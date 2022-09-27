ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Ian: Disney World announces some temporary resort closures

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Central Florida’s biggest tourist destinations are preparing for Hurricane Ian’s potential impact.

According to the Walt Disney World website, the following resorts will close Wednesday through Friday due to weather:

  • Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground
  • Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
  • Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
  • The Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Disney said it is contacting guests with current and upcoming reservations.

As of Monday evening, Disney theme parks are operating under normal conditions. However, Typhoon Lagoon will temporarily close Wednesday and Thursday due to the impending storm.

Winter Summerland Miniature Golf and Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf will also close Wednesday and Thursday.

Disney also said on its website that, effective immediately, it is not enforcing its cancellation policies until further notice for resort dining and experiences such as Bibbid Bobbidi Boutique.

Due to Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground’s temporary closure, Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue performances have been canceled, and guests with pre-paid reservations will have them automatically canceled and refunded.

Disney Springs is still operating under normal conditions.

Also, as of Tuesday, Universal Orlando Resort said its park operations and hours are continuing as normal. Click here for more information.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify that The Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Resort will be temporarily closed.

©2022 Cox Media Group

