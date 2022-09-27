Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland Approves Stimulus ChecksDayana SabatinCleveland, OH
Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City AddressBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Myles Garrett Issued Citation in Car Accident, Ohio State Highway Patrol Reports.Matt RevnewMedina County, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. This local chain offers great soul food, including delectable fried chicken. If you like your fried chicken a little sweet, check out the honey-glazed fried chicken. If you're looking for a little heat, check out the jerk wings, which are deep-fried and marinated in a jerk sauce. You also can't go wrong with the chicken and waffles, which includes two pieces of crispy fried chicken, Belgian waffles, and buttered grits.
Check out these things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend, Sept. 30 - Oct. 2
September is coming to an end which means fall activities are in full swing. Here are a few activities to help you get out and explore Cleveland this weekend.
15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Sept. 29-Oct. 2)
Ms. Pat comes to Hilarities and Dinosaur Jr. rocks the Agora
Great Greek Mediterranean Grill opens in Middleburg Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Adnane Ouarzazi is opening a new Great Greek Mediterranean Grill on Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights. The 43-seat, fast-casual restaurant is the second location of the franchise restaurant in the Cleveland area. Both are owned and operated by Ouarzasi, an avid traveler and food enthusiast. The other...
coolcleveland.com
GroundWorks DanceTheater Presents New Multimedia Works in Cleveland and Akron
Groundworks DanceTheater returns to the stage —Playhouse Square’s Outcalt Theatre this weekend and the Knight Stage at Akron Civic Theatre next weekend — with a world premiere multi-media work by choreographer Pearlann Porter. The Visual Sound of Color*, danced to live music, featured dancers in her ““post modern Jazz improvography” style, illuminated by three-dimensional color lighting.
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron Area
Are you looking for a great bakery that offers delicious cakes, bread, cookies, et cetera?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Akron. If you're downtown, you should visit this bakery, which serves great baked goods made from scratch. Patrons highly recommend the cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting, croissants with layers upon layers of buttery flaky goodness, scones that come in flavors like blackberry Earl Grey and espresso chocolate chip pecan, glazed donut coffeecake, and more. If you're looking for more savory options, you can't go wrong with their hand-rolled bagels with cream cheese spreads that are made in house, focaccia, and chicken salad sandwiches.
coolcleveland.com
Historical Musical Drama Debuts at West Side Irish American Club
Cleveland musicians Mike Shields and Terry McHale have created a work of musical theater, their second, called Always the Horizon, loosely based on Shields’ family legends. Taking place nearly two decades after the Civil War, it follows the reappearance of a man to his family after 17 years and the stories he tells to his sister about what he did during those years. In that time, his path crossed, Forrest Gump-like, with historic events and people “one Cajun mystic who reveals a remarkable and peculiar truth about the McHugh family destiny.”
Inaugural Lake Erie Food Festival Comes to Lakeland Community College on Saturday, October 1
Organizers say the goal is to showcase local small food businesses
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Lakewood, OH — 15 Top Places!
Lakewood, regarded by many to be an extension of Cleveland, is one of the country’s coolest suburbs, featuring top-rated restaurants and pubs. Brunch here is as lively as it gets, with the most delectable breakfast and lunch fare, seafood, cocktails, and a one-of-a-kind ambiance you won’t find anywhere else.
cfhstigertimes.com
Booming restaurant business in downtown Chagrin Falls
Downtown Chagrin Falls, home to many small businesses, has seen a boom of new restaurants, and a boost of business for current restaurants ever since the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic eased. The downtown area of Chagrin Falls is known for its prominence in fantastic restaurants. Many residents and tourists...
4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cleveland Area
Then you should check out these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. Located in Lakewood, this restaurant serves some of the best smoked wings in Greater Cleveland. They also have amazingly tender ribs, brisket, and pulled pork. Customers also highly recommend the Memphis-style BBQ spaghetti with pulled pork, fried Brussels sprouts in a sweet chili BBQ sauce, and loaded fries. If you have room for dessert, check out the peach cobbler or banana pudding.
wxhc.com
John Mellencamp taking part in opening of permanent Rock Hall exhibit devoted to him
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland will host a special John Mellencamp Fan Day this Thursday, September 29, that will celebrate the opening of a permanent exhibit dubbed "Legends of Rock: John Mellencamp." Mellencamp, who was inducted into the Rock Hall in 2008, will be on hand...
FOX 8 anchors honored in Best of Cleveland poll
FOX 8 News is humbled to be among those chosen as your favorite newscasters in Northeast Ohio.
4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
Are you looking for delicious breakfast in Greater Akron?. Then you should check out these local restaurants. Locals highly recommend getting breakfast at this joint. If you're a fan of country fried steak, many customers say Eat N Run serves one of the best ones in the area. You also can't go wrong with the thick slices of French toast, sausage gravy, and home fries. Make sure to bring cash as Eat N Run doesn't accept credit cards.
Akron Leader Publications
West Side News & Notes
DOWNTOWN AKRON — As City of Akron officials work to reinvent the use of the empty section of the decommissioned Innerbelt, one idea that has been brought up during engagement sessions with former residents and others is to turn the area into a park. On Oct. 1 from noon...
5 fast, easy affordable weeknight dinners: Mom Squad with 3News' Maureen Kyle
CLEVELAND — How many of you parents have already thought: “What am I making for dinner tonight?” Between figuring out meals on a budget, and busy after-school schedules, week-night dinner prep is a daily mountain to climb. In this week's Mom Squad, local chef and caterer Brittany...
coolcleveland.com
CMA Hosts Program on Japanese Floral Arrangement
The Japanese have a certain aura when it comes to decorating and the visual arts: a sense of the essential that’s crisp, clear and unfussy. This extends to the Japanese art of ikebana, or flower arranging. Those who admire the Japanese sense of beauty may want to check out...
High school football Week 7 preview: Our Picks, Your Votes
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With five cleveland.com Top 25 matchups, Week 7 will have a great influence on both playoff seedings and conference championships. Friday will see No. 4 Avon head to Southwestern Conference and Region 6 rival No. 10 Olmsted Falls. No. 13 Mentor will try to reclaim its hold on the Greater Cleveland Conference at No. 6 Medina, the defending conference champions, in a battle for the No. 5 spot in Region 1.
newsnet5
Guardians announce when playoff tickets will go on sale
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians are headed to the postseason and fans have a chance to watch some October baseball at Progressive Field. Tickets for the Wild Card and Divisional rounds are set to go on sale Thursday at 2 p.m. The Guardians will host a best-of-three series that...
coolcleveland.com
Lorain County
Blessed with more than 25 miles of Lake Erie shoreline, Lorain County is a premier recreational destination with fishing, boating, kayaking, zip lining, birding, geocaching, a quilt barn trail and many other outdoor activities. Our quiet rural roads and unspoiled countryside provide a superb environment for cycling through our Back Roads and Beaches Bike and Multisport Route.
