Maine Corn Maze Named Best in the USAThe Maine WriterMaine State
Bangor to See the Arrival of 20 Refugees by Mid-OctoberThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Apple SundayThe Maine WriterUnity, ME
Things to do this weekend 9/17 and 9/18The Maine WriterBangor, ME
Discussion at RSU 9 School Board Meeting Dealing With Gender Identity PosterThe Maine WriterFranklin, ME
foxbangor.com
Senior captain Adrian Otero reflects on 200th career tackle with Black Bears
ORONO – The Black Bears are ready to get back on the field after a much needed bye week, hosting Villanova in their CAA opener on Saturday afternoon. The last time we saw Maine football, they showed a lot of fight down at Boston College, staying within striking distance all game against the Eagles.
foxbangor.com
Maine Veteran’s Weekend at Speedway 95
BANGOR – Chuck Hall, the Track Promoter for Speedway 95 in Hermon, came on the Good Morning Maine show today to discuss the track’s upcoming Maine Veteran’s Weekend. Taking place October 7th, 8th and 9th – the weekend at the track serves to fundraise for Maine Veteran’s Homes.
foxbangor.com
Maine basketball looking to build foundations for future success in Markwood’s first year
ORONO – Chris Markwood and Maine men’s basketball converged on ‘The Pit’ Monday afternoon for their first official practice of the 2022 season, and the Markwood era in Orono. “For us, right now, where this program is, it’s all about building habits- good habits, winning habits,”...
foxbangor.com
Orono outlasts Central 3-2 behind great goalie play and defense
ORONO – It was a game that went down to the final seconds, but in the end Orono was on top of Central 3-2 after a gritty second half. The Red Riots held a 2-1 lead in the second half, before Hashim Wise took a pass from Dominik Ondo and finished, giving Orono a 3-1 lead.
foxbangor.com
Witches fire back in third set, but fall short to Hampden 3-0
BREWER – Hampden Academy volleyball came out on top of Brewer on the road on Wednesday, winning in three sets. The Broncos took the first two sets, and took an early lead in the third, but Brewer fired back. They would score a string of consecutive points, and knot the set up at 18.
foxbangor.com
Black Bears have high expectations for sophomores Duerr, Breazeale on defensive end
ORONO – Ben Barr isn’t the only person looking to make a significant jump in their second year in Orono- sophomores Sam Duerr and David Breazeale are two of just a handful of defensemen returning for 2022, with some high expectations attached. Duerr came here for spring semester...
Bangor Restaurant Voted Number One in The Entire Country
Tripadvisor polls often about food. And their latest is about restaurants “that offer delicious indulgence without breaking the bank”.Top Everyday Eats. And the number one restaurant selected on their list, from all over this massive country of ours is in Bangor. How many thousands of restaurants are there...
Mixed-Up Moose Moved From Bangor Back To Own Neck of the Woods
Most people think they have to travel deep into the woods to spot a moose. That was not the case this week, as one happened to visit Bangor, and then got stuck. Authorities started to get calls that a young moose had been spotted down by Frank's Bakery off of State Street.
foxbangor.com
Lambert, Borley recognized as America East Players of the Week
ORONO – After a perfect 2-0 weekend to open up conference play, Maine Field Hockey found two Black Bears on the list of America East weekly award recipients. After making 19 saves and allowing just two goals, senior goalie Mia Borley received her second Defensive Player of the Week honor of the season. Borley had 14 saves in Maine’s overtime win against Albany on Sunday.
Did You Know a Classic Pepsi Commercial Was Filmed in Maine?
Pepsi People Feelin' Free. That was the title of a Pepsi commercial that was filmed in Maine way back in 1973. The commercial actually played during the 1974 Super Bowl. Pretty cool, right?. The spot's premise is classic: a bunch of cool '70s kids get together and throw a charity...
foxbangor.com
Maine Loons getting ready for the winter
ELLSWORTH– It’s that time of year when many of us are getting ready for the long winter ahead. That’s also true for Maine’s Loon population. It was quite a sight last week on Green Lake in Ellsworth. I’ve seen many Loons during my adventures in Maine, but never so many together at one time. Turns out it’s not unusual for this time of year.
Another 18-Wheeler Just Got Owned by Augusta, Maine’s Infamous ‘Can Opener’ Train Trestle
I know what you're thinking... 'how does this keep happening, and why doesn't the city just tear the old trestle down?' Well, I wish I had answers to both of those very valid questions. Personally, I think the city (and this makes sense) wants to keep it there to prevent...
One Of The Best Grocery Stores In America Is In Augusta, Maine
We are fortunate to have several really outstanding grocery store chains in Maine. Of course, we have some excellent locally owned grocery stores that do a phenomenal job super serving their communities, but when it comes to chains both Shaw’s and Hannaford stores are really standouts. And, they keep getting better all of the time.
foxbangor.com
Paving in Bangor on several streets
BANGOR– The City contractor will be paving the following Streets on Thursday 9-29-22; All shims for the above roads, shim and surface on New York St. This will Cause some traffic delays, so please seek alternate routes. Flaggers will be in place. NO PARKING on these streets while they...
WPFO
Reward for information on Maine man who walked away from psychiatric center increased
(BDN) -- The reward for information on a Norridgewock man who has been missing for nearly four months has increased to $2,500. Graham Lacher, 37, was a voluntary patient at Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center before he walked away from the facility on June 6. Lacher, who is diagnosed as schizophrenic and autistic, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. on June 6 walking away from the State Street facility, according to state officials.
wabi.tv
GONETSPEED cuts ribbon at new Bangor office
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - GONETSPEED held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the opening of their new Bangor office. They’re pledging an $8 million investment in the greater Bangor and Brewer area, planning to build 115 miles of a high-speed internet network. They hope to make high speed...
beckersdental.com
Maine dental practice closing 2 locations due to staffing shortages
Portland, Maine-based Community Dental will close two of its six Maine locations due to workforce shortages, CBS affiliate WGME reported. The practice will close its Rumford and Monson locations Nov. 23. Community Dental has attempted to recruit staff, but has been unsuccessful in hiring qualified hygienists and dentists in the...
Augusta Home Goods Store Sets Opening Date
It was back in March that we first brought you the news that Central Maine was getting a Home Goods store. The very popular store, known for selling goods for your home (duh), was going to be opening a location at the Marketplace at Augusta. It has taken over six...
wabi.tv
Furry Friends at 4: Maggie needs a home
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another animal looking for a home. This week she brought Maggie, a mastiff mix puppy.
mainebiz.biz
Bangor eatery gets top props in national ranking
A Bangor restaurant the pays homage to the city's lumber past has soared to the top of a national ranking of the "best of the best everyday eats" in the United States. Timber Kitchen & Bar, whose menu includes wood-fire pizza, hand-made pasta and unusual burgers, is No. 1 on the latest Tripadvisor list of eateries "that offer delicious indulgence without breaking the bank."
