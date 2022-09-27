Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Fargo man booked for murder
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is booked in the Cass County Jail awaiting formal charges, but details on the case remain scarce. 30-year-old Joshua Brooks was booked into jail on Sept. 27 shortly before 6 p.m. Cass County Jail records show he is being held on a violation of failing to pay a fine on a previous charge, as well as two new charges of intentional murder and criminal conspiracy.
kvrr.com
Baby found unresponsive at Carrington daycare, dies at Fargo hospital
CARRINGTON, N.D. (KVRR) — A baby’s death is under investigation in Foster County. Carrington Ambulance and police responded to an in-home daycare for an unresponsive 5-month-old on Monday. A GoFundMe set up for the family identifies the baby as Reed Nelson. The baby was air flighted to Sanford...
kfgo.com
Alexandria police chief believes they know who made ‘swatting’ calls
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – Alexandria Police Chief Scott Kent said he believes the ‘swatting’ calls made to schools in Alexandria, Fergus Falls, and St. Paul last Wednesday came from a phone number IP address in Ethiopia. “We were able to capture the number that came in,” Kent...
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota couple finds home in old Hunter school building
HUNTER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The old school building in Hunter, North Dakota has worn well, considering it dates back to the early 1900′s. It was in 1997 Northern Cass opened its doors down the road on Highway 26, combining all the schools in the area. For three years, the school house sat empty.
lakesarearadio.net
Friend says Cancer Diagnosis Prompted Murder-Suicide of Couple near Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Friends of Steven and Stacy Stearns say the couple had both been diagnosed with terminal cancer before being found dead inside their Lake View Township home from a murder-suicide on Tuesday, Sept. 27. At 9:09 a.m. deputies from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office were called...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Bird Flu confirmed in Ransom County Turkey, Chicken flock
(Ransom County, ND) -- Bird flu has been confirmed in a Ransom County commercial turkey and chicken flock. The discovery will extend the suspension of poultry and bird events in Ransom and the adjoining counties of Barnes, Cass, and Richland. The counties were already under suspension after an August discovery in Cass County.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
NDSU Homecoming Week underway
(Fargo, ND) -- Homecoming week is underway at North Dakota State University. Events kicked off Monday with a pep fest and an ice cream social. The campus will showcase university history and welcome alumni and friends of the university as students, faculty, and staff join together to show school spirit.
fargoinc.com
Hyperbaric Healing: Allan Luistro, MD & Nathan Swenson, NRP, Healing with Hyperbarics of North Dakota
While the technology and research are sophisticated, the idea behind Healing with Hyberbarics of North Dakota is simple: every cell in the human body needs oxygen. They offer tailored hyperbaric oxygen treatments where patients breathe 100% oxygen while the atmospheric pressure is increased. The increased oxygen promotes healing in injuries and inflamed tissues.
lakesarearadio.net
Glander and Peterson, Candidates for Becker County Sheriff Participate in Candidate Forum in Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Becker County’s two candidates for Sheriff were able to engage with the community, Monday during the first of two candidate forums held by the Detroit Lakes Area League of Women Voters. Sheriff Todd Glander, who has been Sheriff in Becker County since 2015 is...
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo man is out $2,200 after vehicle break-in; Thief have given himself away
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A West Fargo man is out of thousands of dollars after he says his vehicle was broken into early Monday morning and the thief may have given himself away. Logan Matzke thought he was doing everything right to prevent his vehicle from being broken into...
valleynewslive.com
Former employee of Boulder Taphouse charged with property damage, arson
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Dilworth man is facing two felony charges for allegedly vandalizing a restaurant in Moorhead. Chad Mitchell Peterson is charged with first degree property damage and 2nd degree arson. Court documents say Moorhead Police officers were dispatched to Boulder Taphouse just before 8:30 a.m....
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
9-29-22 The Chris Berg Show
Dean Haugo - Moorhead High School Athletic Director 4:00. Karen Krenz - Mom's for Liberty (Williston Chairperson) 21:36. Shawn Wenko - Williston Economic Development 32:40. Faith, Freedom, Action. That's what The Chris Berg Show is all about. Chris believes we need to start influencing the hearts and minds of Americans...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Becker County investigation reveals homicide and suicide following discovery of two dead in Lakeview Township
(Lakeview Township, MN) -- The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office says a husband and wife were found dead in in Lakeview Township on Tuesday, and believes their deaths are related. The medical examiner's office says 45-year-old Steven Alton Stearns and 49-year-old Stacy Lynn Stearns were found in a home located...
valleynewslive.com
Deck fire evacuates West Fargo apartment building
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was an alarming late-night for people in a West Fargo apartment building when they evacuated as fire alarms went off. Around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, crews were called to the building in the 2900 block of Bluestem Dr. for a fire.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Community Organizer for Democratic NPL running for state representative in Fargo's District 10
(Fargo, ND) -- The New American Community Organizer for the North Dakota Democratic NPL is running for state representative in Fargo's District 10. "You know I came to Fargo when I didn't know much of English and went to school and in between I've worked in everything you can imagine. I worked in group homes taking care of our elders, I worked in schools with students who are at risk of dropping out," said Hamida Dakane.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Municipal Airport Authority gathering feedback on Hector International Expansion
(Fargo, ND) -- The Municipal Airport Authority in Fargo is gathering feedback on plans to expand the terminal at Hector International. A presentation was made Tuesday at noon and again at 6 p.m. at the Airport Authority boardroom. The open house was a an opportunity for people to learn the...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo school leaders consider consolidating 3 northside elementary schools
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE): The Fargo School Board Tuesday approved an updated facility plan, which includes the possibility of consolidating three elementary schools. The plan would combine Horace Mann, Roosevelt and Madison Elementary schools into a new building. Horace Mann and Roosevelt have shared the same campus...
fox9.com
Deputies: 2 people found dead in home near Detroit Lakes
LAKEVIEW TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man and woman were discovered dead early Tuesday morning inside a home outside Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, the sheriff's office reports. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says it responded shortly after 9 a.m. to a 911 call requesting law enforcement help at a residence on County Highway 6, just west of West Lake Drive.
KNOX News Radio
Moorhead man pleads guilty to felon possessing firearm
A Moorhead man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of illegally possessing a firearm. The U-S Attorney’s Office says 37-year-old Martin Torres Jr. was arrested March 13 by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office after trying to flee a traffic stop and resisting arrest. After his arrest, officers...
