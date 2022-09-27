Orlando International will reopen at 12pm ET (5pm BST) on Friday 30 September, following two days of closure due to Hurricane Ian.The hurricane hit Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday morning as a monstrous Category 4 hurricane, one of the strongest storms ever to hit the US. It then weakened and was categorised as a tropical storm on Thursday, before being upgraded to hurricane strength once more on Friday.It has now passed over Florida and is descending on South Carolina, where a State of Emergency has been declared by president Joe Biden.At least five deaths have been confirmed in Florida, with...

ORLANDO, FL ・ 25 MINUTES AGO