It took all of about 10 minutes for students to get tickets for JMU football against Texas State. After that, JMU Athletics announced the game was sold out. The quick sellout can be attributed to Family Weekend, one of the Dukes’ most popular games each season. This season, the ticketing department was coordinating with Athletics to announce a sellout even before student tickets were available.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO