Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Castle, DE
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
He Went For A Weekend Visit With His Father. He Never Returned. The Disappearance Of Shawn WhiteThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, DE
3 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
The Second Season of the Chefs in Residency Program at Volver Restaurant kicks off with Chef Ruben "Big Rube" HarleyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
NBC Philadelphia
Teen Charged in SEPTA Station Shooting
A 14-year-old was charged in connection with a shooting at a Market-Frankford Line train on Sunday, SEPTA authorities said. The teen, whose name was not released, was charged with aggravated assault and related charges after shooting two rounds at a train around 10:35 p.m. as it was leaving the Tioga Station, SEPTA police said.
NBC Philadelphia
A ‘Most Gentle Soul': Mother Remembers Teen Son Slain in Football Scrimmage Shooting
There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here. Meredith Elizalde ran toward the gunshots. Her instinct as a mother, something in the pit of her soul, knew her son was in danger. She had been waiting in...
NBC Philadelphia
Video Shows Moments 5 Gunmen Jumped Out of SUV, Shot 5 HS Students
UPDATE (Sept. 29, 2022, 11:10 a.m.): Philadelphia police and the ATF are investigating an SUV found in Southwest Philadelphia that they believe may have been used in the deadly quintuple shooting outside of Roxborough High School, police told NBC10. SkyForce10 was over the vehicle in the parking lot of the...
NBC Philadelphia
Teens Rob Man, 82, of Gift for Wife During Carjacking at Montco Mall: Police
A gift that an 82-year-old man had just bought for his wife was taken by two teens who also hit and carjacked the victim, police said. The man was walking to his truck in the parking lot of the Willow Grove Park Mall when two suspects approached from behind and one of them struck him in the back of the head with a “hard object,” the Abington Township Police Department said.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Stabbed to Death in Atlantic City Casino Hotel Room
First responders found a New Jersey man stabbed to death inside a hotel room at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City last week. On Tuesday, the Office of the Atlantic County Prosecutor announced murder charges against Philadelphia's Andrew James Osborne in the Sept. 23, 2022, stabbing death of Egg Harbor Township's Brian Wilkinson.
NBC Philadelphia
2 Charged in Pair of Crashes Amid Pop-Up Car Rally in Wildwood, NJ
Authorities announced charges Tuesday against two men in a pair of vehicle crashes — one of which killed two people — during a pop-up car rally in southern New Jersey over the weekend. Police across multiple communities struggled to control the chaotic situation. Videos on social media showed...
NBC Philadelphia
Ian's Remnants Should Impact Philly's Weekend Weather. Here's How
Ian, downgraded to a tropical storm from a powerful Category 4 hurricane, is expected to head back out into the Atlantic Ocean Thursday before hitting land again somewhere in South Carolina on Friday. Though the storm is expected to weaken as it makes its second trip over the continental United...
NBC Philadelphia
Florida Resident Secured Paralyzed Husband to Hospital Bed and Gave Him a Life Jacket
A Florida woman used duct tape, tarpaulin, blankets, pillows and zip ties to secure her paralyzed husband to his hospital bed as Hurricane Ian battered their Punta Gorda home. She also gave him a life jacket in case water flooded their home, some 24 miles north of Fort Myers. “I...
NBC Philadelphia
Amtrak, SEPTA Trains Resume After Massive Junkyard Fire Halted Service in Philly
Amtrak and SEPTA resumed service after they were halted between Philadelphia's 30th Street Station and New Jersey for much of the Tuesday evening commute as a massive junkyard fire burned in North Philadelphia. The massive black smoke plume could be seen for miles -- as far away as the surrounding...
NBC Philadelphia
Citing Violence, Del. School District Limits Who Can Get HS Football Game Tickets
Seventy-five-year-old David Bailey has been attending Middletown High School football games for decades, but now that tradition is in jeopardy as one Delaware school district limits the number of people at games. Bailey, a former Middletown High School football player in the 1960s whose son was also on the team...
NBC Philadelphia
Ian Moves Across Florida After Leaving Path of Destruction Along Gulf Coast
Rescue crews waded through flooded streets and used boats Thursday in a scramble to save people trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of Florida, killing multiple people and bringing torrential rains that inundated communities. The destruction began to come into focus a day after Ian made landfall in Florida...
NBC Philadelphia
One Killed, One Injured When Small Plane Crashes into Lehigh Valley Yard
A man was killed and another was injured when the small plane they were in crashed into the yard of a Lehigh County home on Wednesday, local police and Federal Aviation officials confirmed. Federal Aviation officials said the single-engine Piper PA-28 went down on the 1400 block of Keystone Road...
NBC Philadelphia
Dump Truck Spills Dirt on Pa. Turnpike, Closes Lanes in Bucks Co. for Hours
A dump truck crash closed all westbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Feasterville on Tuesday afternoon, causing traffic to back-up for miles ahead of the evening commute. All lanes of the turnpike reopened around 5:30 p.m. Turnpike authorities said the dump truck crash on Interstate 276 happened near mile...
NBC Philadelphia
Ian Now Tropical Storm, on Path Across Central Florida After Ravaging Coast
Ian continued to batter Florida Thursday morning after it made landfall as an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm Wednesday, bringing "catastrophic" storm surge, winds and flooding as one of the strongest recorded storms to ever hit the state. The storm has winds of 65 miles per hour and was about...
NBC Philadelphia
Hurricane Ian Barrels Toward Florida as Extremely Dangerous Category 4 Storm
Florida's west coast was bracing for a potentially "catastrophic" hit from Hurricane Ian, which strengthened to a dangerous Category 4 hurricane Wednesday and was set to make landfall later in the day. With maximum sustained winds at 155 mph, just 2 mph short of a Category 5 hurricane, Ian was...
NBC Philadelphia
Ian Makes Landfall in Southwest Florida as ‘Catastrophic' 150 MPH Hurricane
Hurricane Ian continued to batter Florida after it made landfall as an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm Wednesday, bringing "catastrophic" storm surge, winds and flooding as one of the strongest recorded storms to ever hit the state. With maximum sustained winds at 150 mph, just 7 mph short of a...
NBC Philadelphia
4 Philly-Area School Districts Rank Among Top 100 in Nation: Niche
Four Philadelphia-area school districts are among the top 100 in the country, according to new rankings by Niche and reported by Philadelphia Business Journal. Radnor Township School District is the highest-ranked Pennsylvania school district in the nation, coming in at No. 14. It was joined in the top 100 by Tredyffrin-Easttown School District, which ranked at No. 27, Lower Merion School District at No. 42 and Unionville-Chadds Ford School District at No. 97.
NBC Philadelphia
7 Philly-Area Residents Rank on Forbes 400 List of America's Richest People
The Philadelphia region's wealthiest residents continued to get richer over the last year, but the same isn't true across the country, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. Seven local residents rank on the latest Forbes 400 ranking of the richest Americans, up from six last year. Susquehanna International Group CEO and...
NBC Philadelphia
Watch: Arizona Family of Six Rescued From Monsoon Floodwaters
They held on for their lives as flood waters rushed past them. Two parents and their four children were seen on top of their partially submerged SUV in Maricopa, Arizona, during a monsoon storm last week. A video by the Arizona Department of Public Safety shows the dangerous rescue as...
NBC Philadelphia
California Job-Seekers Will Soon See Salary Ranges on Job Postings
California job postings will soon include pay ranges, thanks to a new salary transparency bill signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom Tuesday. The law, which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023, will require nearly 200,000 companies with 15 or more employees to start disclosing pay ranges on ads for jobs that will be done in the state. The move makes California the largest state where job listings will require salary information by law. It's home to 19 million workers and some of the most influential companies in the world including Apple, Disney, Google and Meta.
