Hy-Vee High School Team of the Week: The Oak Park Northmen
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Your Hy-Vee High School Team of the Week is the Oak Park Northmen!
Overland Park adds 24-7 defibrillator to Thompson Park
OVERLAND PARK, Ks. (KCTV) - The City of Overland Park now has a defibrillator available 24-7 at one of their parks, what they are calling their new “SaveStation”. Jason Green, EMS Chief for the City of Overland Park, said this will help save more lives, with everyone being able to use it and follow its instructions.
Local shortage affecting Kansas City’s ability to send blood to Florida hurricane zone
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Blood from Kansas City is on its way to Florida to help victims of Hurricane Ian, but the local shortage has affected how much we can help. Now, Kansas City’s Community Blood Center is asking people to pitch in to replenish our local supply.
Holiday Mart kicks off in Kansas City
The annual fundraiser is the city’s only nonprofit holiday shopping event from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2. Northland man accused of video recording woman in Price Chopper restroom. A 29-year-old man has been charged with invasion of privacy after being caught shooting video of a woman in a bathroom stall at the Price Chopper where he worked.
KC Crime Stoppers: Mark Fluty
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mark Fluty, 67, is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, sex offender registration violation warrant. Fluty is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender, and his last known address was near Gladstone Boulevard and Scarritt Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. He is described as being a...
Douglas Co. deputies attempt to wrangle miniature horse for nearly 2 hours
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County deputies spent nearly 2 hours attempting to wrangle a miniature horse off a highway south of Lawrence. Just after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to attempt to find the owner of a miniature horse causing mayhem on the highway.
Donating at Price Chopper now among ways you can help following Hurricane Ian
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you’d like to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian, you can now do so by making a donation at Price Chopper. On Thursday, they said that they have partnered with the American Red Cross of Greater Kansas City and will be accepting donations at registers inside all their stores in the KC metro area. All the donations will go to the American Red Cross.
Silver Advisory canceled, missing Independence man found safe
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - An Endangered Silver Advisory has been canceled after a missing Independence man was found safe. William J. Wilson, 61, was last seen leaving his residence in the 2600 block of S. Berry Ave. at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. He had not been seen or heard from since.
American Royal World Series of Barbecue returns to KCK this weekend
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The American Royal’s premiere barbecue competition kicks off this Friday with a new event and a record number of competitors. The Kansas Speedway will host 535 teams, including 23 international teams. On Friday, teams were stringing lights under tents with tables, preparing for the...
Docs: Parkville Price Chopper deli worker filmed women in restroom
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Parkville grocery store worker was charged with felony invasion of privacy, accused of filming women in the bathroom. A 60-year-old woman told police she noticed that while inside one of the Price Chopper bathroom stalls, she noticed a cell phone over the stall wall, potentially recording her. The woman later said she recognized a deli employee wearing the same shoes and ball cap as the person who had been in the stall next to her.
Holiday Mart 2022 kicks off Thursday with Exclusive Preview Party
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s Christmas time in Kansas City for this year’s 35th Holiday Mart regional holiday shopping event. The annual fundraiser is the city’s only nonprofit holiday shopping event from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2. More than 100 retailers from across the country will gather inside Bartle Hall at the Kansas City Convention Center. Tickets can be bought at the door, through Ticketmaster online, and at the Municipal Auditorium Box Office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
Clay County Sheriff’s Office reports recent investigations recovered acrylfentanyl in powder form
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - After previously warning parents, teens and community members about deadly fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office has a new warning Thursday. Investigators say they are now seeing acrylfentanyl in powder form in Clay County. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, investigators...
Man found dead under railroad bridge, Independence police investigating
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department is conducting a suspicious death investigation after a man was found dead under a railroad bridge. IPD says that officers went to the are of E. Truman Road and S. Franklin Drive around 6:30 a.m. for a medical call. When they arrived,...
Jury finds man guilty of molesting child in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A jury has found a man guilty of molesting a 5-year-old child in Kansas City, Missouri, more than two years ago. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 29-year-old Gustavo Ramos was convicted of first-degree child molestation. The jury recommended a sentence of 17 years. A date for Ramos to be sentenced by a judge has not been set yet.
KCTV5 Election Special
Olathe extending 119th Street over railroad tracks to connect K-7 to I-35 A city project will expand and extend 119th Street to close a current gap between two major highways. After 700 home runs, a look at Albert Pujols’ time in the KC metro. Updated: 17 hours ago. |
Your House Your Home: Is your home sabotaging your well-being?
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Your well-being is paramount, especially in your home. But, could we be sabotaging our good vibes around the homestead?. Here are some tips to make sure you’re living your best life when you’re spending time around the house!. Your House Your Home is...
Child burned, taken to hospital following car fire in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A car fire in Overland Park on Thursday afternoon led to a child being taken to the hospital for treatment of burn injuries. According to the Overland Park Fire Department, the incident happened in the 7200 block of W. 71st St. just after 1 p.m. That isn’t far from the intersection of 71st and Metcalf Avenue.
Shawnee school’s soccer match aims to address fentanyl epidemic
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - A soccer game at Mill Valley High School in Shawnee Tuesday night came with a message about the epidemic of fentanyl poisoning deaths. It was in honor of Cooper Davis, a Shawnee teen who died after taking what he thought was half a Percocet - for fun. The pill actually contained the dangerously strong drug.
KCPD investigating double shooting, victims expected to survive
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened on Thursday evening. According to the police, it happened in the area of 67th and Olive around 6:40 p.m. Neighbors had reported hearing gunshots and, when officers arrived, shell casings were found...
FORECAST: Temperatures in the mid-70s expected Friday
Kansas City is going to close out the week with more beautiful weather. By Friday, with more of a wind shift in high pressure, we will build up a warmer air mass from the south and west. Temperatures are expected to rise into the mid-70s. For the weekend, temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Then, things will slowly cool down back to the low 70s or even 60s by next Thursday or Friday. The latest on our wet weather threat is much lower. It seems that the models are indicating a dryer pattern to the atmosphere, which will decrease our chances for wet weather. However, our next best chance for rain (30%) looks to arrive by next Friday. Stay connected with the Storm Track 5 Weather Team via our apps.
