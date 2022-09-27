Read full article on original website
New California abortion laws set up clash with other states
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed more than a dozen laws aiming to make California an abortion sanctuary state. Several of the new laws would clash with restrictions in other states. They would block some out-of-state subpoenas and empower California’s insurance commissioner to penalize health insurance companies that divulge information to out-of-state entities. Other states have passed laws allowing people to sue anyone who performs or aids in an abortion. Conflicts seem inevitable as more people travel for abortion services. One law professor says there is a lot of gray area when reconciling conflicting state laws.
Albuquerque Starbucks votes to unionize, 1st store in state
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is poised to have its first unionized Starbucks store. Rank-and-file staff at an Albuquerque location of the coffee giant voted in favor of unionizing Thursday. The National Labor Relations Board conducted the election at the store at I-40 and Rio Grande Boulevard. The store was the first in New Mexico to take initial steps toward forming a labor union. Workers formally filed a petition for an election in July. A second store in Santa Fe is also looking to unionize. A representative for Starbucks did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment. More than 230 Starbucks branches nationwide have elected to unionize since late last year.
Team from Fairchild Air Force Base to assist in response efforts following Hurricane Ian
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – A four-man team from the Washington Air National Guard has been activated to assist with response efforts following Hurricane Ian in Florida. The team from Fairchild Air Force Base will support emergency coordination efforts in Camp Blanding, Florida, and provide technical expertise in deploying Starlink satellite communications terminals.
Records: Texas attorney general fled home to avoid subpoena
DALLAS (AP) — Court documents say Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton ran out of his house and jumped into a truck driven by his wife, a state senator, to avoid being served a subpoena in an abortion access case. A process server wrote in an affidavit that on Monday he was attempting to deliver the subpoena at Paxton’s home for the Republican to testify Tuesday in a federal court hearing. Ernesto Martin Herrera says he was forced to leave the document on the ground. He said Paxton avoided him for more than an hour and fled. Paxton suggested he ducked the server out of safety concerns.
Execution set for Missouri inmate who killed ex-girlfriend
The Missouri Supreme Court has set a January execution date for Scott McLaughlin, who was convicted of raping and killing an ex-girlfriend 19 years ago. The execution at the state prison in Bonne Terre, scheduled for Jan. 3, would come six weeks after another convicted killer is scheduled to die. Kevin Johnson faces the death penalty on Nov. 29 for killing Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee in suburban St. Louis in 2005. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly Guenther on Nov. 20, 2003. She was raped and stabbed to death outside of her workplace in St. Louis County.
Georgia election officials discuss breach, security measures
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia State Election Board held a meeting Wednesday meant to reassure board members and the general public that the state’s elections remain secure following a breach of voting equipment in one county. The meeting included a presentation on state election law, an explanation of how the state’s voting machines and election system work, and a description of the post-election audits that are now mandated by Georgia law. It also included a report on the criminal investigation into the breach of voting equipment in rural Coffee County. While acknowledging serious concerns raised by that breach, the board members cited security measures that were outlined during the meeting and said they remain confident in the state’s election system.
South Carolina likely won’t make abortion rules stricter
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers have voted not to make changes to the state’s abortion laws after this summer’s U.S. Supreme Court decision. That means the rules on abortion likely will not become more restrictive. Instead, the representatives are insisting on a full ban on abortions, and contend that a bill that passed the state Senate is too watered-down. House members on Tuesday voted down the Senate’s attempt to reduce the amount of time that victims of rape or incest could obtain the procedure — from 20 weeks after conception to 12 weeks. Conservatives in the Republican-dominated General Assembly have been working to end abortion for decades and had called a special session earlier this year that they hoped would lead to a total ban.
Ian regains hurricane strength on course to South Carolina after devastating a cross section of Florida
MIAMI (AP) — Ian regains hurricane strength on course to South Carolina after devastating a cross section of Florida.
Hawaii fines US Navy for unauthorized sewage release
HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii Department of Health is fining the U.S. Navy $8.8 million for repeatedly discharging untreated or partially treated sewage into state waters from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The department said Tuesday it recorded 766 counts of the Navy discharging pollutants in excess of limits established by a permit. The pollutants were released between January 2020 and July 2022 from the Hawaii Wastewater Treatment Pant operated by the Naval Facilities Engineering Command. Navy says it’s addressing deficiencies at the plant under an agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. It says this may address some of the issues pointed out by Hawaii’s Department of Health.
Hurricane Ian strikes Florida hospital from above and below
Hurricane Ian has swamped a four-story Florida hospital from both above and below, according to a doctor who works there. The storm surge flooded its lower level emergency room on Wednesday, while fierce winds tore away part of the roof from the fourth-floor intensive care unit. Dr. Birgit Bodine spent the night at HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte, anticipating the storm would make things busy. But, she says, she didn’t anticipate that the roof would blow off on the fourth floor. The damage forced patients into just two of the floors. Bodine plans to spend another night at the hospital, when incoming storm injuries could make things worse.
Storm scenes: Voices of fear, hope as Ian lashes Florida
Hurricane Ian struck a large swath of Florida on Wednesday, inundating coastal areas with strong winds and high water. Evacuations were ordered ahead of the tropical system, but some travelers got stuck trying to leave while some residents decided to ride out the storm. Officials at Orlando International Airport arranged for stranded passengers to be taken to shelters after their flights were canceled. Employees of a law firm in the city of Venice, and their pets, took cover from the hurricane at the law office. A hotel near an airport in Fort Myers was booked up Wednesday morning, with people at the hotel still trying to find a room.
Police: Michigan trooper shot, critically wounded in Detroit
DETROIT (AP) — Michigan State Police say an undercover trooper was shot and critically wounded early Tuesday as he and other members of a narcotics unit were conducting surveillance in Detroit. State police say the trooper was struck by gunfire around 1:30 a.m. on Detroit’s west side as he and other members of the narcotics unit came under fire from an unknown suspect. Police say the male state trooper remained in critical condition at a hospital about 8:40 a.m. and his family was with him. State police say two suspects in the shooting were in custody and an apartment at the complex where the shooting occurred had been searched and bullet casings were found.
Ex-Iowa trooper pleads guilty in use-of-force against biker
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Prosecutors say a former Iowa State Patrol trooper who was captured on dash camera video hitting and knocking over a biker during a traffic stop in September 2017 has pleaded guilty to a federal count of violating the biker’s rights. Federal prosecutors said in a statement that 58-year-old Robert Smith pleaded guilty Monday to deprivation of rights under color of law. As part of his plea, Smith admitted that his intentional open-hand strike was an unreasonable use of force against Bryce Yakish. Prosecutors say Yakish was standing by his bike with his hands up when Smith struck him, knocked him to the ground, put a knee on his neck and handcuffed him. Smith will be sentenced at a later date.
Tennessee man hit with more charges in Memphis shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man already charged with a fatal shooting that police said set off a daylong crime rampage in Memphis now faces murder charges in two more killings. The Shelby County district attorney’s office says 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly was indicted Tuesday on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Richard Clark and Allison Parker. Kelly already has been charged with fatally shooting Dewayne Tunstall on Sept. 7. Police say Clark and Parker were shot later that day, as Kelly was driving around Memphis, livestreaming some of his activities. Kelly’s lawyer has not replied to a request for comment.
2 rock climbers found dead in Southern California
IDYLLWILD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two rock climbers, including a former NFL player, were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries. Fire officials say rescuers were called around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to Tahquitz Rock near Idyllwild following a distress call. The department says a team managed to climb into the steep, remote area and found both unidentified climbers dead at the scene. They are identified as 33-year-old Chelsea Walsh and 31-year-old Gavin Escobar, a Long Beach firefighter who played four seasons as backup with the Dallas Cowboys and briefly with other teams until ending his career in 2019. Tahquitz Rock, with its steep granite cliffs, is a popular destination for climbers.
Forecasters say Hurricane Ian has become an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm as it approaches Florida’s west coast
MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters say Hurricane Ian has become an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm as it approaches Florida’s west coast.
Bolt Creek Fire causes forced closure of US Highway 2 in western Washington
WASHINGTON – The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is closing U.S. Highway 2 between NE Old Cascade Highway and Skyomish. WSDOT made this decision after the containment of the Bolt Creek fire jumped from 97% to 7% over the weekend. The Bolt Creek Fire has burned 11,277 acres...
