STARS is a school-based program dedicated to addressing social issues and supports other training programs in Hamilton County. STARS stands for Students Taking A Right Stand. Though the level of services and name have changed since its beginning in 1981, STARS has been consistent in adapting to the needs of the community and supporting the process of aiding students in the decision-making process. "The program truly enables our students to thrive for academic success," said Hamilton County Schools Stars Program spokesperson Karen Glenn.

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO