GroundWorks DanceTheater Presents New Multimedia Works in Cleveland and Akron

Groundworks DanceTheater returns to the stage —Playhouse Square’s Outcalt Theatre this weekend and the Knight Stage at Akron Civic Theatre next weekend — with a world premiere multi-media work by choreographer Pearlann Porter. The Visual Sound of Color*, danced to live music, featured dancers in her ““post modern Jazz improvography” style, illuminated by three-dimensional color lighting.
CMA Hosts Program on Japanese Floral Arrangement

The Japanese have a certain aura when it comes to decorating and the visual arts: a sense of the essential that’s crisp, clear and unfussy. This extends to the Japanese art of ikebana, or flower arranging. Those who admire the Japanese sense of beauty may want to check out...
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. This local chain offers great soul food, including delectable fried chicken. If you like your fried chicken a little sweet, check out the honey-glazed fried chicken. If you're looking for a little heat, check out the jerk wings, which are deep-fried and marinated in a jerk sauce. You also can't go wrong with the chicken and waffles, which includes two pieces of crispy fried chicken, Belgian waffles, and buttered grits.
One Tank Trip: Groovy Plants Ranch

MARENGO, Ohio (WJW) — You don’t have to be crossing the 59th Street Bridge to be feeling groovy. This time on One Tank Trips, we’re taking you to an Ohio plant shop that absolutely sets itself apart. Find out more about the Groovy Plants Ranch, just two...
South Euclid, Cleveland Heights, University Heights could become pilot region for county ‘Bike Boulevards’

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- South Euclid, along with Cleveland Heights and University Heights, could become home to Bike Boulevards, which are designed to provide bicyclists with safer paths to their destinations. South Euclid City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday (Sept. 27) to seek a Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA) TLCI...
Best Brunch in Lakewood, OH — 15 Top Places!

Lakewood, regarded by many to be an extension of Cleveland, is one of the country’s coolest suburbs, featuring top-rated restaurants and pubs. Brunch here is as lively as it gets, with the most delectable breakfast and lunch fare, seafood, cocktails, and a one-of-a-kind ambiance you won’t find anywhere else.
Lorain County

Blessed with more than 25 miles of Lake Erie shoreline, Lorain County is a premier recreational destination with fishing, boating, kayaking, zip lining, birding, geocaching, a quilt barn trail and many other outdoor activities. Our quiet rural roads and unspoiled countryside provide a superb environment for cycling through our Back Roads and Beaches Bike and Multisport Route.
4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cleveland Area

Then you should check out these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. Located in Lakewood, this restaurant serves some of the best smoked wings in Greater Cleveland. They also have amazingly tender ribs, brisket, and pulled pork. Customers also highly recommend the Memphis-style BBQ spaghetti with pulled pork, fried Brussels sprouts in a sweet chili BBQ sauce, and loaded fries. If you have room for dessert, check out the peach cobbler or banana pudding.
