricane Ian?. NASA cameras on the International Space Station show the incredible size and scope of the Category 4 storm as it made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida. The new video taken Wednesday shows dense and swirling clouds, all completely obscuring...
kennythepirate.com
Walt Disney World issues a statement after Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian hit Orlando last night, Walt Disney World now issues a statement. Late last week, we began our coverage of Hurricane Ian. It has officially hit Florida and the Orlando area, and Disney World has been taking precautions for the last few days in preparation. First, the parks and Disney Springs were closed yesterday and again today. They may be closed again tomorrow.
click orlando
News 6 reporter Mike DeForest meets hungry couple on International Drive during Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – While reporting live on Hurricane Ian in Orange County, News 6 reporter Mike DeForest encountered a man and woman out looking for food. International Drive, the usually bustling tourist destination, was mostly empty when the couple who said they were from Orlando asked, “Are we on TV?” then said, “We rented a room and we’re chilling out.”
Florida temporarily blocks insurers from dropping policies
The order will suspend cancellations or non-renewals of policies for two months.
Casey DeSantis announces activation of Florida Disaster Fund for Hurricane Ian
First Lady Casey DeSantis has announced the activation of the Florida Disaster Fund which will support Florida communities impacted by Hurricane Ian.
kennythepirate.com
Important information for travelers in Florida
If you are traveling to or from the state of Florida this week, we have important news that might affect your trip. Recently, we began covering Tropical Storm Ian and its potential impact on Disney World. It is expected to intensify into a Major Hurricane (Category 3 or stronger) as it approaches Florida.
Florida’s Turnpike shut down in Orange County due to ‘significant flooding’ from Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers said Florida’s Turnpike is shut down Thursday in both directions in Orange County. Troopers said they shut down both directions of the highway from mile markers 254 through 267 near the Millenia area. The highway was shut down due to...
southbeachtopchefs.com
Hurricane Ian Comfort Food – Take Out and Delivery Options
This week, make sure to shelter in place with your favorite comfort food. Whether you’re taking in evacuees or don’t want to leave your house, plenty of take-out and delivery options are available from South Miami to West Palm Beach. Check out the list below for some of our favorite places to get your comfort food fix.
Why did the waters of Tampa Bay recede as Hurricane Ian approached?
TAMPA BAY, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian continues to impact Florida’s coasts, local residents have seen receding waters in Tampa Bay on Wednesday. But the reason behind them might not be so clear. Photos: Why did the waters of Tampa Bay recede as Hurricane Ian approached?. Meteorologist Kassandra...
click orlando
Here are the Central Florida road, bridge closures due to Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian moves up through Central Florida and continues to impact local counties, we will likely see more road and bridge closures. Many cities and counties will close bridges as wind speeds pick up. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
Hurricane Ian floods homes, businesses and streets in Osceola County
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The city of Kissimmee and Osceola County are being flooded due to Hurricane Ian. Channel 9 reporter Sabrina Maggiore saw one drover get stuck in floodwaters and the driver rescued by SWAT officers. Officials are warning drivers not to head out on the flooded roads. The...
