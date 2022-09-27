Read full article on original website
Related
Cause of Myles Garrett’s terrifying car accident revealed
Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett was involved in a very frightening car accident on Monday, and we now have some more details about what led to it. Garrett was driving with a female passenger after he left the Browns facility when he went off the right side of the road. Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said his 2021 Porsche flipped several times before coming to rest. Fortunately, Garrett and the passenger were not seriously injured.
Look: Bodycam Footage Emerges From Myles Garrett's Crash
Cleveland Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car crash on Monday afternoon. Bodycam footage from local police has since been released, giving an inside look at the post-crash site. The video showed first responders tending to Garrett and his female passenger in the grass on the...
Photos: Meet The Wife Of Legendary NFL Star Randy Moss
Randy Moss had some pretty cool family news this week. The legendary NFL wide receiver got to witness his son, Thaddeus Moss, trying out for the team he starred with. The New England Patriots had Moss' son in for a workout this week. Thaddeus Moss previously played for the Cincinnati...
NFL・
Look: NFL Coach's Girlfriend Shares Racy Swimsuit Photo
The Arizona Cardinals are off to a disappointing 1-2 start to the 2022 regular season. Kliff Kingsbury is frustrated by how slow his team is starting games this year. “That’s something we’ve got to figure out,” Kingsbury said in his press conference on Sunday. “It’s been slow starts in all three phases this week, unfortunately, but that’s got to be an emphasis to get started faster on offense, get in a groove and get moving so we can get into some of our tempo stuff. Coaches and players, we’ve got to figure that out this week.”
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: NFL World Reacts To Myles Garrett Punishment News
Myles Garrett was reportedly operating his vehicle at an "unsafe speed" at the time of his single-car crash on Monday. The Cleveland Browns pass rusher was going 65 mph in a 45-mph zone when he lost control of his 2021 Porshe and flipped off the side of the road. He's been issued a citation for "failure to control his motor vehicle" by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, per ESPN.
Look: Alabama Star Reveals Brutally Honest Message For Opponents
Alabama star Will Anderson might be the best defensive player in the country, and he has the attitude to back it up. When asked on Tuesday if he was "hateful" on the field, the 2021 Heisman candidate and projected 2023 NFL first round pick said he brings an edge with him on game days.
Browns star Myles Garrett is released from the hospital after escaping major injury when he flipped his Porsche 'several times trying to avoid an animal on the road'... but his status for Sunday's game vs. Atlanta is unclear
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been released from a Cleveland-area hospital after he was injured when he flipped his Porsche near the team’s practice facility in Berea, Ohio. The 26-year-old suffered non-life-threating injuries in the wreck. He and a female passenger were taken the hospital around 3pm on...
KIII TV3
Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett stopped six times for speeding prior to crash
CLEVELAND — While Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers investigate how Myles Garrett flipped his Porsche on a Medina County road earlier this week, court records show the Browns star has been stopped for speeding at least seven times since joining the team in 2017. Police and court records reviewed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Browns star Myles Garrett suffers sprained shoulder, strained biceps in car crash
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett suffered a sprained shoulder, strained biceps and minor cuts when he flipped his Porsche in a frightening single-car accident Monday. Garrett, who spent several hours being treated at a hospital, rolled his car on a rural road after practice. He...
Browns say Myles Garrett injured shoulder, bicep in crash; Availability for Sunday’s game unknown
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have provided an update after on of their top defensive players was injured in a crash earlier this week. Defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a rollover crash Monday as he attempted to swerve out of the way of an animal, according to WOIO, a CBS affiliate.
Troubling Details Emerge From Myles Garrett's Driving History
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a car accident earlier this week. Fortunately, he avoided any life-threatening injuries. According to multiple reports, Garrett's swerved to avoid an animal on the road. His car then flipped multiple times before coming to a stop. Garrett suffered a shoulder sprain,...
Report: Myles Garrett Makes His Thoughts On Playing This Weekend Clear
Earlier this week, Cleveland Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett was involved in a scary car accident. According to multiple reports, Garrett tried to avoid an animal in the road when he rolled his 2021 Porsche. Garrett and a female passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries in the accident. Earlier this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kevin Stefanski Reveals When Myles Garrett Will Return To Browns
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is very fortunate to escape Monday's single-car crash mostly unscathed. The All-Pro sack artist avoided any life-threatening injuries in a scary wreck that saw his 2021 Porsche totaled. On Wednesday, head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed when the team's star will return to Cleveland. Telling reporters,...
Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett issued citation for car accident; crash report provides new details
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report has provided new details on Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett's car accident in Medina County earlier this week. Additionally, OSHP announced that Garrett had been issued a citation for failure to control his motor vehicle, with unsafe speed for the type of roadway being traveled appearing to be a contributing factor in the crash.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
619K+
Followers
77K+
Post
348M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0