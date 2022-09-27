Read full article on original website
Cleveland girl with stage 4 neuroblastoma begins new cross-country treatment
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — An 8-year-old girl from Cleveland, who's already faced far too many challenges that a child her age should, has begun a new stage of her treatment. Her classmates and teachers at Candy's Creek Cherokee Elementary School recently made sure Olivia Weatherford got a proper sendoff as she and her mother travel to New York and then Texas for the next month.
Chattanooga quilt shop owner and Florida native helping those affected by Hurricane Ian
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga quilt shop owner and Florida native is giving a helping hand to those affected by Hurricane Ian. Stacy Slockbower, Owner, of Pins & Needles Quilt Shop, is from Cape Coral, Florida. Over the years she has used her local business as a platform to...
Choosing Siskin for your rehabilitation
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Matthew Rider and Teresa Dinger discuss the type of treatment that patients can expect and the importance of choosing Siskin for their choice in rehabilitation. Stay connected with Siskin Hospital for Physical Rehabilitation. (423) 634-1200. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts...
Medical Minute with Vascular Institute of Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga, TN - October is on the horizon and we will be doing a series on all things medical with the Vascular Institute of Chattanooga. So every show during the month we'll be giving medical advice in one minute from the Vascular Institute of Chattanooga. Great advice to stay healthy this fall and winter season.
Miller Motte College celebrates 20 years
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Miller Motte College celebrates 20 years! Leeann Roberts talks about the fun, food, and family that can be expected on October 1st from 10am-2pm. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
Utility truck workers gather at Hamilton Place, prepping to go to Florida for Hurricane
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Dozens of utility trucks were parked outside the Aloft Hotel at Hamilton Place Mall Tuesday. We spoke to the drivers who say they’re heading to the Tampa area in preparation for Hurricane Ian. One of the workers tells us that he just got back...
Backlash over viral videos from Chattanooga Pride events leads to calls for investigation
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The backlash continues over viral videos taken of children at events advertised for all ages during Chattanooga’s Pride week. Now, there are calls for investigations into what happened. The videos in question include a clip of a young child walking up to a woman...
Medal of Honor Heritage Center: A Celebration of Valor
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga, TN - Our very own Josh Robinson and Josh Roe took a trip and toured the National Medal of Honor Heritage Center in honor of Friday's event. The event will be titled 'A Celebration of Valor" with a guest speaker Sal Giunta, Sal is a recipient and author. The event will be Friday, September 30th at 11:30 AM at the Chattanooga Convention Center. Seating is limited, you can go to MOHHC.org for tickets and information.
Health Fair at the Chattanooga Market this Sunday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Lindsay Bass discusses education and resources available to families at Children's Hospital at Erlanger and a Health Fair at the Chattanooga Market this Sunday. Stay connected with Erlanger Health System.
Chattanooga Historical Society criticized for hosting guided tour at cemetery
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An upcoming tour by the Chattanooga Historical Society at a local cemetery is cause for concern for a woman who says she has 42 relatives buried there. It's an issue that comes down to whether a cemetery is considered a public or private setting. Carla Spott...
Self-Focus: Focus Treatment Centers
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga, TN - We continue with National Recovery Month and our series "Self-Focus" with Focus Treatment Centers. We speak with brave individuals who share their stories about their struggles with addiction and substance abuse.
Hamilton County Mayor Wamp wades into Chattanooga Pride week controversy
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Newly-elected Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp says his office has been "inundated from both sides" by constituents weighing in on a recent controversy over Chattanooga Pride week events. We told you Monday that a right-wing blogger tweeted video of the weekend events in the Scenic...
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Chattanooga: Linda Crozier
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Linda Crozier has been matched as the big sister to McKenzie since March of 2022, but their relationship is so strong that it seems that they have been matched forever. Stay connected with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Chattanooga. (423) 698-8016. ______________. Follow This N...
Watching the inland track of Ian & any local effects for the weekend
Dry and cooler than average temperatures through early Thursday. Afternoon highs Wednesday ranging from the upper 60s mountains to lower 70s valley. Mid 70s for both Thursday and Friday. Right now, Friday evening still looks dry for area football games. Watching Ian. Ian made landfall Wednesday Afternoon and should move...
New vacancies: Seniors who qualify can apply for place to live in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA,Tenn — Some seniors in Chattanooga who qualify are eligible to live in public housing, the Chattanooga Housing Authority (CHA) announced Wednesday. To qualify, CHA says seniors must be over the age of 62 and make less than $42,000 a year. The openings are at three spots in Chattanooga:...
Fall activities at Mayfield Farm Park
ATHENS, Tenn. — Have you been searching for fall festivities that the whole family can enjoy? The Mayfield family invites you to their Farm Park to enjoy the 40 acres of fun that they have to offer! Their corn maze, pumpkin patch, zip lines, Ball Zone, Hook and Ring Toss and their Mountain Slide are just a few of the many attractions your family will love! Come out and visit this fall season!
Chambliss Center for Children's 150th Anniversary
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Lesley Berryhill talks about how you’re invited to a special celebration to honor Chambliss Center for Children’s 150th Anniversary on Saturday, October 22nd from 10AM - 4PM on their campus, located at 315 Gillespie Road, Chattanooga, TN 37411. Throughout our 17 acres, you’ll find family-friendly activities for kids of all ages to enjoy, completely free of charge! Read 20 will be holding their Storyland Trail throughout our bike path and bringing classic storybooks to life. Guests can enjoy inflatables, sky gazing, pumpkin painting, live performances, and historical tours throughout our buildings. Work up an appetite and take a break with multiple food truck choices as well as Italian Ice and sweet treats! There’s so much to do on this fun day celebrating 150 years of service!
1 dead after crash in Cleveland Thursday, police say
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — One person is dead after a crash in Cleveland Thursday, police say. Cleveland Police officers responded to the crash on the 3800 block of Georgetown Road involving a red Kia Soul and a dump truck. The driver of the Kia Soul was dead when officers...
Chattanooga Theatre Centre presents: The Sound of Music
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga, TN - Theatre is back! Josh Robinson takes a visit to Chattanooga Theatre Centre and talks all about the new upcoming show, The Sound of Music opening up on September 30th.
Ocoee Valley Farms River Maze
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Benton, TN - Welcome, folks! Visiting from Ocoee Valley Farms are Joe and Dianne Fetzer! They operate a row crop farm, growing soybeans, corn, wheat, and more. In the fall, Ocoee Valley Farms is home to a Fall Festival & River Maze — plus a pumpkin patch with 80+ varieties to pick from. They have 25+ attractions and activities, a picnic area, and lots of good things to eat! Y’all go visit!
