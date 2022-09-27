Michigan State Police said an undercover trooper was shot early Tuesday morning on Detroit's west side while his unit was conducting narcotics surveillance. The injured trooper, whose name was not released, was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment after he was hit multiple times in the body, MSP wrote on Twitter. Originally listed as being in critical condition, he was upgraded to "stable condition" around 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the latest update from the police investigation.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO