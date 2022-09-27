ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilliam, LA

Fields of sunflowers shine in annual Caddo festival

By Christa Swanson
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MUOMD_0iBOhcIf00

CADDO PARISH, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – The 23rd Annual Sunflower Trail and Festival is right around the corner, with vendors offering food and fun. At the same time, guests enjoy miles of sunflower fields.

On June 18, the sunflower fields will be in full bloom. The trail running by Highway 3049 in Gilliam, La., will be full of food vendors, crafts and art for sale by local vendors, and arts and crafts activities for children. Local music groups and a blues band will perform, and visitors can participate in the festival photography contest. Winners will have their photos displayed in the Gilliam Village Hall.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CfQFr_0iBOhcIf00
    Up close photo of a sunflower in Gilliam plantation garden (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W3zxo_0iBOhcIf00
    Tall sunflowers in Gilliam garden (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QO8PR_0iBOhcIf00
    Sunflower garden blooming in front of flowering trees in Gilliam (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Rnt5_0iBOhcIf00
    Flowering trees in Gilliam (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y9qHs_0iBOhcIf00
    Flowers in Gilliam plantation house garden (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D0gvA_0iBOhcIf00
    Towering sunflowers in Gilliam (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30wRAk_0iBOhcIf00
    Sunflower garden in Gilliam (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a3agM_0iBOhcIf00
    Walking path through sunflowers in Gilliam (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BXVER_0iBOhcIf00
    Sunflowers growing in Gilliam garden (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZoMa8_0iBOhcIf00
    Flowers growing in Gilliam plantation house garden (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Fields of sunflowers and a field of wildflowers line the nearly 20-mile trail on Old Dixie-Shreveport Rd. between Shreveport and Gilliam. Directions and a trail map are available on the festival website . The festival draws sightseers from across the country looking to take photos in the sunflower fields.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ki0zj_0iBOhcIf00
  • (Photo: Sunflower Festival)

Visitors can also enjoy other rural gems in Caddo Parish, such as Dixie Farms Lavender, the Gilliam Farmer’s Market, and an authentic quilt shop in Mira. Organizers offer a Sunflower Trail Brochure with a list of local interest spots and directions to the fields.

For more information about the festival, follow their Facebook page for updates.

