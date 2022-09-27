Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
72-Yr Old Florida Man Dies While Draining His Pool During Hurricane IanPool MagazineDeltona, FL
72 Year Old Man Dies Going Out into Hurricane Ian To Drain His PoolTyler Mc.Deltona, FL
Chickens at the Oviedo LibraryJoAnn RyanOviedo, FL
St. John's River, alligators and the plight of cows: Exploring beautiful FloridaJoAnn RyanChristmas, FL
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: Orlando Airport Announces Reopening Details Following Hurricane Ian
Today, Disney World and Universal Orlando announced phased reopenings following the impact of Hurricane Ian. The Orlando International Airport’s reopening still seemed to be in the air, however, due to damage and flooding. Now, we have an update on when the Orlando International Airport plans to reopen. The roads...
disneyfoodblog.com
Friday No Longer Showing Park Pass Availability in Disney World
Hurricane Ian is heading into Florida, causing tornado warnings, closures, evacuations, and more. We’ve got a look at what’s been going on in the Orlando and Disney World areas, as well as info on the airport closures and hotel accommodations. The Disney World parks, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld are all closed due to the storm, but now, we’ve seen a sign that the closure in Disney World could be longer than expected.
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS & VIDEOS: What Orlando and Disney World Look Like Ahead of Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is making its way into Florida, causing a state of emergency, closures, evacuations, and more. Disney World, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld are all closed for today and tomorrow (September 28th & 29th) as the area prepares for the storm. A tornado watch is also in effect for the area, grocery stores are shutting down, and hotels are modifying their services. Let’s check out what Orlando looks like as Hurricane Ian approaches.
disneyfoodblog.com
A Step-by-Step Guide to Hurricane Cancelation Policies and Refunds in Disney World
No matter how much planning you’ve put into your vacation, sometimes the unpredictable happens that causes your trip to be canceled. Disney World is currently under a flood advisory and tropical storm warning, and we’ve already seen Disney take steps here and there to ensure the safety of everyone on property — including shutting down select hotels and experiences. As Hurricane Ian continues to threaten Florida and Disney World, you might be wondering just what happens if a hurricane cancels your visit. We’re breaking down Disney World’s cancelation policy and sharing everything you need to know.
disneyfoodblog.com
Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Hotel Will CLOSE in Disney World Ahead of Hurricane Ian
BREAKING NEWS: Disney World, Universal Orlando, SeaWorld, and more local theme parks have announced multi-day closures ahead of Hurricane Ian. Airports in the Orlando area are closing as well. Disney World will close its theme parks and water parks on Wednesday, September 28th, and Thursday, September 29th. Disney Springs will be closed on Wednesday, September 28th. They expect Disney Springs will also be closed on Thursday, September 29th, but more updates on that will be coming soon.
disneyfoodblog.com
SeaWorld EXTENDS Park Closures Due to Hurricane Ian
We’ve been following along closely with the Central Florida theme parks during Hurricane Ian. Disney World, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld all ceased operations temporarily due to the storm, with closures on Wednesday and Thursday. Now, the first resort from that group has extended its closure. SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment...
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: Disney Wish Sailing CANCELED Due to Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida today, first along the southern part of the west coast. Its current path has the storm moving across Central Florida before leaving the state sometime on Thursday, according to experts. In response to the storm, Disney World, Universal Orlando, and other...
disneyfoodblog.com
UPDATE from the Orlando Airport on the Impact of Hurricane Ian
Hurricane (now Tropical Storm) Ian has impacted various areas of Florida and its effects are still being felt. Disney World, SeaWorld, and Universal have all closed for a short period of time, school closures have been announced, and other adjustments have been made. When it comes to travel, the Orlando International Airport announced that it would be closed starting September 28th and now we have an update.
disneyfoodblog.com
Orlando Airports CLOSING in Preparation for Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is currently a Category 4 hurricane. The storm is expected to make landfall along the west coast of Florida on Wednesday, September 28th. In preparation, Florida officials have issued mandatory evacuations in some counties and various extreme weather watches and warnings throughout the state. A tornado watch has now been issued for Central Florida.
disneyfoodblog.com
Hurricane Warning in Effect for Disney World as Hurricane Ian Approaches Florida
Hurricane Ian is approaching Florida and we have more updates. We’ve already shared a look at what Disney is doing to prepare, how cancelation policies for dining reservations have changed temporarily, and what areas of Disney World will be closed. But now the situation is changing a bit for the counties within which Disney World is located.
disneyfoodblog.com
Most Central Florida Publix Grocery Stores Have CLOSED Due to Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in the southern part of the west coast of Florida on Wednesday, September 28th. The storm is then projected to move through Central Florida before leaving the state sometime on Thursday. In response to the hurricane, many businesses have shut down on Wednesday...
disneyfoodblog.com
Flash Flood Warning Issued for a Disney World County
Hurricane Ian has hit Florida and caused major impacts in the Orlando area, among others. Ahead of the storm, Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld, as well as the airports in Orlando, all shut down. Grocery stores closed, people hunkered down in hotels, and a state of emergency was declared as a hurricane warning and tornado warnings were in effect. Now, as Hurricane Ian has moved across Florida, severe flooding is being seen around the Orlando area.
disneyfoodblog.com
Tornado Warning Issued for Disney World County
As Hurricane Ian starts to travel inland, people staying in Central Florida are on high alert. With the theme parks and the airport closed, both locals and visitors are hunkering down and preparing to weather the storm as it arrives in full force later on Wednesday. However, there seems to be no “calm before the storm” as tornadoes become the next threat for the area.
