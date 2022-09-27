Read full article on original website
Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor AbbottTom HandyTexas State
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
DPS Director Says He Will Resign if Troopers Had "Culpability" In Uvalde ResponseLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Here’s How Governor Abbott and Beto O’Rourke Responded to the Second ShootingTom HandyUvalde, TX
blackchronicle.com
At least 21 dead in Texas elementary school shooting
UVALDE, Texas – Here is the timeline of occasions for the current shooting at a Texas elementary school that left at least 18 college students and three adults dead Tuesday afternoon. 5/26 7:30 p.m. EST: Pulse nightclub held a candlelight vigil in reminiscence of the victims of the shooting.
foxsanantonio.com
UCISD meets with Uvalde father, but protest continues
SAN ANTONIO - Brett cross lost his son Uziyah Garcia in the Uvalde school tragedy. Since Tuesday morning he has been camped outside the Uvalde school district offices protesting until he can meet in person with the superintendent Hal Harrell and get him to suspend the districts police force for their role in the tragedy.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Uvalde wreck kills 2, 3 charged with trying to smuggle migrants by air
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Wreck involving speeding truck in Uvalde kills 2, injures 10. Police in Uvalde, Texas, say two people were killed and 10 others injured after a pickup truck crashed into two other vehicles.
foxsanantonio.com
Families of three Uvalde shooting survivors sue school district, gunmakers, and others
The families of three children who survived the Uvalde mass shooting in May have filed the first lawsuit in a federal court against the Uvalde school district, law enforcement officials, gun makers and others, alleging that their negligence and failures contributed to the massacre. The suit was filed Wednesday in...
foxsanantonio.com
Uvalde families say applications for helpful funds are too difficult
UVALDE - As Uvalde families continue to mourn, they say the more than $16 million donated to help them is caught up in bureaucracy. "We need transparency and accountability.” Lexi Rubio’s mother Kimberly said Monday. “We need resources that are readily and easily available." It has been...
Uvalde families file first lawsuit over Robb Elementary mass shooting
The families are also going after the rifle manufacturer.
WFAA
Two dead and 10 hospitalized after major Uvalde wreck, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Uvalde police say two people are dead and 10 recovering at local hospitals after a major crash involving an 18-wheeler in the heart of town. The crash happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday at Main and Getty, and shut down the intersection for several hours as authorities investigated.
KSAT 12
Uvalde parents meet with superintendent after nearly 50-hour protest outside district
A guardian of a Robb Elementary student who died in the May 24 shooting met with the Uvalde CISD superintendent after a nearly 50-hour protest — but he said he still hasn’t received the answers he’s looking for. Brett Cross, the guardian of Uziyah Garcia, has remained...
Uvalde victims' parents are protesting outside the school district's office
Parents want the district to investigate school police officers.
Washington Examiner
Uvalde rocked by horrific fatal crash involving immigrant smuggler
Two people have died and another 10 were injured in a horrific crash in Uvalde, Texas, the town where 19 schoolchildren and two teachers were murdered earlier this year. The incident is only the latest in a string of daily high-speed immigrant smuggling events through downtown Uvalde that local, state, and federal law enforcement have engaged in this year and underscores how a quiet town 50 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border has been deeply affected by the prevalence of transnational criminal activity in their community.
KSAT 12
Parents block entrance at Uvalde CISD headquarters demanding action against district officers
UVALDE, Texas – Eighteen weeks after a gunman entered Robb Elementary School and killed 19 students and two teachers inside a classroom, parents said they’re done asking the Uvalde CISD to take action against its officers, they’re demanding it. Brett and Nikki Cross — guardians of one...
KSAT 12
WATCH: Uvalde City Council meeting
UVALDE, Texas – EDITOR’S NOTE: This livestream has ended. The Uvalde City Council is meeting on Tuesday night to discuss several items, including Robb Elementary. The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, according to a city agenda. Residents will have a chance...
generalaviationnews.com
Under The Wire Fly-In: Stearmans and more
“The world needs more guys like Robbie Vajdos.”. So says Chris Hiatt, a pilot in Castroville, Texas, who brought his “Tiny Stearman” to the 2022 Under The Wire Fly-in, held at the Flying V Ranch Airport (T26) in Louise, Texas, in mid-September. No doubt Chris is joined in...
Firefighters battling large brush fire in Bandera County
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas — Bandera County authorities briefly facilitated voluntary evacuations Wednesday afternoon after a large brush fire broke out in the area. The local sheriff's office said around 4:40 p.m. that residents were able to return to their homes, though firefighters were still on the scene at that time.
foxsanantonio.com
Two dead after major three vehicle crash in Uvalde
UVALDE, Texas – Two people are dead following a major three vehicle crash involving undocumented immigrants. The accident happened on Main & Getty St around 6:30 p.m. We're told the accident started when a pickup truck went around a checkpoint and plowed through a fence. Border patrol began to pursue and that’s when the truck sped through an intersection hitting an 18-wheeler and another pick-up. According to officials, undocumented immigrants were in one of the pickup trucks.
KSAT 12
2 killed, 10 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash involving migrants, Uvalde police say
UVALDE – A three-vehicle crash in Uvalde left two people dead and 10 others injured and hospitalized, according to Uvalde police. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Getty and Main Streets. Border Patrol agents spotted a black truck speeding on Highway 90 before it crashed into an...
foxsanantonio.com
CBP officers seize mixed narcotics worth over $500K at the Eagle Pass International Bridge
EAGLE PASS, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers recently intercepted narcotics worth more than $578,456 of alleged fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine. According to a news release, officers came across a 22-year-old man driving a black Chevrolet Aveo making entry from Mexico. After searching the vehicle, officers discovered a total of 17 packages concealed. The packages contained seven pounds of alleged fentanyl, 20.9 pounds of alleged cocaine, and 14.9 pounds of alleged methamphetamine.
Cartel Drug Runner Driving a Chevy Aveo Caught with 42 Pounds of Cocaine, Meth & Fentanyl
EAGLE PASS —U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Eagle Pass International Bridge intercepted $578,456 worth of alleged fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine on September 24, 2022. “The smuggling of illicit narcotics is a serious international health and security threat,” said (A)Port Director Elizabeth Garduno, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “CBP will continue to intercept these dangerous drugs through our vigorous enforcement actions.”
