ELLSWORTH– It’s that time of year when many of us are getting ready for the long winter ahead. That’s also true for Maine’s Loon population. It was quite a sight last week on Green Lake in Ellsworth. I’ve seen many Loons during my adventures in Maine, but never so many together at one time. Turns out it’s not unusual for this time of year.

ELLSWORTH, ME ・ 20 HOURS AGO