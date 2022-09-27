ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
disneyfoodblog.com

The Disney GIVEAWAY You Don’t Want to Miss!

We can’t believe it — Hocus Pocus 2 is almost here!. new merchandise, a nighttime spectacular show starring the Sanderson Sisters at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, and there’s even a CEREAL you can grab to celebrate these characters returning to the screen. If you’re looking for a special way to watch the new film — you can enter to win the ultimate movie night setup entirely for free!
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

Over a Foot of Rain Has Already Fallen on Disney World

Hurricane Ian has made its way into Florida and caused some extreme flooding and damage. The storm shut down a ton of places — everything from schools to Disney World — and continues to have major impacts. There were both Tornado Warnings and Flash Flood Warnings issued for Central Florida. Now, Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm, but it’s still not done dumping water on the Sunshine State. And now, we know the exact amount of rain that has come down on Disney World so far.
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

DFB Video: 5 More Perfect Days in Disney World

Does a perfect day in Disney World actually exist? What about FIVE perfect days? Only one way to find out!. Let’s figure out how to build YOUR perfect vacation, here on DFB Guide!. Check out our video below about 5 MORE Perfect Days in Disney World. Are you a...
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: Disney World CROWD Levels Ahead of Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is on its way to Florida, and it’s very likely that the storm will have some impacts on Disney World. A Hurricane Watch is in effect for both Orange County and Osceola County, which is where Disney World is located. This means that hurricane conditions are possible within the next 48 hours. A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect as well. Disney World has already announced some closures due to the storm, and Orlando airports are closing as well. So, with the Hurricane expected to make landfall in Florida soon, are people still at Disney World? Let’s take a look.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
disneyfoodblog.com

How to Get a Refund for the CANCELED Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party in Disney World

We may have been talking about the holidays recently, but Halloween is in full swing!. Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party kicked off last month and we brought you along with us. We showed you the exclusive treats, the entertainment, the merchandise, and so much more. We even told you if it was worth the price tag! But now, one night of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party has been canceled due to a hurricane.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

We Just Found Your New 🔥FAVORITE Disney Shirt🔥

Is it the RIDES? Maybe the DRINKS? But what about the SNACKS? We know it’s hard to narrow it down to just one category! And that’s why we’re putting ALL of our favorite things on our latest DFB merch!. The newest merch in the DFB Store includes...
APPAREL
disneyfoodblog.com

Save BIG with 8 Disney Deals on Amazon

Are you ready to save some money on Disney merchandise?!. We love seeing new and exciting Disney items online, but we love it even more when those items are on sale! Every week, we take a look at the best deals that you can get on Disney items over on Amazon so that you can save your cash for other things like, Dole Whips or theme park tickets. So, let’s take a look at the BEST Disney deals on Amazon this week!
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

How to Give Family Game Night a Disney Upgrade

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Does your Disney-loving family have a regular game night?. Maybe you’ve already played some great Disney-themed board games like the Funko Pop Call of the Spirits Haunted Mansion-inspired game....
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Disney World#Hurricanes#Weather Reports#Travel Destinations#Non Disney
disneyfoodblog.com

FULL LIST of Entertainment Announced for the 2022 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays

The holiday season will be here before we know it — ?! Christmas is officially less than 100 days away and over in Disney World, Cast Members are busy preparing for all that entails. Disney just announced all the Holiday Kitchen Food Booths that are coming to the 2022 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays — and now we know what entertainment we can expect at this year’s festival too!
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

Get FREE Shipping on Disney Merchandise Today ONLY!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Are you ready to save some money on Disney merchandise?!. We love finding new and exciting Disney items to add to our shopping carts, but we love them even...
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

The 14 Menu Items CONFIRMED for EPCOT’s 2022 Festival of the Holidays

The 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays will be starting sooner than you know it!. This year, the Festival will feature lots of food booths (we’ve got the FULL list of booths already!), entertainment, and much more. But just what food dishes will specifically be offered at the booths? Well, Disney has NOT released full menu details just yet, but they have let out a few secrets and we’ve compiled them for you!
FOOD & DRINKS
disneyfoodblog.com

What’s New at Magic Kingdom: MORE 50th Anniversary Vans Merchandise

Although the Disney World parks are closed right now due to the incoming Hurricane Ian, we’ve still found a LOT of updates at Magic Kingdom to share with you. In the past few days, we’ve seen some new and returning snacks, major progress on a couple of construction projects, and TONS of new souvenirs around this park. Come along with us to check out everything that’s NEW in Magic Kingdom.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney World To WAIVE Cancelation Fees Through Next Week

Tropical Storm Ian has torn through Florida, causing a multitude of issues statewide. Flood warnings have been issued, special events were canceled, hotels closed, the airport closed to commercial flights, and Disney World closed its theme parks for September 28th and 29th. Now Disney World has adjusted its hurricane policy, and here’s what you need to know.
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

WIN FREE Joffrey’s Coffee From Disney!

How about free coffee shipped straight to your house? What if that free coffee had a Disney fall theme? What if that free coffee was Joffrey’s (and we Disney World fans LOVE our Joffrey’s, don’t we?). Well, you could enter to win a brand new contest that’s giving away ALL that and more!
RESTAURANTS
disneyfoodblog.com

Amazon’s Treasure Truck Has a Limited-Edition Jungle Cruise Set!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. But it isn’t just Disney offering festive merchandise — Amazon does too! And Jungle Cruise fans need to see the limited-edition 50th Anniversary set on the Amazon Treasure Truck!
SHOPPING
disneyfoodblog.com

7 Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals to Shop NOW

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Ahh, Amazon Prime Day, the 48 hours where we spend an excessive amount of money on the internet. But it’s all justified by the fact that we’re saving a LOT.
SHOPPING
disneyfoodblog.com

Buy Your Own Disney World Fab 50 Statue For $13!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration is still going strong and will continue into 2023. That’s right — we’re still eating our favorite 50th anniversary foods, collecting some fabulous...
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

ALERT! New Princess TIANA Minnie Ears Have Arrived in Disney World

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. She (and her momma) recently opened their own store at Disneyland, and in the coming years, she’ll be getting her own restaurant and attraction! So, with all of this excitement surrounding the princess, it only makes sense for her to get a royal pair of Minnie Ears! And those ears have finally made their way to Disney World!
ANIMALS
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: After Hours Events Will Return to Disney World SOON

As Disney World continues its phased reopening after the COVID-19 pandemic closures, we’ve seen more and more offerings return. EPCOT behind-the-scenes tours are returning, characters are coming back to ‘Ohana and Crystal Palace, and Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique is open once again in Magic Kingdom. So what’s left?
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

A NEW Food Booth Is Coming to the 2022 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays — Get the Details Here

Even though it’s technically not even October yet, we can’t help but be excited about everything coming to Disney World for the holiday season!. Disney recently announced a whole bunch of news about the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays, including which celebs will be narrating the Candlelight Processional, all the entertainment we can expect, and even which Holiday Kitchen food booths will be coming. Speaking of food booths, we learned that a NEW Holiday Kitchen is coming to the fest this year — and we’re sharing everything we know about Nochebuena Cocina!
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy