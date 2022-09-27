Read full article on original website
Suction-dredge gold miner working Idaho river fined $150K
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A suction-dredge gold miner from California who operated in an Idaho river containing federally protected salmon and steelhead without permits required by the Clean Water Act must pay $150,000, a federal judge has ruled. Shannon Poe received the fine Wednesday in an order by Chief...
How they voted: Deer harvest violation fines, emotional support animal standards, more
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Source: MichiganVotes.org, a free, non-partisan website created by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, providing concise, non-partisan, plain-English descriptions of every bill and vote in the Michigan House and Senate. More information can be found online at MichiganVotes.org. •...
OU Health ceasing some gender care after funds threatened
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The University of Oklahoma Medical Center confirmed Wednesday it is planning to stop offering some gender-affirming medical treatments after state lawmakers threatened to withhold millions of dollars in federal funding earmarked for the University Hospitals Authority. The Republican-controlled Legislature, which returned for a special session...
Tudor Dixon's new ad opposes potential Big Rapids battery component factory
MECOSTA COUNTY — Gubernatorial Republican candidate Tudor Dixon has released a political ad criticizing a potential project that could bring as many as 2,300 jobs to the Mecosta County area over the next five years. In her ad, Dixon claims Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state Legislature are...
Forgiven student loan debt won’t be taxable income for Michiganders
Michigan residents will not have to pay state or federal taxes on federal loan forgiveness. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that student loan relief would not be treated as taxable income in a press release on Wednesday. The announcement affects roughly 1.4 million Michiganders who are holding some level of student loan debt. It prevents them from owing any state taxes for receiving benefits of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program or other student loan forgiveness.
Judge hears arguments challenging New York's new gun law
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A lawyer challenging provisions of New York's new gun law argued that the state restricts people from carrying weapons in too many places, telling a federal judge Thursday the rules affect not only people on busy Manhattan streets but an upstate pastor on his church's property.
Former NFL player, 2nd rock climber found dead in California
IDYLLWILD, Calif. (AP) — Two rock climbers, including a former NFL player, were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries, authorities said. The climbers were identified Thursday as Chelsea Walsh, 33, and Gavin Escobar, 31. Rescuers were called around 12:30 p.m....
Michigan man wins $500k on scratch-off lottery ticket
A Michigan man is richer today after scratching his way to $500,000 prize in Michigan Lottery's Black Pearls instant game. “I purchased a Black Pearls ticket while I was at the store and scratched it when I got in my car,” said the player in a Michigan Lottery press release. “When I saw I’d won $500,000, I thought I was going to have a heart attack! I tried calming myself down, but I was shaking the whole way home. I still can’t believe it’s real!”
Someone won $5.42 million on Lotto 47, ticket sold online
One lucky Michigan Lottery player is a millionaire after snagging the Lotto 47 Jackpot Sept. 28. According to the Michigan Lottery, one ticket matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers of 02-05-14-30-32-42 in Wednesday night's drawing. It is unknown who the winner was, but the player is asked to contact the...
Former Lake County Undersheriff Mike Dermyer to be recognized
LAKE COUNTY — Former Lake County Undersheriff Mike Dermyer, who died in 2016, not only served Lake County and the Baldwin community, but also in Brooklyn, Columbia Township, Jackson County, where he served as chief of police. He is now being honored. The movement to memorialize Dermyer on the...
The Best Halloween Pop-Up in Texas Is Serving Blood-Red Cocktails in Skull Glassware
Once you’ve aged out of trick-or-treating, Halloween loses some of its luster. Yeah, your calendar probably includes a few parties, but the thrill of filling a pillowcase with candy is replaced by costume-related stressors and sickly sweet punches. The best bet for a good time: Go to a bar. Specifically, Fort Worth bar Nickel City, because it’s hosting the Black Lagoon pop-up from Oct. 3 through Oct. 31. It’s your best chance to drink well-made cocktails and dabble in the occult.
Undercover state trooper shot during narcotics surveillance in Detroit; 2 suspects in custody
Michigan State Police said an undercover trooper was shot early Tuesday morning on Detroit's west side while his unit was conducting narcotics surveillance. The injured trooper, whose name was not released, was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment after he was hit multiple times in the body, MSP wrote on Twitter. Originally listed as being in critical condition, he was upgraded to "stable condition" around 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the latest update from the police investigation.
State police set October patrols
COOLINSVILLE – Illinois State Police District 11 has announced it will conduct a number of patrols and safety check for St. Clair and Madison counties during October. • Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (STEP) — STEPS allow the ISP to focus on the fatal four violations, which contribute most often to traffic crashes and fatalities:
