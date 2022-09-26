Read full article on original website
Related
usf.edu
Ian expected to cause life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding
The National Hurricane Center's 11 p.m. update Tuesday showed Hurricane Ian about 110 miles southwest of Naples, FL. Ian is moving toward the north-northeast near 10 mph. This general motion with a reduction in forward speed is forecast tonight and Wednesday, followed by a turn toward the north on Thursday.
usf.edu
What it was like sheltering 50 miles from where the eye of Hurricane Ian hit
The eye of Hurricane Ian made landfall this afternoon in southwest Florida. Sustained winds got up to 150 miles per hour. Ian is tied for the fifth strongest hurricane in U.S. history. Well over 1.3 million people have lost power. Governor Ron DeSantis said the storm surge topped 12 feet in some places. For many Floridians, the rain and wind have been continuous since last night. We have reached Chelsea Rivera, who's sheltering with her parents in Sarasota. That's about 50 miles north of where the center of the storm hit. Thank you so much for making the time to speak with us, Chelsea.
usf.edu
Florida braces for a major evacuation with 2.5 million people ordered to leave the Gulf Coast
As Hurricane Ian churns toward the Florida Gulf Coast, the state is bracing for a major evacuation with about 2.5 million ordered to leave. At a morning press briefing, Gov. Ron DeSantis said road shoulders will be opened if sustained highway speeds drop below 40 mph, an attempt to head off the hours-long congestion that impeded evacuations during Hurricane Irma in 2017.
usf.edu
How to track power outages from Hurricane Ian in Florida counties
Last updated at Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 9:26 p.m. Outages more than doubled since Hurricane Ian made landfall along the Gulf coast of Florida on Wednesday afternoon. At noon, around 200,000 Floridians were without power with 45 counties experiencing outages. By 6 p.m., that number surged to nearly 1.4 million.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
usf.edu
Castor, officials say 'the worst is not yet here' in Tampa Bay and urge residents to stay vigilant
Although Hurricane Ian has taken a turn to the east away from Tampa Bay, emergency management officials in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties are warning residents to continue safety precautions. The “worst is not yet here,” Pinellas officials said in an email Wednesday morning. “Our area could experience wind speeds up...
usf.edu
Seeking emergency hurricane shelter in the greater Tampa Bay region? Use this guide
Counties in the greater Tampa Bay region ordered mandatory and voluntary evacuations beginning Monday and opened emergency hurricane shelters ahead of Hurricane Ian's projected landfall. Residents in an evacuation zone should first seek shelter with family, friends or coworkers at least 20 miles inland, officials say. As a last resort,...
usf.edu
The Tampa Bay area should take caution even as Hurricane Ian's track shifts south
Florida emergency officials warned that the greater Tampa Bay region should still remain on alert, even after Hurricane Ian appears to be making landfall to the south. Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said Tuesday morning that Hurricane Ian was on a track to hit Venice in southern Sarasota County on Wednesday night around 6 p.m.
usf.edu
This app will show whether gas is available across Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian approaches
Gas Buddy is an app known for helping people find cheaper gas. But with Hurricane Ian heading toward Florida, gas may be harder to find. A search on the app on Monday morning found at least a dozen gas stations in Pinellas County with limited fuel options. Gas Buddy has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
usf.edu
Here are all the evacuations ordered for Hurricane Ian
This is a live event and this page will be updated as necessary as Hurricane Ian impacts Florida. You can also sign up to receive local updates through Alert Florida. Evacuations are ordered by county, so make sure to check with your county's website for further details. To look up your evacuation zone, enter your address into this tool. If you receive an evacuation order, plan to stay with a friend or family member outside of an evacuation zone. Shelters should be used as a last resort. Officials urge residents to evacuate for their own safety.
usf.edu
Utility companies gear up for Ian power outages
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday that the storm will knock out power in parts of the state. Florida’s two largest electric utilities have some 22,000 workers ready to address anticipated power outages as massive Hurricane Ian takes aim at the state. Workers for smaller utilities also are on standby,...
usf.edu
Tolls are suspended in Tampa Bay and across Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian
Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation have suspended tolls until further notice on select roadways ahead of Hurricane Ian. The governor announced the toll suspension during a press conference at the State Emergency Operations Center on Monday. Tolls are being suspended on the following roadways:. Alligator Alley...
usf.edu
AARP survey says fewer Floridians 45 and older had a disaster plan this year
A survey of Florida residents 45 and older shows fewer of them have a disaster emergency plan this year, compared to 2019. AARP Florida released these results ahead of schedule Monday in hopes that Floridians will make plans as Hurricane Ian approaches the state. The AARP survey shows that just...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
usf.edu
Property insurers temporarily blocked from dropping policies
Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier on Wednesday issued an emergency order that will temporarily prevent property insurers from dropping customers in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The order will suspend cancellations or non-renewals of policies for two months. “Between September 28, 2022, and November 28, 2022, no insurer or other entity...
usf.edu
As cases continue to decline, Florida tops 81,000 COVID-19 deaths
While new cases continue to decline, Florida has topped 81,000 resident deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic started in 2020, according to a Florida Department of Health report. As of Thursday, a reported 81,139 residents had died of COVID-19, data released Friday by the department shows. That total was up...
usf.edu
Our Tuesday Concert with The Florida Orchestra: Mozart Requiem with the Master Chorale of Tampa Bay
Our Tuesday Concert with The Florida Orchestra: Mozart Requiem with the Master Chorale of Tampa Bay. Join host Russell Gant for the next Our Tuesday Concert with The Florida Orchestra. Michael Francis conducts Robert Levin’s completion of the Mozart Requiem featuring the Master Chorale of Tampa Bay. That’s Tuesday night at 8:00 on Classical WSMR 89.1 & 103.9, online at wsmr.org.
Comments / 0