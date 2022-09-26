Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
EggHolic - Restaurant/Food Review - Schaumburg, ILChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Some Chicago residents to get up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Woman rushed to ER for threats of suicide immediately following abortionLive Action NewsChicago, IL
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
EggHolic - Restaurant/Food Review - Schaumburg, IL
I love to try different things, especially when it comes to different styles of food. I watched a video on YouTube rating this next restaurant. They said that it had very delicious Indian food restaurant.
Radio Ink
Clauss To Contribute For Cochran On WLS
The longtime host of ‘Living Healthy Chicago’ on WGN-9 has joined the WLS-AM on-air team as a contributor for The Steve Cochran Show. Chicago radio and television personality Jane Clauss will now be chatting with WLS listeners during Cochran’s morning show. “Jane is the consummate media professional...
fox32chicago.com
Two Illinois cities make list of best places to live in the U.S.
CHICAGO - A Chicago neighborhood and a western suburb have made the list of best places to live in the United States in 2022-2023, according to a new report. Digital platform Money released the rankings Thursday, revealing the top 50 places to live in the U.S. based on the most employment opportunities, racial, economic and cultural diversity, and management of cost of living in today's markets factoring in inflation.
Iconic Gold Coast Mansion Currently Most Expensive Home on the Chicago Market
An iconic mansion in the heart of Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood is on the market as the city's most expensive home. The six-bedroom, 13-bathroom, 20,002 sq. ft. mansion located at 3 W. Burton Pl. is currently retailing for $18,750,000, $3 million more than the city's next most-expensive listing. The home...
Eater
Chicagoans Can Eat Wagyu Beef Hot Dogs at Home Depot
There’s a place where Chicagoans won’t expect to find wagyu beef: a hardware store. Shoppers can now buy steak dogs dragged through the garden at three Home Depot locations in Chicago and four in the suburbs. It’s a partnership between Fixin’ Franks, the hot dog stand stationed at those seven depots, and Vander Farmers, a Michigan-based farm that produces crossbred American wagyu beef.
Illinois’ Coolest Hotspot for Drinks is 1000 Feet in the Air
The cocktails and the menu are a tribute to the Windy City featuring an unmatched view of one of America's most extraordinary places to be entertained. Regarding just altitude, there is no other place to grab drinks that can offer you what CloudBar at 360 Chicago can. I'm pretty freaked out by heights, so a seat too close to the window would not be a fun experience. That doesn't mean I don't want to at least take a look out the window to see Chicago from this angle. One-thousand feet, straight up into the clouds above the city.
fox32chicago.com
Chipotle to open first restaurant with drive-thru lane in suburban Chicago
STREAMWOOD, Ill. - Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening its first "Chipotlane" in Chicago's northwest suburbs. The drive-thru lane will open at the location in Streamwood near Sutton Road and Irving Park Road. The Chipotlane allows customers to place an order on the mobile app and pick up their food without...
Where is the best place to get a Chicago hot dog?
Just as the title says. New here in Chicago, I know that the hot dog here is famous and must try, want to hear the local recommendations here. PepeTheMule: Jr's red hots. lkvwfurry: Clark St. Dog. The Weiner Circle. Superdawg. Byron's. Or Portillos in a pinch https://chicago.eater.com/maps/best-hot-dogs-chicago-restaurants.
QSR magazine
Bonchon to Open in Melrose Park, Illinois
Bonchon, the wildly popular Korean fried chicken restaurant concept with over 115 U.S. locations, announced today that it has signed a lease to open a 2,800 square foot location at 900 W North Avenue within the Winston Plaza shopping center. The forthcoming restaurant will bring the brand’s world-famous signature menu to the market, which includes hand-battered, double-fried, crispy Korean fried chicken.
napervillemagazine.com
Going their own way
Three local entrepreneurs share their startup stories. Great things can happen when you follow your passion. Here, three west suburbanites—a hair stylist with her own product line, a hyperlocal podcaster with a passion for social justice, and a former financial services exec working to transform the industry—talk about the paths that led them to found their own businesses.
foodgressing.com
Halloween in Chicago 2022: For Adults & Kid-Friendly
Here’s a look at things to do for Halloween in Chicago 2022 covering Halloween event for adults and ones that are kid-friendly. Please reach out to me [email protected] or @foodgressing on social media if you are an event that wants to be featured. Provide all the details of your offering in your message.
townandtourist.com
20 BEST Restaurants in Schaumburg, IL (Pizza, Sausage, And Even More!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Schaumburg is touted as being one of the best places to visit in Illinois. It boasts an impressive collection of cultural activities, shops, and restaurants, as well as a rich history. For many, the town is a food lover’s paradise, and when in Illinois, you’ll find some of the best restaurants in Schaumburg.
Chicago family experiencing Hurricane Ian after relocating to Florida last year
NAPLES, Fla. - A Chicago family is thinking twice about moving to Florida. A year ago they called Bucktown home, but Wednesday they were in the eye of the storm. "You didn’t know if something was going to blow off and hit one of your windows, rip your screen," said Kim Turek, who relocated with her family to Naples last July.
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fall
For a limited time, you can relive your childhood by ordering a grownup Happy Meal at McDonald's. Suburban Chicago McDonald's InteriorCourtesy of McDonald's. (CHICAGO) The Chicago-based fast-food chain knows its Happy Meals are a favorite childhood memory for many. McDonald's is serving up a dose of nostalgia by offering adult Happy Meals for a limited time only.
An Abandoned Theater Turned Chicago Biggest Thrift Shop Exists Right In Andersonville
Walking into the Brown Elephant in Andersonville, you know it’s something special. The massive space holds endless finds, standing tall with cavernous ceilings and spacious rooms. The Brown Elephant, a local thrift chain in Chicago, has three locations throughout the city, but their Andersonville location draws a crowd. Located in an old theater, the space feels welcoming with people milling around– it’s not hard to picture the area, once known as the Calo Theater, as a gathering place for live theater back in the day. Initially built in 1915, The Calo theater hosted live performances and was known around town as a movie theater. Part of larger the Ascher Brothers circuit, the theater once held seating for over 880 people and also included storefronts and over 30 offices. Now, the thrift shop sits in the gorgeous Spanish Baroque Revival building. It’s worth a trip if you’re in another part of the city, as it’s practically impossible to leave the store empty-handed.
Which neighborhood would you move to in Chicago if you had another choice?
You've lived in Chicago, mostly in the same neighborhood, for over ten years. This sub has heard stories and questions about moving from transplants or recent transplants still trying to find their way.
Pets impacted by Hurricane Ian headed to Chicago
CHICAGO – More than 2.5 million people have been ordered to evacuate Florida as Hurricane Ian bears down on the state, including pets. This weekend some 35 cats and dogs impacted by the hurricane will arrive in Chicago. Volunteers and staff with The Anti-Cruelty Society are moving the animals...
Emil's - Restaurant Review - Grayslake, IL
I was in the Grayslake area with some friends. I asked them what would be a nice place to go to on a Sunday night to eat. They said Emil's Tavern in Grayslake is the only restaurant that was still open and decent.
947wls.com
This Chicago Suburb is home to one of the nation’s Best Haunted Houses
Before we plan out our trick-or-treat routes, we gotta plan out our haunted house must’s for October…. And this one seems like it needs to be at the top of the list. Lockport is home to what’s been dubbed the 3rd best-haunted house in the nation, HellsGate. This makes it #1 in Illinois.
WGNtv.com
WGN-TV launches fun “Very Chicago” ad campaign and podcast supporting #1 rated WGN Morning News
CHICAGO, September 27, 2022 – Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV has launched a new promotional campaign celebrating WGN Morning News, which continues its 11-year reign as the #1 rated news from 6-9am with adults 25-54. The show airs weekdays 4-10am CT. Titled “Very Chicago,” the spots showcase the talents’ interests and personas outside the show. To see the campaign, click here.
