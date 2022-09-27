Read full article on original website
Related
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga quilt shop owner and Florida native helping those affected by Hurricane Ian
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga quilt shop owner and Florida native is giving a helping hand to those affected by Hurricane Ian. Stacy Slockbower, Owner, of Pins & Needles Quilt Shop, is from Cape Coral, Florida. Over the years she has used her local business as a platform to...
WTVCFOX
Mom: Hamilton Co. cheerleaders who made All County Team excluded from Rhea Co. homecoming
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Rhea County is getting ready for Friday night’s homecoming, and 4 middle school cheerleaders from Hamilton County made the cut to cheer at the homecoming game. However, their parents say they are being forced to put down their Pom-pom’s last minute. Michelle Pope's...
WTVCFOX
Utility truck workers gather at Hamilton Place, prepping to go to Florida for Hurricane
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Dozens of utility trucks were parked outside the Aloft Hotel at Hamilton Place Mall Tuesday. We spoke to the drivers who say they’re heading to the Tampa area in preparation for Hurricane Ian. One of the workers tells us that he just got back...
WTVCFOX
Hamilton County Mayor Wamp wades into Chattanooga Pride week controversy
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Newly-elected Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp says his office has been "inundated from both sides" by constituents weighing in on a recent controversy over Chattanooga Pride week events. We told you Monday that a right-wing blogger tweeted video of the weekend events in the Scenic...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVCFOX
Erlanger, Chattanooga businesses sending relief to Florida for Hurricane Ian
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — For the sixth year in a row, an Erlanger LIFEFORCE ambulance and seven crew members have been deployed to assist in relief efforts. This time they'll be assisting during Hurricane Ian. Select businesses also tell us they're sending aid. Life Force 5, along with paramedics, flight...
WTVCFOX
After Chattanooga pride event video controversy, community members on both sides speak up
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Following controversy over a video showing children at a pride event in Chattanooga, both those for and against the event let their voices be heard at the city council meeting Tuesday night. The now-viral video showing children attending some events during Chattanooga's Pride Week has stirred...
WTVCFOX
1 dead after crash in Cleveland Thursday, police say
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — One person is dead after a crash in Cleveland Thursday, police say. Cleveland Police officers responded to the crash on the 3800 block of Georgetown Road involving a red Kia Soul and a dump truck. The driver of the Kia Soul was dead when officers...
WTVCFOX
34-year-old man shot in Chattanooga Wednesday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was shot Wednesday morning in Chattanooga, police confirm. We're working to learn more details. The shooting happened at about 7 a.m. on the 500 block of East 11th Street. A Chattanooga Police release says officers arrived to find a 34-year-old man shot in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVCFOX
Graduation rates improved in many Tennessee school districts in our viewing area
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — For many local school districts, you might say it's a reason to say 'con-graduations.'. The Tennessee Department of Education (TNDOE) released its data for the 2021-22 school year this week. The numbers show Hamilton County School's graduation rate increased by 3.2% over the previous year. Hixson...
WTVCFOX
THP investigating crash in Rhea County Thursday
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol says their investigating a crash that happened in Rhea County Thursday. It was closed at the time of the crash. Both THP and the Rhea County Sheriff's Office are investigating. We are working to learn more details. This is a developing...
WTVCFOX
Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce
District 14 Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband, Perry Greene, filed for divorce in Floyd County Superior Court on Wednesday saying that the marriage is “irretrievably broken," the Rome News-Tribune reports. He motioned to have the divorce filed under seal. “The petitioner shows that he expects there will be...
WTVCFOX
Past allegations against Hamilton County deputy raise questions about him being an SRO
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Previous allegations against Hamilton County deputy Tyler McRae and a viral video of him arresting and East Ridge High School student has some questioning how he became an SRO in the first place. In this viral video you see SRO McRae take down 18-year-old Tauris Sledge...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVCFOX
Grand jury indicts Cleveland firefighter for aggravated burglary, invasion of privacy
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A Bradley County Grand Jury has indicted a Cleveland firefighter. The grand jury charged 27-year-old Logan Darby Helton with aggravated burglary, criminal trespass and unlawful photographing in violation of privacy. The indictment says on July 8th Helton "did unlawfully enter the habitation of [a woman] without...
WTVCFOX
Correction officers in Hamilton County getting a raise
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Corrections officers in Hamilton County will soon be getting a raise. That's according to Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp and Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett. At their Wednesday meeting, Wamp and Garrett told Hamilton County Commissioners that the Sheriff Office will freeze about 55 open positions...
WTVCFOX
No long-term fix for Summerville's water system crisis, city officials tell residents
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — Residents of Summerville, Georgia did not like what they heard from city and Georgia transportation officials on Wednesday. The city has been struggling to get back on its feet after yet another water system crisis hit the town earlier this month. Flooding caused the city water...
WTVCFOX
STARS program combatting social issues in Hamilton Co. Schools
STARS is a school-based program dedicated to addressing social issues and supports other training programs in Hamilton County. STARS stands for Students Taking A Right Stand. Though the level of services and name have changed since its beginning in 1981, STARS has been consistent in adapting to the needs of the community and supporting the process of aiding students in the decision-making process. "The program truly enables our students to thrive for academic success," said Hamilton County Schools Stars Program spokesperson Karen Glenn.
Comments / 0