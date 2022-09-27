Read full article on original website
The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Celebrating the Big 50!Deborah Archuleta-MorenoAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado MallDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Details Have Been Released in a Deadly August Police ShootingDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
BCSO Deputies Fatally Shot a Man in Southwest AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Nate Bargatzo Is Bringing His Relatable Comedy in Albuquerque, New MexicoDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Lobo men’s basketball plans to be physical in Richard Pitino’s second year
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo men’s basketball has something they lacked last season. They have size and will not be hesitant to be aggressive on the backboard in the 2022-23 season. “We’re bigger. We’re stronger. We want to make this a blood bath, within the rules of the game,” said UNM second year head coach Richard Pitino. […]
Former Volcano Vista star Natalia Chavez inks NIL deal with national brand
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Before Natalia Chavez has played a single minute of Lobo basketball, she has already earned a NIL deal from a national brand. The former Volcano Vista standout is part of the Degree Breaking Limits team that aims to inspire people to push beyond their limits. “I just help share my story as […]
Albuquerque Isotopes remove iconic centerfield hill
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Demolition of the iconic centerfield hill at Isotopes Park got underway Thursday morning. The hill is being removed at the request of Major League Baseball and the Colorado Rockies. The centerfield hill has been a part of Isotopes Park since it opened in 2003 and has provided a unique challenge to outfielders. One […]
Wu-Tang Clan plays chess at Albuquerque community center
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Members of the Wu-Tang Clan stopped at an Albuquerque community center to play chess. The group had the day off from touring and stopped by the Jack Candelaria Community Center to play chess. The kids who participated were part of an after-school program. “Wu-tang, chess has always been one of the highlights […]
Giovanni’s Pizzeria plans to reopen in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A month after the murder of the owner of Giovanni’s, the pizzeria on San Pedro near Kathryn, could be reopening soon. Flowers and handwritten letters from people expressing their condolences for Rosario Zito and their love for Giovanni’s still adorn the restaurant. Now there is talks of a possible reopening next month. “Giovanni’s been […]
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico September 30 – October 6
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 30 – Oct. 6 around New Mexico. Sept. 30 – The Show at the Box Performance Space – The Show is the longest-running comedy improv show in Albuquerque, having performed for over ten years and still going strong! It’s performed every Friday and Saturday night at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $12.
Jaywalkers pose danger along ART lane by the University of New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An ART bus lane by UNM at Central and Columbia has several people jaywalking nonstop. On Wednesday, a pedestrian was hit after not looking both ways. Several people who walk the area say they don’t realize the buses travel both east and westbound on the same lane from each direction. In a one-hour […]
50th Balloon Fiesta kicks off with special event
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday Morning, before crowds take to the fields on Saturday, October 1, Balloon Fiesta will hold a 50th anniversary special event at Coronado Center in Albuquerque. That’s where relatives and representatives of Fiesta’s 13 founding pilots are expected to place part in a reenactment of the original Balloon Fiesta flight. Back in 1972 […]
BLM to thin brush in central and western New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bureau of Land Management will be treating thousands of acres of brush in Central and Western New Mexico next week. The thinning treatments will take place on 7,000 acres of native Sagebrush and Juniper trees in McKinely, Cibola, and Socorro counties. It’s all happening on October 5. A low-flying aircraft will drop […]
Heavy police presence at related scenes in two Rio Rancho neighborhoods
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a heavy police presence in Rio Rancho in two separate neighborhoods. There was a concentration of officers and tactical vehicles on Borealis Ave. just northwest of Southern and Unser. Police were also on scene in a neighborhood on the east side of Unser on Stallion Rd. The Rio Rancho […]
Santa Fe Indian Market coming to Albuquerque for 100th anniversary
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The 100th annual Indian Market will be taking place in Albuquerque for the first time in the event’s history. Normally the market sets up shop in Santa Fe. The restored area by Lomas and Broadway, by the historic Southwestern Brewery and Ice Co. building, will host the event this year“We live in the […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless concerns, Alarming CYFD report, Mountain storms, Roads needing repair, Glamping experience
Wednesday’s Top Stories Socorro family files lawsuit after son dies doing TikTok challenge Suspect in deadly Lotaburger shooting charged in four armed robberies Former Volcano Vista star Natalia Chavez inks NIL deal with national brand Fact Check: Mark Ronchetti’s ad on fentanyl and released prisoners KRQE En Español: Martes 27 de Septiembre 2022 Multiple Clovis […]
krtnradio.com
In Loving Memory of Derek Joseph Duran
Derek was born on February 2, 1994, to Melissa and Albert Duran in Raton, New Mexico. Derek grew up in the Springer community. He liked to fish, hunt, and played sports for SHS. He graduated from Springer High School in May of 2012. He went on to study Forestry at Western New Mexico University then moved to Albuquerque from Silver City in 2017. In 2014, Derek graduated from the Army National Guard basic training, eventually serving eight years in the National Guard, and went on to complete deployment in Djibouti, Africa from September 2019 to August 2020. Derek was employed as a Security Officer for the Albuquerque Airport since 2018.
APD: 1 person found dead in southwest Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide in southwest Albuquerque. Police say they were called around 4:00 a.m. Thursday to the 600 block of Bataan Dr. SW for reports of a shooting. Officials say officers arrived on scene and found a person dead at the scene. APD says their homicide unit […]
KOAT 7
Expect to pay more at Balloon Fiesta due to inflation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, organizers and vendors said families should expect to pay more. From the spectacular views to the mouth-watering food, Balloon Fiesta is part of New Mexican culture. But making memories with your family will be more...
KRQE News 13
San Felipe Santero Market held in Old Town
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The San Felipe Santero Market at Old Town has been in existence for about 18 years and it’s back this weekend. San Felipe’s Santero Market celebrates the unique cultural folk art of New Mexico and Southern Colorado. A santero it’s someone who creates...
rrobserver.com
RRPD Arrest Records: August 16-18
Kristen Johnson, 40, Peralta, was cited for shoplifting ($250 Or Less), concealing identity, and tampering with evidence near Crestview Dr. and NM 528. Ronald Asay, 32, Chaparral, was arrested for assault (unlawful acts, threats or conduct)(household member) near NM 528. Christopher Montoya, 33, Peralta, had a felony warrant for arrest...
KRQE News 13
APS: Albuquerque High School shelter in place lifted
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The shelter in place announced by Albuquerque Public Schools due to police activity has been lifted. They say police searched the school and did not find a threat. APS says there is no bus service. Families picking up students are asked to enter the campus...
Albuquerque Community Safety team easing APD’s load on 911 calls
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department receives 1.1 million calls to 911 and 242-COPS a year. But 3% of those calls are being answered by a different entity, Albuquerque Community Safety. According to new data, ACS has taken more than 9,000 911 calls from APD since the team was created one year ago, with […]
29 unclaimed veterans buried at Santa Fe National Cemetery
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – 29 unclaimed veterans were buried Thursday during the annual Forgotten Heroes funeral. The cremated remains were buried at the Santa Fe National Cemetery during a military funeral with honors. The ceremony is an effort to ensure no veteran is alone at the end of their life. “I know that the name […]
