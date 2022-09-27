ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC Philadelphia

Teen Charged in SEPTA Station Shooting

A 14-year-old was charged in connection with a shooting at a Market-Frankford Line train on Sunday, SEPTA authorities said. The teen, whose name was not released, was charged with aggravated assault and related charges after shooting two rounds at a train around 10:35 p.m. as it was leaving the Tioga Station, SEPTA police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Video Shows Moments 5 Gunmen Jumped Out of SUV, Shot 5 HS Students

UPDATE (Sept. 29, 2022, 11:10 a.m.): Philadelphia police and the ATF are investigating an SUV found in Southwest Philadelphia that they believe may have been used in the deadly quintuple shooting outside of Roxborough High School, police told NBC10. SkyForce10 was over the vehicle in the parking lot of the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Teens Rob Man, 82, of Gift for Wife During Carjacking at Montco Mall: Police

A gift that an 82-year-old man had just bought for his wife was taken by two teens who also hit and carjacked the victim, police said. The man was walking to his truck in the parking lot of the Willow Grove Park Mall when two suspects approached from behind and one of them struck him in the back of the head with a “hard object,” the Abington Township Police Department said.
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Stabbed to Death in Atlantic City Casino Hotel Room

First responders found a New Jersey man stabbed to death inside a hotel room at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City last week. On Tuesday, the Office of the Atlantic County Prosecutor announced murder charges against Philadelphia's Andrew James Osborne in the Sept. 23, 2022, stabbing death of Egg Harbor Township's Brian Wilkinson.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

2 Charged in Pair of Crashes Amid Pop-Up Car Rally in Wildwood, NJ

Authorities announced charges Tuesday against two men in a pair of vehicle crashes — one of which killed two people — during a pop-up car rally in southern New Jersey over the weekend. Police across multiple communities struggled to control the chaotic situation. Videos on social media showed...
WILDWOOD, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Ian's Remnants Should Impact Philly's Weekend Weather. Here's How

Ian, downgraded to a tropical storm from a powerful Category 4 hurricane, is expected to head back out into the Atlantic Ocean Thursday before hitting land again somewhere in South Carolina on Friday. Though the storm is expected to weaken as it makes its second trip over the continental United...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Ian Moves Across Florida After Leaving Path of Destruction Along Gulf Coast

Rescue crews waded through flooded streets and used boats Thursday in a scramble to save people trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of Florida, killing multiple people and bringing torrential rains that inundated communities. The destruction began to come into focus a day after Ian made landfall in Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Philadelphia

4 Philly-Area School Districts Rank Among Top 100 in Nation: Niche

Four Philadelphia-area school districts are among the top 100 in the country, according to new rankings by Niche and reported by Philadelphia Business Journal. Radnor Township School District is the highest-ranked Pennsylvania school district in the nation, coming in at No. 14. It was joined in the top 100 by Tredyffrin-Easttown School District, which ranked at No. 27, Lower Merion School District at No. 42 and Unionville-Chadds Ford School District at No. 97.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

7 Philly-Area Residents Rank on Forbes 400 List of America's Richest People

The Philadelphia region's wealthiest residents continued to get richer over the last year, but the same isn't true across the country, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. Seven local residents rank on the latest Forbes 400 ranking of the richest Americans, up from six last year. Susquehanna International Group CEO and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Watch: Arizona Family of Six Rescued From Monsoon Floodwaters

They held on for their lives as flood waters rushed past them. Two parents and their four children were seen on top of their partially submerged SUV in Maricopa, Arizona, during a monsoon storm last week. A video by the Arizona Department of Public Safety shows the dangerous rescue as...
MARICOPA, AZ
NBC Philadelphia

California Job-Seekers Will Soon See Salary Ranges on Job Postings

California job postings will soon include pay ranges, thanks to a new salary transparency bill signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom Tuesday. The law, which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023, will require nearly 200,000 companies with 15 or more employees to start disclosing pay ranges on ads for jobs that will be done in the state. The move makes California the largest state where job listings will require salary information by law. It's home to 19 million workers and some of the most influential companies in the world including Apple, Disney, Google and Meta.
CALIFORNIA STATE

