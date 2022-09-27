ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

WHSV

JMU Football Opponent Report: Texas State

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison is getting ready to host Texas State. The Dukes and Bobcats are scheduled to meet for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium. It will mark the first-ever meeting between the two squads. JMU Football Opponent Report - Texas State. 2022 Record: 2-2...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Dukes maintain “high standards” in preparation for Texas State

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison football is coming off a historic win over App State during its Sun Belt debut. This victory helped the Dukes earn votes in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches’ Poll for the first time in school history. JMU also received votes in the Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll for the first time since 2010, when the Dukes defeated Virginia Tech.
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

Sold out Family Weekend game adds to ticket sale upswing

It took all of about 10 minutes for students to get tickets for JMU football against Texas State. After that, JMU Athletics announced the game was sold out. The quick sellout can be attributed to Family Weekend, one of the Dukes’ most popular games each season. This season, the ticketing department was coordinating with Athletics to announce a sellout even before student tickets were available.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Eastern Mennonite School’s boys soccer team plays 1,000th game

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday, the Eastern Mennonite School’s boys varsity soccer team played its 1,000th game in a home matchup with New Covenant Schools. 999 flags lined the field, representing the number of wins (blue), losses (gray), and draws (yellow) over the years since the programs start in 1967. School officials said those flags meant more than that.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Bridgewater football prepares to open ODAC play this weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater football will be looking to continue an unbeaten streak when the Eagles open ODAC play on Saturday. Bridgewater will host conference rival Hampden-Sydney, a team that is 1-2 this season but has racked up 145 points over its first three games. Bridgewater head coach Scott Lemn describes the Tigers offense as “explosive and dangerous.”
BRIDGEWATER, VA
WHSV

The first fall foliage report for 2022

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Fall is here and it’s time to start talking about the fall foliage. You’ve probably already noticed there are some trees that area already starting to change. With a partial drought this summer, some trees are stressed and some of the early turning trees...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Elkton man looks to address Kudzu infestation along Route 33

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - An Elkton man is taking action after learning about an infestation of an invasive plant in the town. Kudzu is a vine that is native to Asia and continues to spread year after year. The plant has spread throughout the Southeastern United States and has been spreading along Route 33 in Elkton.
ELKTON, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg school board chooses Thomas Domonoske to fill vacant seat

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One seat on the Harrisonburg school board has been vacant after board chair Nick Swayne resigned from the position to pursue other opportunities out of state. After considering several candidates, the Harrisonburg school board voted Tuesday night to have Thomas Domonoske step into the role. Domonoske...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Valley farmers prepare for weekend rains

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Local farmers are amongst those preparing for the effects of Hurricane Ian in the Valley this weekend. While some are concerned about the winds, Lee Hartman, a winemaker at Bluestone Vineyard, is worried about how the excessive rain will impact the grapes, so he and his crew spent Wednesday and Thursday picking as many as possible.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro: South River Greenway extension to North Park complete

The newest section of the South River Greenway in Waynesboro is now open. Waynesboro Parks and Recreation will dedicate the extension on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 5:30 p.m. at the North Park shelter, according to a video post on Facebook. North Park is located at 800 Bridge Ave. in Waynesboro.
WAYNESBORO, VA
rchsprowler.com

My Quest for the Best Pizza in Lexington

Throughout my seven years of living in Lexington, I have eaten plenty of pizza. Some have been great, some have been awful, and most have been somewhere in between great and awful. Today, I will be giving my thoughts on the different pizza that Lexington offers. I’ll start off with...
LEXINGTON, VA
ourdavie.com

Making apple butter with the Mennonites

Have car – will travel – recently navigating hairpin curves down into a mountain valley near Stuarts Draft, Va., for what turned out to be a cultural immersion weekend. My friend, Pete, extended a personal invitation to the Mennonite apple butter boiling. The event delivered all promised – an incredible experience from beginning to end.
STUARTS DRAFT, VA
WHSV

Hershey celebrates 40 years in Stuarts Draft by launching scholarship program

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - This week, The Hershey Company is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its manufacturing facility in Stuarts Draft. Built in 1982 with 150 people, the facility has grown to become the second-highest producing plant in Hershey’s North American network, with over 1,500 employees and the capability to produce more than 400 million pounds of production each year.
STUARTS DRAFT, VA

