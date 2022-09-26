ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

What it was like sheltering 50 miles from where the eye of Hurricane Ian hit

The eye of Hurricane Ian made landfall this afternoon in southwest Florida. Sustained winds got up to 150 miles per hour. Ian is tied for the fifth strongest hurricane in U.S. history. Well over 1.3 million people have lost power. Governor Ron DeSantis said the storm surge topped 12 feet in some places. For many Floridians, the rain and wind have been continuous since last night. We have reached Chelsea Rivera, who's sheltering with her parents in Sarasota. That's about 50 miles north of where the center of the storm hit. Thank you so much for making the time to speak with us, Chelsea.
Florida braces for a major evacuation with 2.5 million people ordered to leave the Gulf Coast

As Hurricane Ian churns toward the Florida Gulf Coast, the state is bracing for a major evacuation with about 2.5 million ordered to leave. At a morning press briefing, Gov. Ron DeSantis said road shoulders will be opened if sustained highway speeds drop below 40 mph, an attempt to head off the hours-long congestion that impeded evacuations during Hurricane Irma in 2017.
How to track power outages from Hurricane Ian in Florida counties

Last updated at Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 9:26 p.m. Outages more than doubled since Hurricane Ian made landfall along the Gulf coast of Florida on Wednesday afternoon. At noon, around 200,000 Floridians were without power with 45 counties experiencing outages. By 6 p.m., that number surged to nearly 1.4 million.
Here are all the evacuations ordered for Hurricane Ian

This is a live event and this page will be updated as necessary as Hurricane Ian impacts Florida. You can also sign up to receive local updates through Alert Florida. Evacuations are ordered by county, so make sure to check with your county's website for further details. To look up your evacuation zone, enter your address into this tool. If you receive an evacuation order, plan to stay with a friend or family member outside of an evacuation zone. Shelters should be used as a last resort. Officials urge residents to evacuate for their own safety.
Utility companies gear up for Ian power outages

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday that the storm will knock out power in parts of the state. Florida’s two largest electric utilities have some 22,000 workers ready to address anticipated power outages as massive Hurricane Ian takes aim at the state. Workers for smaller utilities also are on standby,...
Tolls are suspended in Tampa Bay and across Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian

Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation have suspended tolls until further notice on select roadways ahead of Hurricane Ian. The governor announced the toll suspension during a press conference at the State Emergency Operations Center on Monday. Tolls are being suspended on the following roadways:. Alligator Alley...
Property insurers temporarily blocked from dropping policies

Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier on Wednesday issued an emergency order that will temporarily prevent property insurers from dropping customers in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The order will suspend cancellations or non-renewals of policies for two months. “Between September 28, 2022, and November 28, 2022, no insurer or other entity...
