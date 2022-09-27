SPOKANE, Wash.– Rain is coming to the Inland Northwest along with a cool off from the record heat we’ve seen this week. A Pacific storm system arriving tonight will make up for the near-miss many had last week with rain. Rain showers will increase in coverage late tonight and we may even see a few lightning strikes. The wettest period will be in the early morning when moderate to heavy showers will be sitting over the Spokane and Couer d’Alene metro.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO