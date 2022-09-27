Read full article on original website
High costs spur Missouri City City Council to reject bids for parks maintenance building replacement project
Missouri City City Council rejected several bids for a construction project that would replace Missouri City's parks maintenance building. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) For the second time during its Sept. 19 meeting, Missouri City City Council opted to reject all bids for a city construction project, citing costs that were higher than expected.
Local chamber, economic development council endorse Fort Bend ISD tax rate election
The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce and the Fort Bend Economic Development Council have both endorsed a tax rate election called by Fort Bend ISD. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The upcoming Nov. 8 tax rate election for Fort Bend ISD has received endorsements from two business groups in Fort Bend County, the district announced Sept. 27.
Harris County ESD 9 approves no-new-revenue tax rate for 2023 budget
The Harris County ESD 9 commissioners met in a regular meeting on Sept. 22 to finalize the 2023 tax rate and review other business. (Courtesy Daniel Arizpe) The Harris County Emergency Services District No. 9 board of commissioners unanimously approved at the Sept. 22 meeting the no-new revenue tax rate of $0.049984 per $100 valuation to support an $82.4 million budget for fiscal year 2023. This budget included 10% salary increases for staff and was approved during a Sept. 15 workshop.
Houston looks to schedule public hearings to gather feedback on proposed public improvement bonds
Houston City Council is set to vote at its Sept. 28 meeting on setting the dates for three public hearings the city will use to gather feedback in seven bond propositions that will be on ballots during the Nov. 8 election. (Courtesy Visit Houston) Houston City Council is set to...
Alvin Community College approves no-new-revenue tax rate for FY 2022-23
The board of regents features, from top left: Jake Starkey, Darren Shelton, Jim Crumm, Yvette Reyes-Hall, Michael Hoover and Kam Marvel; and, from bottom left: Robert Exley, Bel Sanchez, Jody Droege and Patty Hertenberger. (Courtesy Alvin Community College) The Alvin Community College board of regents approved a no-new-revenue tax rate...
For 2nd time, 2 Harris County commissioners skip meeting to prevent vote on new budget
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two members of Harris County Commissioners Court skipped a meeting Tuesday at which a vote was supposed to take place on a new budget and tax rate. It's the second time the Republican commissioners -- Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey and Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle -- skipped a meeting in order to prevent a vote from taking place. Without them present, there weren't enough commissioners to legally move forward. Four of the five commissioners must be present to meet quorum.
City of Conroe creates urban forester position
A new position is being created to enforce the city's new vegetation ordinance. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) During a Sept. 21 workshop meeting, Conroe City Council agreed to creating an urban forester position to carry out a recent vegetation ordinance. On Aug. 25, Conroe City Council passed a new vegetation...
Oak Ridge North approves permits, time limits on dumpsters in residential zones
Oak Ridge North residents must now pay $10 to place a dumpster in their driveway following an ordinance approved at the city's Sept. 26 City Council meeting. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact Newspaper) Dumpsters in residential zones will now require a permit, per an ordinance approved at the Oak Ridge North City...
Bid awarded to clear way for David Memorial Drive extension in Shenandoah
The Shenandoah City Council awarded a bid for clearing and grubbing to prepare for the David Memorial Drive extension. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) A bid for the clearing and removal of unwanted surface material such as trees and bushes for the David Memorial Drive extension project was awarded during a Sept. 28 Shenandoah City Council meeting.
Harris County leaders working to solve 'massive problem' after thousands of evictions within 1 month
For a couple of years now, Harris county has seen thousands of evictions filed every month. One expert says there might be a reason for this.
Pearland to begin construction on new police training facility in October
Construction will begin on the city of Pearland's new police training center in October. Pictured bottom right: the old Fire Station No. 4 building. (Rendering courtesy city of Pearland) Following Pearland City Council approval Sept. 26, the city in October will begin construction through contractor Durotech on a new police...
Montgomery County notebook: Inside the Sept. 27 Commissioners Court agenda
Montgomery County will hold a Commissioners Court session Sept. 27. Agenda items include a fiscal year2022-23 salary schedule and a Montgomery County Appraisal District director nominee. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County will return for a Sept. 27 session of Commissioners Court. The county agenda can be accessed online, and...
Harris County commissioners to revisit tax rate vote Sept. 27
Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey and Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle were not in attendance at the Sept. 13 meeting, denying a vote on the tax rate. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Harris County commissioners will have a second opportunity to vote on the proposed tax rate at their meeting Sept....
CVR Energy, largest tenant in Sugar Land Town Square, renews lease, announces renovation
CVR Energy, a renewable fuels, petroleum refining and nitrogen-based fertilizer company, renewed its lease in Sugar Land Town Square. (Courtesy Public Content) CVR Energy, a renewable fuels, petroleum refining and nitrogen-based fertilizer company headquartered in Sugar Land Town Square, has not only renewed its lease but also announced plans to renovate its space.
Click2Houston.com
Ask 2: Why are the barriers still up on 90 in Rosenberg?
ROSENBERG, Texas – Question: Why are the barriers still up on 90 in Rosenberg?. Answer: The Texas Department of Transportation plans to build an overpass over the railroad separating Rosenberg and Richmond, and the project started back in 2017. TxDOT reported, “This project was set in the early part...
Spring ISD to host 8 community meetings to inform voters on $850M bond package
Spring ISD will hold eight public meetings starting Sept. 27 to provide community members with additional information about the November bond election. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) Ahead of Spring ISD’s Nov. 8 bond election, the district will be hosting eight public meetings where community members can learn more about the...
Costco files permits for location in Tomball
Costco filed permits for a store and fuel station at the northeast corner of Hwy. 249 and Holderrieth Road in Tomball. (Courtesy Costco Wholesale) Costco is planning a store and fuel station at the northeast corner of Hwy. 249 and Holderrieth Road in Tomball next year, according to documents submitted to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
cw39.com
How much does it cost to be a first-time homeowner in large Texas cities?
DALLAS (KDAF) — Moving out of your parent’s house is nerve-wracking whether you’re headed to college or hitting the workforce and simply getting your own space. Usually, new adults will start out in apartments and eventually become first-time homeowners. Being a first-time homeowner can be the most...
spacecityweather.com
A candid view on installing a whole-home generator in 2022
Like some of you I am sure, being stuck in a cold house with my wife, kids, and mother-in-law in the middle of the February 2021 freeze was the tipping point for us. It was time to get a generator. Also like many of you as a result of the pandemic, we were in the middle of reassessing our living decisions and space needs around that same time. It was not until summer 2021 that we decided to move to West U and started exploring a generator for our new home.
Harris County misdemeanor bail reform in spotlight as judicial elections loom
The Harris County Criminal Justice Center in downtown Houston houses the 16 Criminal Courts at Law, which handle Class A and Class B misdemeanor cases. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) When Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg walked onto the stage of Texas Southern University’s auditorium Aug. 25, emphatic boos from several...
