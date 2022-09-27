ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 1

Related
coolcleveland.com

Lorain County

Blessed with more than 25 miles of Lake Erie shoreline, Lorain County is a premier recreational destination with fishing, boating, kayaking, zip lining, birding, geocaching, a quilt barn trail and many other outdoor activities. Our quiet rural roads and unspoiled countryside provide a superb environment for cycling through our Back Roads and Beaches Bike and Multisport Route.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Society
Cleveland, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Society
Cleveland, OH
Industry
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Industry
Local
Ohio Business
Cleveland.com

UH to open pediatric specialty clinic in Willoughby

Willoughby, Ohio — University Hospitals will expand its specialty care for children in Lake County with a new pediatric clinic opening Monday. The clinic, located at 4176 Ohio Route 306 in Willoughby is geared toward attracting patients from Lake, Ashtabula and Geauga counties, the hospital said. The clinic will...
WILLOUGHBY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Ohio City Farm#Congolese#Ohio Kabob
Cleveland.com

Artisan maker Cleveland Chocolate Co. wins international awards

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Chocolate Co. in Tremont took five awards in prestigious “Americas Bean-to-Bar and Craft Chocolatier Competition” from the International Chocolate Awards organization. The 10-year-old competition recognizes the best work of artisan chocolate makers who create bars from traceable, fine cacao. These makers start with cacao...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
PLANetizen

Cleveland Launches New Master Plan to Connect Downtown to Lake Erie

Cleveland recently launched a master planning process to revitalize its lakefront, when Mayor Justin Bibb announced a request for proposals for a $500,000 contract that builds on an earlier proposal made by the owners of the Cleveland Browns. In an article for Cleveland.com, Steven Litt credits a May 2021 proposal...
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Where to get help on CLE utility bills this weekend

City residents can sign up for utility assistance programs at a resource fair this weekend — like those offering 40% off sewer bills or a $300 credit, and others. The Utility Assistance Resource Fair is set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 1 at Max Hayes High School, 2211 W. 65th St. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are preferred. To schedule, call 216-881-8247.
CLEVELAND, OH
1049 The Edge

Check Out This Old School Castle In Cleveland Ohio

Let's travel back in time and look at this medieval-style castle in Cleveland, Ohio. So many have dreamed of living in this kind of luxury and watching down on the rest of the town from the castle's tower. Some don't even want to look down on everyone but instead just like the vibes that a castle provides and others just like the exterior materials and aesthetic.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy