FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WHSV
JMU Football Opponent Report: Texas State
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison is getting ready to host Texas State. The Dukes and Bobcats are scheduled to meet for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium. It will mark the first-ever meeting between the two squads. JMU Football Opponent Report - Texas State. 2022 Record: 2-2...
Tony Bennett in 'Tier 1' of The Athletic's College Basketball Coaches
The Athletic included UVA's Tony Bennett as one of the top eight coaches in college basketball
WHSV
Dukes maintain “high standards” in preparation for Texas State
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison football is coming off a historic win over App State during its Sun Belt debut. This victory helped the Dukes earn votes in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches’ Poll for the first time in school history. JMU also received votes in the Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll for the first time since 2010, when the Dukes defeated Virginia Tech.
breezejmu.org
Sold out Family Weekend game adds to ticket sale upswing
It took all of about 10 minutes for students to get tickets for JMU football against Texas State. After that, JMU Athletics announced the game was sold out. The quick sellout can be attributed to Family Weekend, one of the Dukes’ most popular games each season. This season, the ticketing department was coordinating with Athletics to announce a sellout even before student tickets were available.
WHSV
Eastern Mennonite School’s boys soccer team plays 1,000th game
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday, the Eastern Mennonite School’s boys varsity soccer team played its 1,000th game in a home matchup with New Covenant Schools. 999 flags lined the field, representing the number of wins (blue), losses (gray), and draws (yellow) over the years since the programs start in 1967. School officials said those flags meant more than that.
WHSV
Bridgewater football prepares to open ODAC play this weekend
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater football will be looking to continue an unbeaten streak when the Eagles open ODAC play on Saturday. Bridgewater will host conference rival Hampden-Sydney, a team that is 1-2 this season but has racked up 145 points over its first three games. Bridgewater head coach Scott Lemn describes the Tigers offense as “explosive and dangerous.”
WHSV
The first fall foliage report for 2022
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Fall is here and it’s time to start talking about the fall foliage. You’ve probably already noticed there are some trees that area already starting to change. With a partial drought this summer, some trees are stressed and some of the early turning trees...
WHSV
Elkton man looks to address Kudzu infestation along Route 33
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - An Elkton man is taking action after learning about an infestation of an invasive plant in the town. Kudzu is a vine that is native to Asia and continues to spread year after year. The plant has spread throughout the Southeastern United States and has been spreading along Route 33 in Elkton.
NBC 29 News
The Cleopatra Project informs Charlottesville and beyond about the poisonous and venomous wildlife in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Student Health and Wellness Center is bringing art and science together through its new exhibit, The Cleopatra Project. The exhibition is focused on providing information about the poisonous and venomous animals found in Virginia. “We have seen many accidents in the world. people will...
WHSV
Shenandoah Green’s third annual Climate March happening Friday
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Organizers are getting ready to rally for the third annual Shenandoah Green Climate March on Friday, Sept. 30. The route starts at Mary Baldwin University, heads down Frederick Street, turns at Lewis Street, and ends at Sunset Pavilion. Shenandoah Green’s founding president thinks changing the world...
WHSV
Ahead of Ian’s remnants, Valley orchard looking for volunteer harvesters
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -- The owners of Showalter’s Orchard and Greenhouse in Timberville are hoping volunteers will help save as much of their crop as possible ahead of Tropical Storm Ian’s impact in Virginia. The Rockingham County orchard is looking for people to spend time picking apples...
WHSV
Harrisonburg travel agency seeing increase in advanced bookings, fall and winter trips
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A travel agency in the Valley says rising prices are not decreasing interest in travel or the amount of bookings. According to ustravel.org, prices for airfare increased by about 33% between August 2021 and August of this year. Transportation prices as a whole rose 28%. Staff...
WHSV
After announcing retirement, Oskar Scheikl reflects on time at Rockingham Co. schools
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - At Monday night’s Rockingham County School Board meeting, superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl announced he would be retiring at the end of the school year. Scheikl has been in the Rockingham County school system for 27 years. He started as a student teacher at Broadway...
WHSV
Harrisonburg school board chooses Thomas Domonoske to fill vacant seat
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One seat on the Harrisonburg school board has been vacant after board chair Nick Swayne resigned from the position to pursue other opportunities out of state. After considering several candidates, the Harrisonburg school board voted Tuesday night to have Thomas Domonoske step into the role. Domonoske...
WHSV
Valley farmers prepare for weekend rains
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Local farmers are amongst those preparing for the effects of Hurricane Ian in the Valley this weekend. While some are concerned about the winds, Lee Hartman, a winemaker at Bluestone Vineyard, is worried about how the excessive rain will impact the grapes, so he and his crew spent Wednesday and Thursday picking as many as possible.
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: South River Greenway extension to North Park complete
The newest section of the South River Greenway in Waynesboro is now open. Waynesboro Parks and Recreation will dedicate the extension on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 5:30 p.m. at the North Park shelter, according to a video post on Facebook. North Park is located at 800 Bridge Ave. in Waynesboro.
rchsprowler.com
My Quest for the Best Pizza in Lexington
Throughout my seven years of living in Lexington, I have eaten plenty of pizza. Some have been great, some have been awful, and most have been somewhere in between great and awful. Today, I will be giving my thoughts on the different pizza that Lexington offers. I’ll start off with...
ourdavie.com
Making apple butter with the Mennonites
Have car – will travel – recently navigating hairpin curves down into a mountain valley near Stuarts Draft, Va., for what turned out to be a cultural immersion weekend. My friend, Pete, extended a personal invitation to the Mennonite apple butter boiling. The event delivered all promised – an incredible experience from beginning to end.
WHSV
Hershey celebrates 40 years in Stuarts Draft by launching scholarship program
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - This week, The Hershey Company is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its manufacturing facility in Stuarts Draft. Built in 1982 with 150 people, the facility has grown to become the second-highest producing plant in Hershey’s North American network, with over 1,500 employees and the capability to produce more than 400 million pounds of production each year.
Augusta Free Press
The yurt life: Young Waynesboro couple lives simply, naturally, in 430 square feet
Maitlyn of Waynesboro just made a big change in her life. Well, there was the change she and boyfriend, Austin, made in January to live in a 430-square-foot yurt. But, a few weeks ago, she quit her full-time job providing international sales and market research for a health and wellness company based in Charlottesville.
