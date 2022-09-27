Read full article on original website
Food banks in Northeast Ohio react to President Biden's goal of ending hunger in America by 2030
CLEVELAND — President Joe Biden has set out the ambitious goal of ending hunger in the United States by the year 2030. However, food banks in Northeast Ohio say they are looking for more immediate relief. The federal government has not made changes to the country's food policy agenda...
Medical marijuana conference designed for industry insiders and general public coming to Cleveland this weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio — If you’re curious about medical marijuana, but have trouble finding good information amid all the noise and myths, an event coming to the I-X Center could be just what you’re looking for. The Ohio Cannabis Health & Business Summit at the I-X Center Saturday...
Great Greek Mediterranean Grill opens in Middleburg Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Adnane Ouarzazi is opening a new Great Greek Mediterranean Grill on Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights. The 43-seat, fast-casual restaurant is the second location of the franchise restaurant in the Cleveland area. Both are owned and operated by Ouarzasi, an avid traveler and food enthusiast. The other...
coolcleveland.com
Lorain County
Blessed with more than 25 miles of Lake Erie shoreline, Lorain County is a premier recreational destination with fishing, boating, kayaking, zip lining, birding, geocaching, a quilt barn trail and many other outdoor activities. Our quiet rural roads and unspoiled countryside provide a superb environment for cycling through our Back Roads and Beaches Bike and Multisport Route.
23 Lake County restaurants with the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
PAINESVILLE, Ohio - Here are the Lake County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 584 of the nearly 752 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Lake County cited were...
cleveland19.com
Solar panel company goes out of business, now facing lawsuits for poor workmanship
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Carolina-based solar energy company, with a far reaching presence in the state of Ohio, is out of business after the state received more than 100 customer complaints about issues ranging from shoddy and substandard work to high pressure sales tactics. The Ohio Attorney General...
UH to open pediatric specialty clinic in Willoughby
Willoughby, Ohio — University Hospitals will expand its specialty care for children in Lake County with a new pediatric clinic opening Monday. The clinic, located at 4176 Ohio Route 306 in Willoughby is geared toward attracting patients from Lake, Ashtabula and Geauga counties, the hospital said. The clinic will...
It’s looking likely that Ohio cities must refund your 2020 income taxes: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Buckeye Institute challenged Ohio’s pandemic municipal tax rules to permit taxing people where they were neither working nor living. And now it’s won a case against Cleveland. We’re talking about what this means for Ohioans who paid taxes in their office cities while working...
NOPEC defends its decision to drop 550,000 customers, explains rate hikes in filing to state regulators
CLEVELAND, Ohio — NOPEC said purging 550,000 electricity customers won’t drive up prices for Ohioans, and doesn’t break any rules, in a filing to state regulators this week. The Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council, the default electricity supplier for most of Greater Cleveland, is defending its right...
Historic Tremont church transformed into luxury event space: The Elliot
CLEVELAND — Wedding and engagement season is in full swing, and one of the most important elements of a big day is the venue. A brand new destination to celebrate just opened in Tremont: The Elliot, owned and operated by former event coordinator Stephanie Ridgely. "In August of 2020,...
Artisan maker Cleveland Chocolate Co. wins international awards
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Chocolate Co. in Tremont took five awards in prestigious “Americas Bean-to-Bar and Craft Chocolatier Competition” from the International Chocolate Awards organization. The 10-year-old competition recognizes the best work of artisan chocolate makers who create bars from traceable, fine cacao. These makers start with cacao...
Cleveland ordered to refund city income taxes to doctor working remotely out of state during pandemic
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Buckeye Institute, which challenged Ohio’s pandemic municipal tax rules to permit taxing people where they were neither working nor living, has won a case involving the city of Cleveland. A Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court judge on Monday ordered Cleveland to refund tax withholdings...
This Ohio City Uses More Curse Words Than Any Other City in the Country
Well, sh*t. It seems like lots of folks love their curse words. Especially in Ohio. A recent study has determined that the citizens of the state’s capital – Columbus – average more swear words while talking than any other city in the country. The survey determining this was conducted and released by preply.com.
Many pet owners can no longer afford their pets, local humane officers say
Inflation and the rising cost of living is now impacting animal shelters because owners can no longer afford their pets.
After years of ‘chaos,’ South Euclid seeks municipal court merger
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- City Council is searching for a “dance partner” for its municipal court. During a Committee-of-the-Whole meeting Tuesday (Sept. 27), council heard from State Rep. Kent Smith, D-8, who shared the steps that must be taken if South Euclid Municipal Court (SEMC) is to merge with another court.
PLANetizen
Cleveland Launches New Master Plan to Connect Downtown to Lake Erie
Cleveland recently launched a master planning process to revitalize its lakefront, when Mayor Justin Bibb announced a request for proposals for a $500,000 contract that builds on an earlier proposal made by the owners of the Cleveland Browns. In an article for Cleveland.com, Steven Litt credits a May 2021 proposal...
Where to get help on CLE utility bills this weekend
City residents can sign up for utility assistance programs at a resource fair this weekend — like those offering 40% off sewer bills or a $300 credit, and others. The Utility Assistance Resource Fair is set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 1 at Max Hayes High School, 2211 W. 65th St. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are preferred. To schedule, call 216-881-8247.
Cuyahoga County raising social worker pay to $26 per hour - among highest in state - to help address DCFS issues
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County social workers will now be one of the highest paid in the state, making good on one of Executive Armond Budish’s promises to increase wages to help fix problems at the Division of Children and Family Services office. The county will now be...
3News exclusive: A look inside MetroHealth's new Glick Center hospital
CLEVELAND — MetroHealth's new 380-bed, 11-story hospital — the Glick Center — is set to begin accepting patients on Oct. 15. But Tuesday, CEO Dr. Akram Boutros gave us an exclusive sneak peak at the technologically advanced building. It's the centerpiece of the MetroHealth transformation that began...
Check Out This Old School Castle In Cleveland Ohio
Let's travel back in time and look at this medieval-style castle in Cleveland, Ohio. So many have dreamed of living in this kind of luxury and watching down on the rest of the town from the castle's tower. Some don't even want to look down on everyone but instead just like the vibes that a castle provides and others just like the exterior materials and aesthetic.
