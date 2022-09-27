Read full article on original website
I worked at Disney World for 2 years. Here are 10 things I never buy at the parks.
I worked at the Orlando, Florida, theme parks and now I'm a travel planner, so I've figured out where to cut costs on food, tickets, and merchandise.
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
Former Disney employees share 14 things they wish everyone knew before visiting the parks
Former employees from Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida shared tips and tricks they think people should know before visiting.
Disney World Makes a Huge Change Walt Would Hate
Walt Disney, the man behind his namesake company had a very specific vision of family fun. His early movies were all G-rated, making them accessible to the whole family with no fear that anything would veer into the adult space or anything even close to it. The man behind the...
Disney World guests choke on costs of resort restaurant where dinner runs $625 a head
Disney World guests say the theme parks exclusive $625 per person restaurant is an attempt to drive out the middle class for a 'wealthy only' environment. The extravagant Victoria & Albert's restaurant at the Orlando, Florida park just reopened with new prices skyrocketing by a few hundred. Their menu advises...
‘Tornado’ Appears to Form Over Disney World Park: Photos and Video
Not even "The Most Magical Place on Earth" is immune from scary weather conditions. Guests at Walt Disney World's EPCOT were shocked Thursday (Sept. 15) when they saw what appeared to be a tornado nearly touch down at the theme park. "Tornado forming over Disney World's Epcot today," one guest...
I’m a pilot’s wife and I use these completely free tricks to stay organised when travelling
A PILOT'S wife has revealed her top tricks for staying organised when travelling - and they won't cost you a thing. Jen Lefforge provides travel tips on her Youtube channel Joyful Living with Jen Lefforge, which has more than 26,000 subscribers. She explained that she has travelled her whole life,...
I've been visiting Disney World for over 25 years. My favorite ride is tucked into an easily forgotten corner of Epcot.
I've been vacationing at Disney World since the 1990s, and I love a lot of rides. My absolute favorite attraction is Living With the Land in the Land Pavilion at Epcot. The ride provides a nice 15-minute rest, and you learn quite a bit about agriculture along the way.
Parents Magazine
Toys 'R' Us Releases Geoffrey's Hot Toy List for the 2022 Holiday Season
'Tis the season to skip right over Halloween and Thanksgiving and start thinking about the winter holidays. The bad news is you'd probably like to savor at least three sips of your Pumpkin Spice Latte before someone starts talking about their plans for Elf on a Shelf this year. The good news is that a familiar toy retailer is back this year: Toys "R" Us. The retailer that went bankrupt and closed all of its stores in 2018 will be in every Macy's by October 15, and Macy's and Toys "R" Us are already getting ramped up for the holiday season with a little help from mascot Geoffrey. The partners released Geoffrey's 100 Hot Toys List.
My party of 2 spent $35 on lunch at Sci-Fi Dine-In in Disney World, and it was totally worth it
My group spent $35 eating at Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant in Hollywood Studios. We ordered onion rings and a turkey sandwich to share between the two of us, and both were good. Next time, I want to try the house-made candy bar, but the experience was good overall.
WDW News Today
New Mickey Mug by Coach Available at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Sip your morning coffee in this stylish new Mickey mug by Coach. We found it at Legends of Hollywood with the rest of the Coach collection in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Mickey Mug by Coach – $35...
8 things at Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park that you'd never see at Disney parks
Unlike largely secular Disney parks, religious Christian imagery is prominent at Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park in Tennessee.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Theme Parks & Disney Springs Closing Due to Hurricane Ian
Walt Disney World has announced that the theme parks and Disney Springs will be closing due to Hurricane Ian. The parks are scheduled to be closed on Wednesday and Thursday at this time, but the schedule is subject to change. Disney Springs will be closed on Wednesday with a decision to be made later regarding Thursday.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Resort Guests Asked to Shelter in Their Rooms at 9 PM This Evening Due to Hurricane Ian
In-room televisions at Walt Disney World resorts have begun showing a message urging guests to stay in their rooms beginning at 9 p.m. this evening ahead of Hurricane Ian. The notice reads, “At 9 p.m. tonight after you’ve eaten dinner, we strongly recommend that you shelter indoors and do not leave your building or room.”
Baby name expert predicts the most popular newborn name trends of 2023
Naming your baby is one of the biggest decisions you will make. Names can set a tone as a lifelong first impression. Sure, sometimes names are personal (think family names or places of origin), but oftentimes names are influenced by trends. Especially as many seem to shy away from the classics.
disneyfoodblog.com
ALERT! New Disney Holiday Decor Is Online Now!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We know, we know, Halloween is currently in full swing, but we can’t help but get excited when we see or hear about Disney holiday news. We just got an update on all the Holiday Kitchen food booths coming to the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays this year, along with all the entertainment we can expect. Let’s keep this Disney holiday announcement celebration rolling with a new holiday merchandise drop online!
moneysavingmom.com
Hot Deals at Hershey’s Candy!
Today only, Amazon is offering some hot deals on Hershey’s candy! Here are some deals you can get…. Get this KIT KAT Milk Chocolate Snack Size Wafer Candy Bars, 66 pieces for just $8.24 right now!. Get this Creamy Milk Chocolate Bar by Lily’s Sweets, 12 pack for just...
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Hollywood Studios: Barefoot Dreams Minnie and Mickey Robes!
Is Disney’s Hollywood Studios your favorite park at Disney World? We get it — especially if you happen to be a Star Wars or Toy Story fan. Or maybe you just love the old Hollywood vibe of the park and getting your socks scared off in the Tower of Terror. Maybe you’re like us and just love the food: who can resist a Ronto Wrap or a Carrot Cake Cookie? Whatever the case, things are always going on in Hollywood Studios, so let’s take a look at the latest!
disneytips.com
Video Look Inside a Disney Resort as Hurricane Ian Hits Florida
Earlier this week, Tropical Storm Ian became Hurricane Ian. While the path of the hurricane was uncertain for some time, it has now made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida as a Category 4… with winds nearing a Category 5 status. The impact of Hurricane Ian will likely...
WDW News Today
Meal Kits and Special Activities Now Available for Walt Disney World Resort Hotel Guests During Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian begins to bear down on Central Florida, Walt Disney World resort hotels have begun preparing special menus and activities for guests hunkering down. At Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge – Jambo House, menus for meal kits can be found by the refrigerated section in The Mara, though when we visited, the full menu was still being offered. Options include a boxed meal for breakfast for both adults and kids, while lunch and dinner offers a variety of sandwiches for $7.00 each, including roast beef and cheddar cheese, tuna salad, chicken salad, egg salad, ham and American cheese, as well as a vegetarian wrap. Each meal kit also comes with carrots, fresh fruit, potato chips, a chocolate chip cookie, and a bottle of Dasani water. For kids, there’s a ham and cheese and a peanut butter and jelly sandwich kit for $6.00 each.
