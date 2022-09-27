Read full article on original website
More rain this evening before a warmer, drier weekend – Kris
We are tracking more showery weather tonight before a warming and drying trend kicks off Friday. It will be a gray start to the day with mostly cloudy skies and patchy fog. However, the skies will clear through the afternoon. High temperatures will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Great Napping Weather, Rainy and Cool – Mark
Expect this rain to last, along with cooler temperatures throughout the day. A lot of moisture is heading toward us. We’ll likely see 1/2 to 1 inch of rain today. The weather’s staying cool and wet throughout Eastern Washington and North Idaho for Thursday. Friday afternoon will look...
A wet Thursday into drier warmer Friday – Mark
Conditions will vary greatly in the next 24 hours, then we’ll settle in to a great weekend. It’ll be cooler with rain showers all day and into Friday morning. Cooler all over with rain for Eastern Washington, and north Idaho. Tracking drier and warmer weather for the Weekend...
Clouds and rain tonight and Thursday- Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– Rain is coming to the Inland Northwest along with a cool off from the record heat we’ve seen this week. A Pacific storm system arriving tonight will make up for the near-miss many had last week with rain. Rain showers will increase in coverage late tonight and we may even see a few lightning strikes. The wettest period will be in the early morning when moderate to heavy showers will be sitting over the Spokane and Couer d’Alene metro.
Another very warm day then rain and cooler – Mark
Another Warm Forecast for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene. It’s going to be warm again today, but we’ll see increased clouds later with showers late tonight. It’s looking partly cloudy and warm statewide. Tracking A Cool Down then a Warm-up We remain warm today with 80 for...
Coyote Lures Diamond Back to Spokane Radio
He spent more than two decades at KDRK in Spokane before retiring in 2018 … or so we thought. Jim Diamond is back on the local radio dial, and is now hosting afternoon drive on KXLY-FM “The Big 99.9 Coyote Country.”. “Jim is a true radio entertainer, professional...
Washington gas prices are rising again: Here’s why
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington is in the AAA top 10 this week for most expensive gas and largest weekly increase. Spokane County’s average gas price this week is $4.58 a gallon, and statewide that number is $4.92. It’s about a quarter difference in comparison to last week, and...
Spokane named one of the 25 most neighborly cities in the U.S.
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane made it into the top 25 list of the most neighborly cities in the U.S. According to a survey by the Neighbor Blog, three factors that put Spokane and other 24 cities on the list included the lack of traveling due to inflation, engaging with their community as a result of the pandemic and accepting their neighbors' political affiliations.
5-car crash cleared from I-90 off ramp to Lincoln
SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash involving five cars has been cleared from the westbound I-90 off ramp to Lincoln Street. Washington State Patrol say at least one person was injured in the crash. The exit is now back open and traffic is flowing normally. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL...
Best Things to Do in Spokane, Washington
Home to beautiful bucolic scenery, the majestic Mount Rainer, and the birthplace of Starbucks, Washington State is well worth a visit on your next vacation. Be sure to make a stop in the eastern city of Spokane, the cultural capital of the Inland Pacific. With its rich history, thriving arts & culture, and natural beauty, you’ll find plenty of things to do in Spokane, WA.
Spokane neighborhood could become new historical district
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thanks to a group of neighbors, the Cannon Streetcar Suburb in Spokane might soon become a historic district. The Cannon Streetcar neighborhood has been in Spokane for over a century. A few of the homes in the neighborhood are over 100 years old. Residents that live in the neighborhood want to preserve the historical features that make it unique.
Final phase of Spokane's $8.9M road project brings new detours
(The Center Square) – Motorists in Spokane are advised by city officials to be prepared for new detours as the next phase of the $8.9 million Thor-Freya construction project. Work began in March on the project that involves seven phases and 37 different traffic patterns, according to Kirstin Davis,...
Crash cleared from eastbound I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash is now clear from eastbound I-90 in downtown Spokane. The crash occurred on eastbound I-90 near Division Street. All I-90 lanes and the Division Street exit are back open. There’s been another multi-vehicle crash on eastbound US 2 at Geiger Blvd. The left...
Spokane County Sheriff outlines plan to clear I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich met with law enforcement and local non-profits to develop his plan to clear out the homeless camp located near I-90 and Freya Street. In an exclusive interview with KREM 2, Knezovich said he met with the Spokane Police Department (SPD), members...
Semi-rollover blocks traffic on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene for several hours
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a semi-truck rollover on westbound I-90 near milepost 16 just east of Coeur d'Alene. ISP says the vehicle, a 2020 Peterbilt semi-truck equipped with a boom, was traveling westbound downgrade toward Coeur d'Alene. Preliminary details suggest the 24-year-old driver of the semi-truck took evasive action to avoid striking a passenger car that changed lanes immediately in front of him.
City closes homeless shelter downtown over code violations
SPOKANE, Wash. - A COVID-19 outbreak at the Trent Resource and Assistance Center (TRAC) has caused additional uncertainty over the relocation of residents at God's Love International, after that shelter was served with a notice to vacate by the city on Sept. 29. According to staff at the Trent shelter,...
Warehouse fire burns twice overnight in Northeast Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash – Crews responded to a warehouse fire that has sparked up twice overnight near Northeast Spokane. Spokane Fire District 9 says they responded to a call around 10 p.m. on Sept. 25 and when they initially arrived, the fire was small and they were able to completely put it out. Then at 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 26 they responded to another call for the same location. When they arrived, the fire was much bigger.
Jewels Helping Hands, WSDOT working to put fences around I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Jewels Helping Hands is working with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to install a fence around the homeless camp located near I-90 and Freya Street. This comes after Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said he plans to clear the encampment by Oct. 14. WSDOT...
Sheriff Ozzie walks nonexistent homeless camp while talking Camp Hope, dirty politics
It’s just after noon on Sunday, and Ozzie Knezovich is on a quest to prove that a homeless camp isn’t real. As the sheriff of Spokane County walks down Appleway Trail in Spokane Valley, not far from the intersection of University Road and Sprague Avenue, he notices a group of five or so people pushing a stroller and waves to them.
Spokane, Stevens County to hire School Resource Deputy for Nine Mile Falls School District
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane County Board of Commissioners has made an agreement with Stevens County, the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office and the Nine Mile Falls School District to hire a School Resource Deputy. The Nine Mile Falls School District is located in both Spokane County and...
