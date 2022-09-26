Read full article on original website
Related
WTOK-TV
WTOK-TV
ECCC falls in another heartbreaker
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The Warriors hosted Southwest and were seeking their first victory of the season. East Central would tie the Bears after the first quarter 3-3 but they would jump out to a 13-3 lead heading into half. In the fourth quarter things turn south for the Warriors...
WTOK-TV
Teresa “Terri” Jo Odom
Graveside Services for Mrs. Teresa “Terri” Jo Odom will be held Friday, September 30, 2022, at 12:00 PM at Mount Carmel Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Bailey, MS with Rev. Eric Mabbott officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with funeral arrangements. Terri passed away...
WTOK-TV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOK-TV
Tailgate Preview: Wildcats prep for Pearl
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Week six of Football Friday is around the corner and Meridian High School gets ready to take on Pearl. The Wildcats are coming off of a tough loss to Northwest Ranking on the road, but they look to bounce back at home on Friday, which will be only their second home game of the season.
WTOK-TV
EMCC Sports Hall of Fame inductions
SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - East Mississippi Community College inducted new members into its Sports Hall of Fame, including former Meridian standouts Aaron Fox and Bill Baldner. Baldner is a Lamar graduate. Fox was a three sport standout at Meridian before playing at EMCC. He’s also the father of NBA star, De’Aaron Fox.
WTOK-TV
Neshoba County students experience ‘manufacturing day’
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) -Neshoba County Coliseum hosted several local industries to show students from the Neshoba County School District that there are really good careers without having to get a college education. There were over 1,000 students and over 15 companies hoping to help educate these students and prepare them for the future.
WTOK-TV
Choctaw County student receives Ala. Farmers Federation scholarship
AUBURN, Ala. - The Alabama Farmers Federation is cultivating growth and inspiring future leaders as it awards more than $140,000 in scholarships to students pursuing degrees in agriculture, forestry and related fields at Auburn University. Eighty-two students were recognized during the organization’s annual scholarship reception Sept. 26 at Lazenby Farms...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOK-TV
Get your tickets for the Oak Ridge Boys, coming to the Temple Theater
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -“Elvira,” “A Brand New Star,” and “Thank God for Kids” are just a few of the many songs you will be able to hear when the famous Oak Ridge Boys take over the Temple Theater. October 7 at 7 p.m. is...
WTOK-TV
Patrician Academy rolls past Rebels and remain undefeated
BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) - The Patrician Academy Saints beat the South Choctaw Academy Rebels 47-21 at home to remain undefeated for the season. A big rivalry game for the two schools and the Saints came out the gate running...literally. In the Saints first possession, it was a handoff to Cecil Perry and a big run led to the Saints getting on the board first.
WTOK-TV
Lauderdale County School District’s students lend a helping hand
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Ever since the tornado ripped through Clarkdale, the community has never been the same, and students from all over Lauderdale County are lending a helping hand where ever they can. “Well, the tornado is what took out her shed, and so she, you know, can’t lift up...
WTOK-TV
MPSD improves academic standing for 2021-2022 school year
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local school district received some good news on Thursday. The Mississippi State Board of Education gave the Meridian Public School District a ‘C’ rating for the 2021-2022 school year. Janet Fortner, the Director of Curriculum and Instruction, said this is the first time...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOK-TV
MCC Music group, Dimensions, celebrates 20th anniversary
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Meridian Community College’s music performance group, Dimensions, is now rehearsing for the 2020-21 academic year. This group performs at campus, community, and civic events, festivals, pageants, and high schools. Dimensions feature a live band, and the group’s music includes pop, classic rock, rhythm and blues, Motown, and hip hop genres.
WTOK-TV
Worldwide Communion Sunday is Oct. 2
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local organization is making efforts to bring the community together through worship. Five pastors from different denominations are leading an outdoor service of praise on World Communion Sunday Oct. 2 at 4 p.m. at Dumont Plaza. “This Sunday is special to all of us because...
WTOK-TV
Lauderdale County School District earns new honor in accountability rating
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County School District has earned an “A” rating for the 2021-22 school year. The state accountability results were approved by the Mississippi Department of Education Thursday. The statewide accountability system is a single “A” through “F” school and district accountability system. All grades are based on student achievement, student growth, student participation in testing, and other academic measures.
WTOK-TV
Game of the Week Preview: Tigers looking to play their best ball yet heading into week seven
Demopolis, Ala. (WTOK) - Demopolis will host Shelby County for their homecoming game and for this weeks Game of the Week. The Tigers are currently 5-1 on the season. Heading into week seven they are hoping to see some of their best football yet. “I don’t think a lot of...
wcbi.com
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville man is accused of attacking two innocent bystanders after an argument with his girlfriend. The incident happened on the Mississippi State campus. Now, 21-year-old Elijah Wilkes is charged with robbery, mayhem, malicious mischief, simple assault, and littering. MSU Police Chief Vance Rice says...
WTOK-TV
Spirit Halloween returns to bring the scares
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s spooky season once again as Spirit Halloween has returned and that means it’s time to get tricked, treated, and most importantly...scared. “We think maybe it will die down here, cause you know people get to come out this year, there’s no kind of mandates or anything. We thought maybe it will chill out but no. They are all for Halloween, they love Halloween,” Spirit Halloween Store Manager Sara Griffis said. “We get so many people say oh I wish yall were here year round. We do too, but unfortunately we are not,” Griffis said.
WTOK-TV
Bailey Haunted Firehouse returns for the 14th year
BAILEY, Miss. (WTOK) - The spooks and thrills of the Bailey Haunted Firehouse returns Friday, Sept. 30. If you are into fright, fear and the ominous experience of haunted houses, then you’ll want to visit Bailey Volunteer Fire Department Station 3. This is the 14th year of the firehouse...
Comments / 0