Uvalde, TX

blackchronicle.com

At least 21 dead in Texas elementary school shooting

UVALDE, Texas – Here is the timeline of occasions for the current shooting at a Texas elementary school that left at least 18 college students and three adults dead Tuesday afternoon. 5/26 7:30 p.m. EST: Pulse nightclub held a candlelight vigil in reminiscence of the victims of the shooting.
UVALDE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

UCISD meets with Uvalde father, but protest continues

SAN ANTONIO - Brett cross lost his son Uziyah Garcia in the Uvalde school tragedy. Since Tuesday morning he has been camped outside the Uvalde school district offices protesting until he can meet in person with the superintendent Hal Harrell and get him to suspend the districts police force for their role in the tragedy.
UVALDE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Uvalde families say applications for helpful funds are too difficult

UVALDE - As Uvalde families continue to mourn, they say the more than $16 million donated to help them is caught up in bureaucracy. "We need transparency and accountability.” Lexi Rubio’s mother Kimberly said Monday. “We need resources that are readily and easily available." It has been...
UVALDE, TX
WFAA

Two dead and 10 hospitalized after major Uvalde wreck, police say

SAN ANTONIO — Uvalde police say two people are dead and 10 recovering at local hospitals after a major crash involving an 18-wheeler in the heart of town. The crash happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday at Main and Getty, and shut down the intersection for several hours as authorities investigated.
UVALDE, TX
Washington Examiner

Uvalde rocked by horrific fatal crash involving immigrant smuggler

Two people have died and another 10 were injured in a horrific crash in Uvalde, Texas, the town where 19 schoolchildren and two teachers were murdered earlier this year. The incident is only the latest in a string of daily high-speed immigrant smuggling events through downtown Uvalde that local, state, and federal law enforcement have engaged in this year and underscores how a quiet town 50 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border has been deeply affected by the prevalence of transnational criminal activity in their community.
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

WATCH: Uvalde City Council meeting

UVALDE, Texas – EDITOR’S NOTE: This livestream has ended. The Uvalde City Council is meeting on Tuesday night to discuss several items, including Robb Elementary. The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, according to a city agenda. Residents will have a chance...
UVALDE, TX
generalaviationnews.com

Under The Wire Fly-In: Stearmans and more

“The world needs more guys like Robbie Vajdos.”. So says Chris Hiatt, a pilot in Castroville, Texas, who brought his “Tiny Stearman” to the 2022 Under The Wire Fly-in, held at the Flying V Ranch Airport (T26) in Louise, Texas, in mid-September. No doubt Chris is joined in...
LOUISE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Two dead after major three vehicle crash in Uvalde

UVALDE, Texas – Two people are dead following a major three vehicle crash involving undocumented immigrants. The accident happened on Main & Getty St around 6:30 p.m. We're told the accident started when a pickup truck went around a checkpoint and plowed through a fence. Border patrol began to pursue and that’s when the truck sped through an intersection hitting an 18-wheeler and another pick-up. According to officials, undocumented immigrants were in one of the pickup trucks.
UVALDE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

CBP officers seize mixed narcotics worth over $500K at the Eagle Pass International Bridge

EAGLE PASS, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers recently intercepted narcotics worth more than $578,456 of alleged fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine. According to a news release, officers came across a 22-year-old man driving a black Chevrolet Aveo making entry from Mexico. After searching the vehicle, officers discovered a total of 17 packages concealed. The packages contained seven pounds of alleged fentanyl, 20.9 pounds of alleged cocaine, and 14.9 pounds of alleged methamphetamine.
EAGLE PASS, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Cartel Drug Runner Driving a Chevy Aveo Caught with 42 Pounds of Cocaine, Meth & Fentanyl

EAGLE PASS —U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Eagle Pass International Bridge intercepted $578,456 worth of alleged fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine on September 24, 2022.  “The smuggling of illicit narcotics is a serious international health and security threat,” said (A)Port Director Elizabeth Garduno, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “CBP will continue to intercept these dangerous drugs through our vigorous enforcement actions.”
EAGLE PASS, TX

