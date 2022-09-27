ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearland, TX

High costs spur Missouri City City Council to reject bids for parks maintenance building replacement project

Missouri City City Council rejected several bids for a construction project that would replace Missouri City's parks maintenance building. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) For the second time during its Sept. 19 meeting, Missouri City City Council opted to reject all bids for a city construction project, citing costs that were higher than expected.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Harris County ESD 9 approves no-new-revenue tax rate for 2023 budget

The Harris County ESD 9 commissioners met in a regular meeting on Sept. 22 to finalize the 2023 tax rate and review other business. (Courtesy Daniel Arizpe) The Harris County Emergency Services District No. 9 board of commissioners unanimously approved at the Sept. 22 meeting the no-new revenue tax rate of $0.049984 per $100 valuation to support an $82.4 million budget for fiscal year 2023. This budget included 10% salary increases for staff and was approved during a Sept. 15 workshop.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

For 2nd time, 2 Harris County commissioners skip meeting to prevent vote on new budget

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two members of Harris County Commissioners Court skipped a meeting Tuesday at which a vote was supposed to take place on a new budget and tax rate. It's the second time the Republican commissioners -- Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey and Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle -- skipped a meeting in order to prevent a vote from taking place. Without them present, there weren't enough commissioners to legally move forward. Four of the five commissioners must be present to meet quorum.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

City of Conroe creates urban forester position

A new position is being created to enforce the city's new vegetation ordinance. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) During a Sept. 21 workshop meeting, Conroe City Council agreed to creating an urban forester position to carry out a recent vegetation ordinance. On Aug. 25, Conroe City Council passed a new vegetation...
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

CVR Energy, largest tenant in Sugar Land Town Square, renews lease, announces renovation

CVR Energy, a renewable fuels, petroleum refining and nitrogen-based fertilizer company, renewed its lease in Sugar Land Town Square. (Courtesy Public Content) CVR Energy, a renewable fuels, petroleum refining and nitrogen-based fertilizer company headquartered in Sugar Land Town Square, has not only renewed its lease but also announced plans to renovate its space.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Click2Houston.com

Ask 2: Why are the barriers still up on 90 in Rosenberg?

ROSENBERG, Texas – Question: Why are the barriers still up on 90 in Rosenberg?. Answer: The Texas Department of Transportation plans to build an overpass over the railroad separating Rosenberg and Richmond, and the project started back in 2017. TxDOT reported, “This project was set in the early part...
ROSENBERG, TX
Community Impact Houston

Costco files permits for location in Tomball

Costco filed permits for a store and fuel station at the northeast corner of Hwy. 249 and Holderrieth Road in Tomball. (Courtesy Costco Wholesale) Costco is planning a store and fuel station at the northeast corner of Hwy. 249 and Holderrieth Road in Tomball next year, according to documents submitted to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
TOMBALL, TX
cw39.com

How much does it cost to be a first-time homeowner in large Texas cities?

DALLAS (KDAF) — Moving out of your parent’s house is nerve-wracking whether you’re headed to college or hitting the workforce and simply getting your own space. Usually, new adults will start out in apartments and eventually become first-time homeowners. Being a first-time homeowner can be the most...
TEXAS STATE
spacecityweather.com

A candid view on installing a whole-home generator in 2022

Like some of you I am sure, being stuck in a cold house with my wife, kids, and mother-in-law in the middle of the February 2021 freeze was the tipping point for us. It was time to get a generator. Also like many of you as a result of the pandemic, we were in the middle of reassessing our living decisions and space needs around that same time. It was not until summer 2021 that we decided to move to West U and started exploring a generator for our new home.
HOUSTON, TX
