Hungarian President Katalin Novák to speak at Franciscan University Tuesday

By Steve Moore
 3 days ago

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Katalin Novák, Hungary’s first-ever female President, will be visiting Franciscan University tomorrow.


She will be there to speak with students about the importance of faith and family.


The 44 year old was elected back in May. Not only is she the first female President in the country’s history, she’s also the youngest. A devout Christian, she is one of the creators and leaders of the Hungarian family policy model.


7NEWS will be in attendance, so stay with us both on air and at WTRF.com for coverage of the event.

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

