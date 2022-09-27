ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

townandtourist.com

What to Pack for a Florida Trip (Prepare Efficiently!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Almost every person on the planet loves a great vacation, and there is no better place to visit than Florida. With its endless beaches, beautiful views, and warm sunshine, it’s a perfect place to get away for a while!
stupiddope.com

Jungle Boys 2nd Florida Dispensary Now Open In Orlando, Florida

The world’s most respected cannabis company, Jungle Boys, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its second Florida medical marijuana dispensary and fifth retail dispensary store in the United States, Jungle Boys Orlando. Located at 11401 University Blvd, Orlando, FL 32817, Jungle Boys’ new Orlando location is open...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

VIDEO: Naples firehouse floods due to Hurricane Ian

NAPLES, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian was pounding Florida’s southwest coast, firefighters were having a tough time getting to their equipment. Video shows Naples firefighters wading through pretty deep floodwater at a fire station in downtown Naples. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
NAPLES, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Hurricane Ian live updates Wednesday: Palm Beach under tropical storm warning as Ian hits coast

The Palm Beach Post has continued our live coverage of Ian Thursday. Catch up with the latest here. The Palm Beach Post has made this article free of charge for all readers in the interest of public safety. Consider supporting the Post with a digital subscription. A devastating high-end Category 4 Hurricane Ian continues to move inland across Florida's...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
kennythepirate.com

Walt Disney World issues a statement after Hurricane Ian

As Hurricane Ian hit Orlando last night, Walt Disney World now issues a statement. Late last week, we began our coverage of Hurricane Ian. It has officially hit Florida and the Orlando area, and Disney World has been taking precautions for the last few days in preparation. First, the parks and Disney Springs were closed yesterday and again today. They may be closed again tomorrow.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

News 6 reporter Mike DeForest meets hungry couple on International Drive during Hurricane Ian

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – While reporting live on Hurricane Ian in Orange County, News 6 reporter Mike DeForest encountered a man and woman out looking for food. International Drive, the usually bustling tourist destination, was mostly empty when the couple who said they were from Orlando asked, “Are we on TV?” then said, “We rented a room and we’re chilling out.”
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
kennythepirate.com

Important information for travelers in Florida

If you are traveling to or from the state of Florida this week, we have important news that might affect your trip. Recently, we began covering Tropical Storm Ian and its potential impact on Disney World. It is expected to intensify into a Major Hurricane (Category 3 or stronger) as it approaches Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
southbeachtopchefs.com

Hurricane Ian Comfort Food – Take Out and Delivery Options

This week, make sure to shelter in place with your favorite comfort food. Whether you’re taking in evacuees or don’t want to leave your house, plenty of take-out and delivery options are available from South Miami to West Palm Beach. Check out the list below for some of our favorite places to get your comfort food fix.
SOUTH MIAMI, FL
click orlando

Here are the Central Florida road, bridge closures due to Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian moves up through Central Florida and continues to impact local counties, we will likely see more road and bridge closures. Many cities and counties will close bridges as wind speeds pick up. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
