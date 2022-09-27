Read full article on original website
Great Greek Mediterranean Grill opens in Middleburg Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Adnane Ouarzazi is opening a new Great Greek Mediterranean Grill on Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights. The 43-seat, fast-casual restaurant is the second location of the franchise restaurant in the Cleveland area. Both are owned and operated by Ouarzasi, an avid traveler and food enthusiast. The other...
coolcleveland.com
GroundWorks DanceTheater Presents New Multimedia Works in Cleveland and Akron
Groundworks DanceTheater returns to the stage —Playhouse Square’s Outcalt Theatre this weekend and the Knight Stage at Akron Civic Theatre next weekend — with a world premiere multi-media work by choreographer Pearlann Porter. The Visual Sound of Color*, danced to live music, featured dancers in her ““post modern Jazz improvography” style, illuminated by three-dimensional color lighting.
coolcleveland.com
CMA Hosts Program on Japanese Floral Arrangement
The Japanese have a certain aura when it comes to decorating and the visual arts: a sense of the essential that’s crisp, clear and unfussy. This extends to the Japanese art of ikebana, or flower arranging. Those who admire the Japanese sense of beauty may want to check out...
15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Sept. 29-Oct. 2)
Ms. Pat comes to Hilarities and Dinosaur Jr. rocks the Agora
FOX 8 anchors honored in Best of Cleveland poll
FOX 8 News is humbled to be among those chosen as your favorite newscasters in Northeast Ohio.
Check out these things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend, Sept. 30 - Oct. 2
September is coming to an end which means fall activities are in full swing. Here are a few activities to help you get out and explore Cleveland this weekend.
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. This local chain offers great soul food, including delectable fried chicken. If you like your fried chicken a little sweet, check out the honey-glazed fried chicken. If you're looking for a little heat, check out the jerk wings, which are deep-fried and marinated in a jerk sauce. You also can't go wrong with the chicken and waffles, which includes two pieces of crispy fried chicken, Belgian waffles, and buttered grits.
Inaugural Lake Erie Food Festival Comes to Lakeland Community College on Saturday, October 1
Organizers say the goal is to showcase local small food businesses
Calling all actors: Marvel movie filming in Ohio
If you're a superstar in the making, now might be the chance to get your big break.
AdWeek
Retired Cleveland Anchor Living in Florida Describes Hurricane Ian as ‘Nasty’
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Retired WJW anchor Bill Martin now lives in Florida and gave his former Cleveland Fox owned station an update as Hurricane Ian approached.
wxhc.com
John Mellencamp taking part in opening of permanent Rock Hall exhibit devoted to him
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland will host a special John Mellencamp Fan Day this Thursday, September 29, that will celebrate the opening of a permanent exhibit dubbed "Legends of Rock: John Mellencamp." Mellencamp, who was inducted into the Rock Hall in 2008, will be on hand...
Historic Tremont church transformed into luxury event space: The Elliot
CLEVELAND — Wedding and engagement season is in full swing, and one of the most important elements of a big day is the venue. A brand new destination to celebrate just opened in Tremont: The Elliot, owned and operated by former event coordinator Stephanie Ridgely. "In August of 2020,...
This Ohio City Uses More Curse Words Than Any Other City in the Country
Well, sh*t. It seems like lots of folks love their curse words. Especially in Ohio. A recent study has determined that the citizens of the state’s capital – Columbus – average more swear words while talking than any other city in the country. The survey determining this was conducted and released by preply.com.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
One Tank Trip: Groovy Plants Ranch
MARENGO, Ohio (WJW) — You don’t have to be crossing the 59th Street Bridge to be feeling groovy. This time on One Tank Trips, we’re taking you to an Ohio plant shop that absolutely sets itself apart. Find out more about the Groovy Plants Ranch, just two...
South Euclid, Cleveland Heights, University Heights could become pilot region for county ‘Bike Boulevards’
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- South Euclid, along with Cleveland Heights and University Heights, could become home to Bike Boulevards, which are designed to provide bicyclists with safer paths to their destinations. South Euclid City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday (Sept. 27) to seek a Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA) TLCI...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Lakewood, OH — 15 Top Places!
Lakewood, regarded by many to be an extension of Cleveland, is one of the country’s coolest suburbs, featuring top-rated restaurants and pubs. Brunch here is as lively as it gets, with the most delectable breakfast and lunch fare, seafood, cocktails, and a one-of-a-kind ambiance you won’t find anywhere else.
Old Park Synagogue site offers rare development, preservation opportunity for Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The introduction of the old Park Synagogue campus to a more public sphere provides a rare opportunity for both preservation and development in the middle of an inner-ring suburb. Considered to be the city’s second-largest developable property next to the nearby Severance Town Center, Park remains...
She ‘ruled the roost’: Cleveland zoo lion euthanized
An 18-year-old female African lion named Nala at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has been euthanized due to her deteriorating health, the zoo announced Thursday on its Facebook page.
coolcleveland.com
Lorain County
Blessed with more than 25 miles of Lake Erie shoreline, Lorain County is a premier recreational destination with fishing, boating, kayaking, zip lining, birding, geocaching, a quilt barn trail and many other outdoor activities. Our quiet rural roads and unspoiled countryside provide a superb environment for cycling through our Back Roads and Beaches Bike and Multisport Route.
4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cleveland Area
Then you should check out these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. Located in Lakewood, this restaurant serves some of the best smoked wings in Greater Cleveland. They also have amazingly tender ribs, brisket, and pulled pork. Customers also highly recommend the Memphis-style BBQ spaghetti with pulled pork, fried Brussels sprouts in a sweet chili BBQ sauce, and loaded fries. If you have room for dessert, check out the peach cobbler or banana pudding.
