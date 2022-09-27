ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

KXLY

More rain this evening before a warmer, drier weekend – Kris

We are tracking more showery weather tonight before a warming and drying trend kicks off Friday. It will be a gray start to the day with mostly cloudy skies and patchy fog. However, the skies will clear through the afternoon. High temperatures will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Great Napping Weather, Rainy and Cool – Mark

Expect this rain to last, along with cooler temperatures throughout the day. A lot of moisture is heading toward us. We’ll likely see 1/2 to 1 inch of rain today. The weather’s staying cool and wet throughout Eastern Washington and North Idaho for Thursday. Friday afternoon will look...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

A wet Thursday into drier warmer Friday – Mark

Conditions will vary greatly in the next 24 hours, then we’ll settle in to a great weekend. It’ll be cooler with rain showers all day and into Friday morning. Cooler all over with rain for Eastern Washington, and north Idaho. Tracking drier and warmer weather for the Weekend...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Clouds and rain tonight and Thursday- Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– Rain is coming to the Inland Northwest along with a cool off from the record heat we’ve seen this week. A Pacific storm system arriving tonight will make up for the near-miss many had last week with rain. Rain showers will increase in coverage late tonight and we may even see a few lightning strikes. The wettest period will be in the early morning when moderate to heavy showers will be sitting over the Spokane and Couer d’Alene metro.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Another very warm day then rain and cooler – Mark

Another Warm Forecast for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene. It’s going to be warm again today, but we’ll see increased clouds later with showers late tonight. It’s looking partly cloudy and warm statewide. Tracking A Cool Down then a Warm-up We remain warm today with 80 for...
SPOKANE, WA
Radio Ink

Coyote Lures Diamond Back to Spokane Radio

He spent more than two decades at KDRK in Spokane before retiring in 2018 … or so we thought. Jim Diamond is back on the local radio dial, and is now hosting afternoon drive on KXLY-FM “The Big 99.9 Coyote Country.”. “Jim is a true radio entertainer, professional...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane named one of the 25 most neighborly cities in the U.S.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane made it into the top 25 list of the most neighborly cities in the U.S. According to a survey by the Neighbor Blog, three factors that put Spokane and other 24 cities on the list included the lack of traveling due to inflation, engaging with their community as a result of the pandemic and accepting their neighbors' political affiliations.
SPOKANE, WA
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Spokane, Washington

Home to beautiful bucolic scenery, the majestic Mount Rainer, and the birthplace of Starbucks, Washington State is well worth a visit on your next vacation. Be sure to make a stop in the eastern city of Spokane, the cultural capital of the Inland Pacific. With its rich history, thriving arts & culture, and natural beauty, you’ll find plenty of things to do in Spokane, WA.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane neighborhood could become new historical district

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thanks to a group of neighbors, the Cannon Streetcar Suburb in Spokane might soon become a historic district. The Cannon Streetcar neighborhood has been in Spokane for over a century. A few of the homes in the neighborhood are over 100 years old. Residents that live in the neighborhood want to preserve the historical features that make it unique.
SPOKANE, WA
ncwlife.com

Final phase of Spokane's $8.9M road project brings new detours

(The Center Square) – Motorists in Spokane are advised by city officials to be prepared for new detours as the next phase of the $8.9 million Thor-Freya construction project. Work began in March on the project that involves seven phases and 37 different traffic patterns, according to Kirstin Davis,...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crash cleared from eastbound I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash is now clear from eastbound I-90 in downtown Spokane. The crash occurred on eastbound I-90 near Division Street. All I-90 lanes and the Division Street exit are back open. There’s been another multi-vehicle crash on eastbound US 2 at Geiger Blvd. The left...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Semi-rollover blocks traffic on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene for several hours

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a semi-truck rollover on westbound I-90 near milepost 16 just east of Coeur d'Alene. ISP says the vehicle, a 2020 Peterbilt semi-truck equipped with a boom, was traveling westbound downgrade toward Coeur d'Alene. Preliminary details suggest the 24-year-old driver of the semi-truck took evasive action to avoid striking a passenger car that changed lanes immediately in front of him.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

City closes homeless shelter downtown over code violations

SPOKANE, Wash. - A COVID-19 outbreak at the Trent Resource and Assistance Center (TRAC) has caused additional uncertainty over the relocation of residents at God's Love International, after that shelter was served with a notice to vacate by the city on Sept. 29. According to staff at the Trent shelter,...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Warehouse fire burns twice overnight in Northeast Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash – Crews responded to a warehouse fire that has sparked up twice overnight near Northeast Spokane. Spokane Fire District 9 says they responded to a call around 10 p.m. on Sept. 25 and when they initially arrived, the fire was small and they were able to completely put it out. Then at 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 26 they responded to another call for the same location. When they arrived, the fire was much bigger.

