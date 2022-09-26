ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ector County, TX

Wild chase ends with stolen van breaking down

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 3 days ago
A 27-year-old man who has been sent to prison twice for evading arrest with vehicles and who was wanted for allegedly violating his parole led Ector County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase Sunday in a stolen van that only ended when the van broke down.

According to an ECSO report, deputies tried to stop a Ford van around 4:45 a.m. Sunday near West 87th Street and North Golder Avenue because it had been reported stolen in unincorporated Ector County.

The driver of the van, later identified as Ricky Savage Lewis, refused to stop for deputies, and continued to try to evade them, the report stated.

When the van broke down on a lease road off Highway 554 in Gardendale, deputies took Lewis into custody at gunpoint, according to the report.

Deputies discovered that the Texas Department of Pardons and Parole had issued a warrant for Lewis’ arrest on Sept. 13.

According to Texas Department of Corrections and Ector County District Court records, Lewis was sentenced to three years in prison on March 20, 2019 for evading arrest with a vehicle and released after one year. He was sentenced to five years in prison Oct. 23, 2020 after being convicted of committing the same crime again and released July 20.

Lewis remains in the Ector County jail on the parole violation warrant and on suspicion of evading arrest with a vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle. The bonds in his new cases total $12,500.

