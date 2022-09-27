Read full article on original website
counton2.com
Joint Base Charleston relocating C-17 fleet ahead of Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston (JBC) on Wednesday moved to Hurricane Condition 3 ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival. Under HuURCON3 JBC is relocating its C-17 fleet, which is one of the largest in the U.S. Air Force, to save-haven locations. The planes are being moved so...
counton2.com
Ian strengthens to Cat 1 hurricane off SC Coast: What to expect
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ian strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane Thursday evening as it moves over the Atlantic towards the South Carolina Coast. After making landfall in Florida Wednesday and decimating much of the state, Ian weakened to a tropical storm. The National Hurricane Center said that as...
The Post and Courier
Hurricane Ian charges toward Charleston in second US landfall
Deadly Hurricane Ian spun out of Florida into the warm waters of the Gulf Stream, leaving a trail of devastation behind while forging anxiety ahead as it moved toward a second U.S. landfall near Charleston on Sept. 30. Free from land, fueled by the mighty river in the ocean, Ian...
The Post and Courier
Charleston airport to close when Ian's winds reach 40 mph; many flights already canceled
Several flights in and out of Charleston International Airport have been canceled ahead of Hurricane Ian's expected landfall on the South Carolina coast on Sept. 30. The airport runways, which are owned and shared by Charleston Air Force Base, will be closed when sustained winds reach 40 mph. The airport's...
Ian regains hurricane strength as it heads to South Carolina
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — (AP) — Ian regained hurricane strength as it spun toward South Carolina a day after devastating a cross section of Florida. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds increased Thursday to 75 mph (120kph). It was centered about 240 miles (390 kilometers) south of Charleston, South Carolina, and moving northeast at 10 mph (17 kph).
City of Charleston provides update on Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston city leaders Thursday afternoon provided an update on Tropical Storm Ian and measures they are taking to ensure the city is ready for the storm’s impacts. Ian will bring storm surge, coastal flooding, heavy rain and windy conditions as it nears the South Carolina coast late Thursday and into the […]
counton2.com
DoorDash suspends operations in Charleston ahead of Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – DoorDash has activated severe weather protocol in locations expected to be impacted by Hurricane Ian. Effective at 8:00 p.m. Thursday, service will be suspended in the following locations:. Savannah, GA. Charleston, SC. Hinesville, GA. Statesboro, GA. Hilton Head, SC. Brunswick, GA. Beaufort, SC. Jesup, GA.
live5news.com
Cities across the Lowcountry prepare for Hurricane Ian’s arrival
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida on Wednesday, the state of South Carolina awaits and prepares for its arrival. Leaders of Lowcountry Public Safety Departments worked together throughout Wednesday to plan and coordinate additional resources to be available in the worst-case scenario. Folly Beach. With...
Ian eases closer to SC landfall; hurricane warning in effect for Grand Strand
A hurricane warning has been issued for the Grand Strand ahead of Ian, according to the National Hurricane Center. Conditions are going to worsen on Friday both in terms of wind and rain.
WYFF4.com
Charleston holds its breath, waiting for Hurricane Ian to make landfall
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston held its breath as Ian began to make its presence known in the coastal Carolina city. Throughout Thursday, the storm's precursors brought strong wind gusts up to 4o miles an hour throughout the afternoon, dark and looming clouds, and flooding. Though rain didn't start in...
Charleston City Paper
Thursday headlines: S.C. under state of emergency as it awaits Ian
South Carolina is under a state of emergency following a Wednesday declaration by Gov. Henry McMaster as the state prepares for impacts from Tropical Storm Ian. On Wednesday, Ian was a powerful hurricane when it slammed into the Florida peninsula with 150 mph winds and severe rain that flooded streets and knocked out power to millions of customers. As the storm crossed the Florida peninsula overnight, it lost some of its punch and was downgraded to a tropical storm. But it remained dangerous early Thursday as it scooted toward the Atlantic Ocean, where it will head north and threaten the Georgia-South Carolina coast.
The Post and Courier
Ian regains hurricane strength in Atlantic before expected SC landfall
Ian became a hurricane again the afternoon of Sept. 29 as it swirled over the Atlantic Ocean on a path for the Palmetto State. Shortly after 11 a.m., cellphones at the Costco in West Ashley screamed out emergency tones in waves: Charleston was now under a hurricane warning. Shoppers took a break from filling carts with cases of bottled water, sets of lanterns, and packages of paper towels to read the message.
Will the airport close? Charleston International Airport’s high wind procedures
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Tropical Storm Ian is expected to bring heavy rain and strong, gusty winds to the Charleston area on Thursday and Friday. One question many often have with a weather event like this is when–or if–the airport will close and if flights will be impacted by high winds. Charleston International Airport (CHS) […]
wtoc.com
Gov. McMaster on Ian: ‘The time to prepare is now’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster urged people to “hope for the best but prepare for the worst” Tuesday at a briefing as the state prepares for the arrival of remnants from Hurricane Ian. “I would urge everyone right now to continue with your normal...
citadel.edu
The Citadel monitoring Hurricane Ian
The Citadel is closely monitoring Hurricane Ian, primarily via the National Hurricane Center. The Charleston area is expected to experience some effects from the storm, though both the exact track and severity are uncertain. There is no immediate threat to campus, but The Citadel always monitors these systems and is...
The Post and Courier
South Carolina declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian; Lowcountry under hurricane watch
Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency Sept. 28 ahead of Ian, a powerful Category 4 hurricane battering Florida on a path toward the Atlantic Ocean. The hurricane, which made landfall on Florida's Gulf coast midday Sept. 28, remains stubbornly unpredictable. Still, the impacts of the storm is expected in the Lowcountry beginning the morning of Sept. 29. The area is under a hurricane watch and storm surge warning, while the rest of the state's coast is under a tropical storm warning.
"We don’t know if our home is still there," Hurricane evacuees flee to Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Florida evacuees from Hurricane Ian are on the road, many stopping in Orangeburg County along the way. Carl and Terry Lamitie have lived in Florida for fourteen years and say they've never experienced anything like this. “Very scary yesterday morning. They had closed down our...
counton2.com
Roper St. Francis reducing in-person services Friday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Roper St. Francis Healthcare will limit some in-person services Friday ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival in the Lowcountry. Roper’s six emergency departments will remain open. However, Roper facilities will only be conducting “procedures that are urgent and/or emergent.”. Limited home health visits...
Tri-County officials hold briefing ahead of Ian’s arrival
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Mayor John Tecklenburg (City of Charleston) :08 “I don’t like what I see with Hurricane Ian. As you know, right now, it’s just pounding Southwest Florida.” TRI-COUNTY OFFICIALS — WARNING CITIZENS ABOUT THE IMPACT IAN COULD HAVE.. ON THE LOWCOUNTRY Joe Coates (Director of Emergency Management, Charleston County) :17 “We […]
