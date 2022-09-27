ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Chattanooga, TN
Government
City
Chattanooga, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Chattanooga, TN
Sports
WTVCFOX

1 dead after crash in Cleveland Thursday, police say

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — One person is dead after a crash in Cleveland Thursday, police say. Cleveland Police officers responded to the crash on the 3800 block of Georgetown Road involving a red Kia Soul and a dump truck. The driver of the Kia Soul was dead when officers...
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVCFOX

34-year-old man shot in Chattanooga Wednesday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was shot Wednesday morning in Chattanooga, police confirm. We're working to learn more details. The shooting happened at about 7 a.m. on the 500 block of East 11th Street. A Chattanooga Police release says officers arrived to find a 34-year-old man shot in the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Marathon#Olympic Trials#In The Running#Usa Track Field#Usatf
WTVCFOX

THP investigating crash in Rhea County Thursday

RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol says their investigating a crash that happened in Rhea County Thursday. It was closed at the time of the crash. Both THP and the Rhea County Sheriff's Office are investigating. We are working to learn more details. This is a developing...
RHEA COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce

District 14 Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband, Perry Greene, filed for divorce in Floyd County Superior Court on Wednesday saying that the marriage is “irretrievably broken," the Rome News-Tribune reports. He motioned to have the divorce filed under seal. “The petitioner shows that he expects there will be...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
WTVCFOX

Correction officers in Hamilton County getting a raise

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Corrections officers in Hamilton County will soon be getting a raise. That's according to Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp and Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett. At their Wednesday meeting, Wamp and Garrett told Hamilton County Commissioners that the Sheriff Office will freeze about 55 open positions...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

STARS program combatting social issues in Hamilton Co. Schools

STARS is a school-based program dedicated to addressing social issues and supports other training programs in Hamilton County. STARS stands for Students Taking A Right Stand. Though the level of services and name have changed since its beginning in 1981, STARS has been consistent in adapting to the needs of the community and supporting the process of aiding students in the decision-making process. "The program truly enables our students to thrive for academic success," said Hamilton County Schools Stars Program spokesperson Karen Glenn.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy