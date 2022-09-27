Read full article on original website
karl@childers
3d ago
Really? Why focus on killing a baby’s vs trying to prevent pregnancy? Oh ya liberals have an agenda called communism
Reply(9)
6
Mike Britton
3d ago
abortion is the lowest issue on the list more concerned about the economy, inflation, crime, the border and the politicized justice system let's get real here if we don't fix the real issues the abortion thing won't save our country really find it hard to believe America is this lost
Reply
2
true American
3d ago
Evil fuels evil.abortion is Murder I got news for you we have ALOT more serious issues The Econmy, open Borders and drugs coming in from open borders. Highest inflation in 40 hrs. These issues affect EVERYONE ALL CAUSED BY DEMS
Reply
2
AG Mark Brnovich, Gov. Doug Ducey at odds over Arizona abortion restrictions
PHOENIX – Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Gov. Doug Ducey are at odds over how restrictive the state’s abortion laws should be. Brnovich’s office has been in court defending a near-total abortion ban that originated in 1864 (Section 13-3603 of the Arizona Revised Statues) and was successful in getting a judge to lift an injunction against the law last week.
Washington Examiner
Arizona secretary of state under fire for handling of anti-school choice petition
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) deflected criticism Wednesday that her office was slow-walking a signature verification process for a petition seeking a ballot referendum on the state's new school choice program. At issue is a petition from the political action committee Save Our Schools Arizona that sought to...
"Cowards": Advocates, Democratic lawmakers vow action after reinstatement of territorial-era abortion ban in Arizona
A protester holds a sign during a demonstration outside the U.S. Supreme Court following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June.Ted Eytan/Flickr. (Tucson, Ariz.) — Reaction continues to pour in from reproductive rights advocates and state lawmakers following a Pima County Superior Court decision lifting an injunction on Arizona's previously unenforceable 1864 abortion ban.
Differences between Arizona Governor Candidates on the Border Issue Became Clear in a Recent Telecast
Border Wall Shipping Containers - Governor Ducey Twitter page. On Sept. 26, the two Arizona governor candidates became clear in stark contrast as a result of a recent interview conducted by Mike Broomhead, a popular radio personality.
AZFamily
Dozens rally in Phoenix to push signature verification on school voucher measure
Debate gets heated between Arizona attorney general candidates over election abortion. Arizona attorney general candidates squared off in a heated debate where they battled over abortion and election integrity. California passes over a dozen laws protecting abortion patients and providers. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Right next door in California,...
AZFamily
New California laws to impact Arizona women seeking abortions
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The heated debate over abortion varies from state to state. Arizona is one of 13 states that currently bans most abortions. But right next door in California, an effort is underway to help women in states that restrict abortion-related services. California just passed more than a dozen new abortion laws designed to protect patients and providers.
New AZ poll: Voters lean Republican but Kelly still leads Masters
U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly holds a double-digit lead over his Republican challenger, venture capitalist Blake Masters, in a poll released Wednesday by Marist College. The poll of 1,260 registered Arizona voters found that Kelly, a Democrat, is favored by 51% of respondents to only 41% who said they plan to vote for Masters. Among those […] The post New AZ poll: Voters lean Republican but Kelly still leads Masters appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Washington Examiner
Arizona proves we don't need to fear the teachers unions
“They wrote a bill that benefits all students,” said Beth Lewis, head of Save Our Schools Arizona, after Arizona legislators expanded the state’s education savings account program this year. However, she didn’t mean that as a compliment. Lewis’s organization has been fighting to stop Arizona’s education savings...
KTAR.com
Arizona Senate leader pushes Hobbs to reject referendum blocking school voucher expansion
PHOENIX – Arizona Senate President Karen Fann is pushing Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to quickly reject the ballot initiative effort that’s keeping the state’s massive school voucher expansion from going into effect. “We recognize statute allows you up to 20 business days to verify signatures, but...
A year after Arizona's audit of the 2020 election, questions linger
It's been one year since the team behind the so-called audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County presented its largely debunked findings in the state Senate. Flashback: Senate President Karen Fann ordered a review of the election in response to baseless but widespread allegations that it was rigged against Donald Trump.
KTAR.com
Prop 209 would make changes to Arizona’s debt collection rules
PHOENIX — This November, 10 statewide ballot initiatives will be up for vote by Arizonans. One is Proposition 209, the Predatory Debt Collection Protection Act. Supporters of Prop 209 tout it as a way to give people in debt some more breathing room. Opponents believe it will actually hurt those it aims to help by making them less likely to be approved for loans.
12news.com
'People were lied to about what they were signing': School voucher supporters allege unethical tactics in petition drive
ARIZONA, USA — Supporters of Arizona’s new universal school voucher law are urging Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to declare the petition drive unsuccessful. Dozens of activists held a rally at the Arizona State Capitol on Wednesday. Gov. Doug Ducey joined them to show his support. “We are...
Why voters aren’t as polarized as they seem
In Arizona, voters say they’re flustered with the narrative of the state being polarized and divided. Recent polls show voters want candidates who are willing to compromise.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizonans Flood Maricopa County Recorder with Requests for ‘Cast Vote Records’ from 2020 Election
Election officials around the country, including the Maricopa County Recorder, saw a flurry of public records requests at the end of August asking for the “cast vote record” (CVR) from the 2020 presidential election. The requests came after My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, who is actively investigating election discrepancies in 2020, urged attendees at his Moment of Truth Summit in August to request them. The CVR reveals the type of ballot used by each voter and how they cast their votes, without exposing their identity.
kyma.com
Gov Ducey proclaims October 20 “Great Arizona ShakeOut Day”
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Because Arizona is prone to earthquakes, Gov. Doug Ducey declares October 20 as "Great Arizona ShakeOut Day." Correspondingly, this is to prepare for ground shaking that accompanies moderate-to-large magnitude earthquakes. So far, registration for Great Arizona Shakeout has topped 61,000; the goal is to register...
12news.com
Maricopa County Attorney candidates respond to Friday's abortion ruling
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. An Arizona judge last week ruled that prosecutors could enforce a 158-year-old near-total abortion ban. On Tuesday, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell laid out her position on how she plans to move forward as the county's top prosecutor.
kjzz.org
Pollsters say Arizona politicians should pay attention to voters over 50 years old
Political candidates might want to pay closer attention to voters 50-plus this election season. That’s because this group will be the decision makers, according to a new poll that was commissioned by AARP. Older Arizonans will have a big say in the upcoming election. That’s because they’re motivated, and...
ABC 15 News
Why an Arizona desalination plant has been idle for 30 years
Completed in 1992, the plant is owned and operated by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation with the capacity to filter 73 million gallons of water per day. It's only been used twice. To understand why you have to go back to 1944. In February of that year, the U.S. and...
Washington Examiner
Efforts to block Arizona's school choice expansion are failing
The effort to block a massive expansion of education choice in Arizona appears to be running out of steam. Beth Lewis, executive director of the anti-school choice group Save Our Schools Arizona put on her best game face Friday afternoon as she announced that her group has gathered enough signatures to put the recent expansion of Arizona’s Empowerment Scholarship Account program on the ballot for voters to decide.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake’s First TV Ad of the General Election Sheds Light on Her Background
Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake shed light on her upbringing and why she supports Arizona in a new TV ad launched Tuesday entitled “Origin Story.”. “While the media and the establishment have spent millions of dollars lying about Kari Lake with fake news reports and headlines, Kari has spent the past year bypassing the corporate media and successfully delivering her message directly to the people of Arizona. That’s what she’ll continue to do in the final weeks of this campaign,” said Lake’s Communications Director Ross Trumble in a press release.
