Fargo, ND

valleynewslive.com

Fargo man booked for murder

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is booked in the Cass County Jail awaiting formal charges, but details on the case remain scarce. 30-year-old Joshua Brooks was booked into jail on Sept. 27 shortly before 6 p.m. Cass County Jail records show he is being held on a violation of failing to pay a fine on a previous charge, as well as two new charges of intentional murder and criminal conspiracy.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

North Dakota couple finds home in old Hunter school building

HUNTER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The old school building in Hunter, North Dakota has worn well, considering it dates back to the early 1900′s. It was in 1997 Northern Cass opened its doors down the road on Highway 26, combining all the schools in the area. For three years, the school house sat empty.
HUNTER, ND
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Bird Flu confirmed in Ransom County Turkey, Chicken flock

(Ransom County, ND) -- Bird flu has been confirmed in a Ransom County commercial turkey and chicken flock. The discovery will extend the suspension of poultry and bird events in Ransom and the adjoining counties of Barnes, Cass, and Richland. The counties were already under suspension after an August discovery in Cass County.
RANSOM COUNTY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

NDSU Homecoming Week underway

(Fargo, ND) -- Homecoming week is underway at North Dakota State University. Events kicked off Monday with a pep fest and an ice cream social. The campus will showcase university history and welcome alumni and friends of the university as students, faculty, and staff join together to show school spirit.
FARGO, ND
fargoinc.com

Hyperbaric Healing: Allan Luistro, MD & Nathan Swenson, NRP, Healing with Hyperbarics of North Dakota

While the technology and research are sophisticated, the idea behind Healing with Hyberbarics of North Dakota is simple: every cell in the human body needs oxygen. They offer tailored hyperbaric oxygen treatments where patients breathe 100% oxygen while the atmospheric pressure is increased. The increased oxygen promotes healing in injuries and inflamed tissues.
FARGO, ND
Jesus
valleynewslive.com

Former employee of Boulder Taphouse charged with property damage, arson

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Dilworth man is facing two felony charges for allegedly vandalizing a restaurant in Moorhead. Chad Mitchell Peterson is charged with first degree property damage and 2nd degree arson. Court documents say Moorhead Police officers were dispatched to Boulder Taphouse just before 8:30 a.m....
MOORHEAD, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

9-29-22 The Chris Berg Show

Dean Haugo - Moorhead High School Athletic Director 4:00. Karen Krenz - Mom's for Liberty (Williston Chairperson) 21:36. Shawn Wenko - Williston Economic Development 32:40. Faith, Freedom, Action. That's what The Chris Berg Show is all about. Chris believes we need to start influencing the hearts and minds of Americans...
MOORHEAD, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 people and 2 dogs found dead inside northern Minnesota home

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. – A woman, man and two dogs were found dead inside a northern Minnesota residence Tuesday morning.Deputies from the Becker County Sheriff's Office made the tragic discovery inside the home in Lakeview Township.The sheriff's office says this appears to be an "isolated event," and the names of the victims are being withheld as the investigation continues. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Deck fire evacuates West Fargo apartment building

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was an alarming late-night for people in a West Fargo apartment building when they evacuated as fire alarms went off. Around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, crews were called to the building in the 2900 block of Bluestem Dr. for a fire.
WEST FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Community Organizer for Democratic NPL running for state representative in Fargo's District 10

(Fargo, ND) -- The New American Community Organizer for the North Dakota Democratic NPL is running for state representative in Fargo's District 10. "You know I came to Fargo when I didn't know much of English and went to school and in between I've worked in everything you can imagine. I worked in group homes taking care of our elders, I worked in schools with students who are at risk of dropping out," said Hamida Dakane.
FARGO, ND
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
valleynewslive.com

Fargo school leaders consider consolidating 3 northside elementary schools

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE): The Fargo School Board Tuesday approved an updated facility plan, which includes the possibility of consolidating three elementary schools. The plan would combine Horace Mann, Roosevelt and Madison Elementary schools into a new building. Horace Mann and Roosevelt have shared the same campus...
FARGO, ND
fox9.com

Deputies: 2 people found dead in home near Detroit Lakes

LAKEVIEW TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man and woman were discovered dead early Tuesday morning inside a home outside Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, the sheriff's office reports. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says it responded shortly after 9 a.m. to a 911 call requesting law enforcement help at a residence on County Highway 6, just west of West Lake Drive.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
KNOX News Radio

Moorhead man pleads guilty to felon possessing firearm

A Moorhead man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of illegally possessing a firearm. The U-S Attorney’s Office says 37-year-old Martin Torres Jr. was arrested March 13 by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office after trying to flee a traffic stop and resisting arrest. After his arrest, officers...
MOORHEAD, MN

