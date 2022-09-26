MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s spooky season once again as Spirit Halloween has returned and that means it’s time to get tricked, treated, and most importantly...scared. “We think maybe it will die down here, cause you know people get to come out this year, there’s no kind of mandates or anything. We thought maybe it will chill out but no. They are all for Halloween, they love Halloween,” Spirit Halloween Store Manager Sara Griffis said. “We get so many people say oh I wish yall were here year round. We do too, but unfortunately we are not,” Griffis said.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 4 HOURS AGO