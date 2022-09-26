ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Radio Ink

Clauss To Contribute For Cochran On WLS

The longtime host of ‘Living Healthy Chicago’ on WGN-9 has joined the WLS-AM on-air team as a contributor for The Steve Cochran Show. Chicago radio and television personality Jane Clauss will now be chatting with WLS listeners during Cochran’s morning show. “Jane is the consummate media professional...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two Illinois cities make list of best places to live in the U.S.

CHICAGO - A Chicago neighborhood and a western suburb have made the list of best places to live in the United States in 2022-2023, according to a new report. Digital platform Money released the rankings Thursday, revealing the top 50 places to live in the U.S. based on the most employment opportunities, racial, economic and cultural diversity, and management of cost of living in today's markets factoring in inflation.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Restaurants
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
State
Maryland State
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Restaurants
Eater

Chicagoans Can Eat Wagyu Beef Hot Dogs at Home Depot

There’s a place where Chicagoans won’t expect to find wagyu beef: a hardware store. Shoppers can now buy steak dogs dragged through the garden at three Home Depot locations in Chicago and four in the suburbs. It’s a partnership between Fixin’ Franks, the hot dog stand stationed at those seven depots, and Vander Farmers, a Michigan-based farm that produces crossbred American wagyu beef.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Illinois’ Coolest Hotspot for Drinks is 1000 Feet in the Air

The cocktails and the menu are a tribute to the Windy City featuring an unmatched view of one of America's most extraordinary places to be entertained. Regarding just altitude, there is no other place to grab drinks that can offer you what CloudBar at 360 Chicago can. I'm pretty freaked out by heights, so a seat too close to the window would not be a fun experience. That doesn't mean I don't want to at least take a look out the window to see Chicago from this angle. One-thousand feet, straight up into the clouds above the city.
CHICAGO, IL
All About Chicago

Where is the best place to get a Chicago hot dog?

Just as the title says. New here in Chicago, I know that the hot dog here is famous and must try, want to hear the local recommendations here. PepeTheMule: Jr's red hots. lkvwfurry: Clark St. Dog. The Weiner Circle. Superdawg. Byron's. Or Portillos in a pinch https://chicago.eater.com/maps/best-hot-dogs-chicago-restaurants.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Vegan#Chicago Area#The Restaurant Group#Classical Music#Food Drink#New Asian#Planta#Truffle Udon Noodles#Dinner Options
QSR magazine

Bonchon to Open in Melrose Park, Illinois

Bonchon, the wildly popular Korean fried chicken restaurant concept with over 115 U.S. locations, announced today that it has signed a lease to open a 2,800 square foot location at 900 W North Avenue within the Winston Plaza shopping center. The forthcoming restaurant will bring the brand’s world-famous signature menu to the market, which includes hand-battered, double-fried, crispy Korean fried chicken.
MELROSE PARK, IL
napervillemagazine.com

Going their own way

Three local entrepreneurs share their startup stories. Great things can happen when you follow your passion. Here, three west suburbanites—a hair stylist with her own product line, a hyperlocal podcaster with a passion for social justice, and a former financial services exec working to transform the industry—talk about the paths that led them to found their own businesses.
NAPERVILLE, IL
foodgressing.com

Halloween in Chicago 2022: For Adults & Kid-Friendly

Here’s a look at things to do for Halloween in Chicago 2022 covering Halloween event for adults and ones that are kid-friendly. Please reach out to me [email protected] or @foodgressing on social media if you are an event that wants to be featured. Provide all the details of your offering in your message.
CHICAGO, IL
townandtourist.com

20 BEST Restaurants in Schaumburg, IL (Pizza, Sausage, And Even More!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Schaumburg is touted as being one of the best places to visit in Illinois. It boasts an impressive collection of cultural activities, shops, and restaurants, as well as a rich history. For many, the town is a food lover’s paradise, and when in Illinois, you’ll find some of the best restaurants in Schaumburg.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Jennifer Geer

McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fall

For a limited time, you can relive your childhood by ordering a grownup Happy Meal at McDonald's. Suburban Chicago McDonald's InteriorCourtesy of McDonald's. (CHICAGO) The Chicago-based fast-food chain knows its Happy Meals are a favorite childhood memory for many. McDonald's is serving up a dose of nostalgia by offering adult Happy Meals for a limited time only.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

An Abandoned Theater Turned Chicago Biggest Thrift Shop Exists Right In Andersonville

Walking into the Brown Elephant in Andersonville, you know it’s something special. The massive space holds endless finds, standing tall with cavernous ceilings and spacious rooms.  The Brown Elephant, a local thrift chain in Chicago, has three locations throughout the city, but their Andersonville location draws a crowd. Located in an old theater, the space feels welcoming with people milling around– it’s not hard to picture the area, once known as the Calo Theater, as a gathering place for live theater back in the day.  Initially built in 1915, The Calo theater hosted live performances and was known around town as a movie theater. Part of larger the Ascher Brothers circuit, the theater once held seating for over 880 people and also included storefronts and over 30 offices.  Now, the thrift shop sits in the gorgeous Spanish Baroque Revival building. It’s worth a trip if you’re in another part of the city, as it’s practically impossible to leave the store empty-handed. 
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Pets impacted by Hurricane Ian headed to Chicago

CHICAGO – More than 2.5 million people have been ordered to evacuate Florida as Hurricane Ian bears down on the state, including pets. This weekend some 35 cats and dogs impacted by the hurricane will arrive in Chicago. Volunteers and staff with The Anti-Cruelty Society are moving the animals...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

WGN-TV launches fun “Very Chicago” ad campaign and podcast supporting #1 rated WGN Morning News

CHICAGO, September 27, 2022 – Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV has launched a new promotional campaign celebrating WGN Morning News, which continues its 11-year reign as the #1 rated news from 6-9am with adults 25-54. The show airs weekdays 4-10am CT. Titled “Very Chicago,” the spots showcase the talents’ interests and personas outside the show. To see the campaign, click here.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy