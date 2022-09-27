ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVC

Cleveland girl with stage 4 neuroblastoma begins new cross-country treatment

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — An 8-year-old girl from Cleveland, who's already faced far too many challenges that a child her age should, has begun a new stage of her treatment. Her classmates and teachers at Candy's Creek Cherokee Elementary School recently made sure Olivia Weatherford got a proper sendoff as she and her mother travel to New York and then Texas for the next month.
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVC

Choosing Siskin for your rehabilitation

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Matthew Rider and Teresa Dinger discuss the type of treatment that patients can expect and the importance of choosing Siskin for their choice in rehabilitation. Stay connected with Siskin Hospital for Physical Rehabilitation. (423) 634-1200. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Medical Minute with Vascular Institute of Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga, TN - October is on the horizon and we will be doing a series on all things medical with the Vascular Institute of Chattanooga. So every show during the month we'll be giving medical advice in one minute from the Vascular Institute of Chattanooga. Great advice to stay healthy this fall and winter season.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Chattanooga, TN
Government
City
Chattanooga, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Chattanooga, TN
Sports
WTVC

Miller Motte College celebrates 20 years

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Miller Motte College celebrates 20 years! Leeann Roberts talks about the fun, food, and family that can be expected on October 1st from 10am-2pm. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Medal of Honor Heritage Center: A Celebration of Valor

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga, TN - Our very own Josh Robinson and Josh Roe took a trip and toured the National Medal of Honor Heritage Center in honor of Friday's event. The event will be titled 'A Celebration of Valor" with a guest speaker Sal Giunta, Sal is a recipient and author. The event will be Friday, September 30th at 11:30 AM at the Chattanooga Convention Center. Seating is limited, you can go to MOHHC.org for tickets and information.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Marathon#Olympic Trials#Usa Track Field#Usatf
WTVC

Health Fair at the Chattanooga Market this Sunday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Lindsay Bass discusses education and resources available to families at Children's Hospital at Erlanger and a Health Fair at the Chattanooga Market this Sunday. Stay connected with Erlanger Health System.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Self-Focus: Focus Treatment Centers

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga, TN - We continue with National Recovery Month and our series "Self-Focus" with Focus Treatment Centers. We speak with brave individuals who share their stories about their struggles with addiction and substance abuse.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
WTVC

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Chattanooga: Linda Crozier

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Linda Crozier has been matched as the big sister to McKenzie since March of 2022, but their relationship is so strong that it seems that they have been matched forever. Stay connected with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Chattanooga. (423) 698-8016. ______________. Follow This N...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Watching the inland track of Ian & any local effects for the weekend

Dry and cooler than average temperatures through early Thursday. Afternoon highs Wednesday ranging from the upper 60s mountains to lower 70s valley. Mid 70s for both Thursday and Friday. Right now, Friday evening still looks dry for area football games. Watching Ian. Ian made landfall Wednesday Afternoon and should move...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Fall activities at Mayfield Farm Park

ATHENS, Tenn. — Have you been searching for fall festivities that the whole family can enjoy? The Mayfield family invites you to their Farm Park to enjoy the 40 acres of fun that they have to offer! Their corn maze, pumpkin patch, zip lines, Ball Zone, Hook and Ring Toss and their Mountain Slide are just a few of the many attractions your family will love! Come out and visit this fall season!
ATHENS, TN
WTVC

Chambliss Center for Children's 150th Anniversary

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Lesley Berryhill talks about how you’re invited to a special celebration to honor Chambliss Center for Children’s 150th Anniversary on Saturday, October 22nd from 10AM - 4PM on their campus, located at 315 Gillespie Road, Chattanooga, TN 37411. Throughout our 17 acres, you’ll find family-friendly activities for kids of all ages to enjoy, completely free of charge! Read 20 will be holding their Storyland Trail throughout our bike path and bringing classic storybooks to life. Guests can enjoy inflatables, sky gazing, pumpkin painting, live performances, and historical tours throughout our buildings. Work up an appetite and take a break with multiple food truck choices as well as Italian Ice and sweet treats! There’s so much to do on this fun day celebrating 150 years of service!
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

1 dead after crash in Cleveland Thursday, police say

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — One person is dead after a crash in Cleveland Thursday, police say. Cleveland Police officers responded to the crash on the 3800 block of Georgetown Road involving a red Kia Soul and a dump truck. The driver of the Kia Soul was dead when officers...
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVC

Ocoee Valley Farms River Maze

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Benton, TN - Welcome, folks! Visiting from Ocoee Valley Farms are Joe and Dianne Fetzer! They operate a row crop farm, growing soybeans, corn, wheat, and more. In the fall, Ocoee Valley Farms is home to a Fall Festival & River Maze — plus a pumpkin patch with 80+ varieties to pick from. They have 25+ attractions and activities, a picnic area, and lots of good things to eat! Y’all go visit!
BENTON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy