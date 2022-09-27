Hurricane Ian is on its way to Florida, and it’s very likely that the storm will have some impacts on Disney World. A Hurricane Watch is in effect for both Orange County and Osceola County, which is where Disney World is located. This means that hurricane conditions are possible within the next 48 hours. A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect as well. Disney World has already announced some closures due to the storm, and Orlando airports are closing as well. So, with the Hurricane expected to make landfall in Florida soon, are people still at Disney World? Let’s take a look.

