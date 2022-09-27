Read full article on original website
84-year-old Michigan anti-abortion canvasser shot, wounded
ODESSA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A man shot and wounded an 84-year-old Michigan woman who was canvassing door-to-door against a proposed constitutional amendment that would guarantee the right to abortion in the state. The State Police are investigating the Sept. 20 shooting at a home in Odessa Township, a...
Mountain lion attacks boy, 7, at Southern California park
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Wildlife officers on Wednesday were tracking a mountain lion that attacked a 7-year-old boy and prompted the closure of a sprawling Southern California park, authorities said. The child and his father were walking up stairs at Pico Canyon Park near Santa Clarita around dusk...
Ford Breaks Ground On $5.6 Billion Dollar Battery Plant
The most ambitious construction project in Ford's 119-year history is officially underway. The automaker recently broke ground on BlueOval City in West Tennessee, less than a year after Ford and SK On announced plans to build the $5.6 billion complex. It's where Ford plans to build an all-new electric truck and advanced batteries for future Ford and Lincoln vehicles. The automaker has targeted a 2 million EV production run globally by late 2026.
Water drains from Tampa Bay from Ian's winds, then refills
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Water driven back by powerful winds drained from Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian approached Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday, and some dared to venture out on the exposed bay floor. Ian eventually made landfall as a major hurricane near Fort Myers, about 100 miles...
Southeast Texas hospitals employ new stroke technology
Southeast Texans experiencing a stroke may now see better outcomes. Christus Southeast Texas has implemented new technology across its properties to provide 24/7 access to neurologists with experience treating strokes and utilize artificial intelligence to improve communication across an individual's care team and mobile image viewing. According to a Christus...
Fly from SF to Hawaii for as cheap as $237 roundtrip
It might be the peak days of autumn, but when the season’s colorful glory fades, the skies cloud over, and a yearly gloom descends upon the people once more, you’ll be glad you have an escape on the calendar. Right now, the price is right: You can get roundtrip fares from San Francisco and San Jose to Kahului (Maui) starting at $237, carryon (mostly) included. Here are some sample itineraries:
Longest bar in Texas opens for business. That's a lot of pints...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With a sprawling 141-foot bar, the latest Kirby Icehouse in the Woodlands area is now home to the longest bar in Texas. The bar also boasts 10,000 square feet of interior space, an 18,000-square-foot patio and can accommodate up...
NY WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 28, 2022. ...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED... The Flood Watch is cancelled for portions of central New York and. western New York, including the following areas, in central New. York, Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego. In western New York, Chautauqua. and Southern Erie.
